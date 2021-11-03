Blue Skyre IBE Introduces ESG Focus to Help Companies Make Informed Environmental, Social and Governance Decisions <span class="legendSpanClass">Powered by Allovance, a leading decision-making software, ESG Focus leverages proprietary algorithm to develop and prioritize ESG initiatives that align with business objectives</span>

CHICAGO, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Skyre IBE, a global facilities management solutions provider, today launched ESG Focus, a proprietary technology tool to help companies and corporate real estate professionals make informed decisions about their environmental, social, and governance (ESG) programs. This is a unique SaaS tool that helps organizations manage complex goals and decisions, and implement a plan based on detailed data parameters.

Partnering with Allovance, a recognized leader in dynamic decision-making software, ESG Focus is a tool companies need to understand the impact of specific initiatives across the environmental, social and governance spectrum. Companies can then develop an informed ESG program based on their budget and desired impact.

"The disruption over the past few years caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, and demands of social equality have intersected to heighten the focus on environmental, social, and governance issues. This is prompting many companies to question if their ESG efforts are good enough, while others are trying to figure out how and where to begin," said Blue Skyre IBE Chief Executive Officer Maureen Ehrenberg. "ESG Focus is a tremendous tool for helping organizations delve into these complex decisions and arrive at targeted plans for achieving measurable change."

Teams managing commercial real estate and facilities often struggle with the current lack of clarity around how to select and prioritize ESG initiatives. Many organizations have multiple initiatives and are overwhelmed with decisions or unsure how best to select initiatives that will have the greatest impact on ESG goals.

"ESG Focus is designed to provide invaluable insight to companies throughout their ESG journey – whether they are executing against a well-established plan or looking to implement one," added Colette Temmink, Blue Skyre IBE Chief Strategy & Product Officer. "This tool helps organizations streamline the process and create a detailed plan of action that is both measurable and impactful."

ESG Focus is a decision-making and strategic planning and prioritization software that combines science and technology with the art of decision-making. The tool helps identify ESG objectives and prioritizes initiatives based on company goals, as well as the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). ESG Focus employs a reliably structured technique of decision making that aligns investments with business goals.

"Making complex decisions is one of the biggest challenges for any organization. Making consistent, systematic, and transparent decisions with minimal bias requires a new way of thinking, especially when it involves the often subjective nature of ESG measures," said Allovance Founder and Chief Executive Officer Sherif Farghal. "Allovance provides the backbone for ESG Focus to turn subjective inputs into objective metrics. It also uses a proprietary algorithm applied to data to take the guess work out of determining impact and formulating comprehensive plans."

ESG Focus is a part of Blue Skyre's comprehensive advisory and facilities management solutions services. The company leverages technology and decades of industry experience to help shape the future of real estate for a better world. This holistic approach helps companies through each stage of their ESG program. Whether companies are looking to understand the best structure for success, to identify their goals and opportunities, to prioritize their initiatives, to implement new programs, or to measure and report their performance, Blue Skyre is able to provide their expertise and guide companies through these processes.

About Blue Skyre IBE

Blue Skyre IBE, LLC is a commercial real estate and facilities management advisory and service company dedicated to leveraging technology and decades of industry insight to help occupiers, owners, asset managers and investors maximize the performance of their teams, properties and portfolios. As a strategic partner of Colliers, Blue Skyre is able to leverage the resources and talent of one of the leading global real estate services providers.

About Allovance

Allovance is a decision support, strategic planning, and capital allocation software company built on more than 25 years of management consulting experience in multiple industries including: government, higher education, healthcare, construction and utilities. Allovance provides a real-time view of your organization's strategy, where you can align priorities, outcomes, and budget on a clean, digital, scorecard.

