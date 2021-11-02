Robin Wolff & Associates Provides Notice of Data Event

GREENEVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Robin Wolff & Associates is providing notice of a recent potential data event.

What Happened? On May 26, 2021, Robin Wolff & Associates discovered unusual activity in an employee's Microsoft Office 365 email account. Robin Wolff & Associates quickly took steps to secure the account, including contacting Microsoft IT support, changing the password on the account, implementing multi-factor authentication, and commencing an investigation to confirm the nature and scope of the incident. The investigation determined that an unauthorized actor accessed the email account sometime between May 18, 2021 and May 25, 2021.

Robin Wolff & Associates then initiated an exhaustive review of the potentially impacted information in order to identify the information that was potentially impacted and to whom it related. This review was completed on September 29, 2021, at which time we confirmed the individuals whose information was present, and then took steps to gather contact information so that we could send notice to potentially impacted individuals.

What Information Was Involved? On September 29, 2021 Robin Wolff & Associates concluded its extensive review of the impacted data and is currently working to notify potentially impacted individuals. That notice will provide details regarding what specific information may be affected by this incident. However, out of an abundance of caution, Robin Wolff & Associates is providing this notice to make people aware of the issue and the steps being taken in response.

What Robin Wolff & Associates is Doing. Robin Wolff & Associates takes this incident seriously, and, while not required by law, Robin Wolff & Associates is offering potentially impacted individuals access to complimentary credit monitoring and identity restoration services. The details regarding enrollment will be in the letters mailed to potentially impacted individuals. Robin Wolff & Associates has also reviewed all company policies and procedures, and taken steps to increase the security of our Microsoft Office 365 accounts and other systems. Further, Robin Wolff & Associates is notifying relevant regulatory authorities as required.

What You Can Do. Robin Wolff & Associates encourages you to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud by reviewing your account statements and explanation of benefits and monitoring your free credit reports for suspicious activity. You may also review and consider the information and resources outlined in the below "Steps You Can Take to Help Protect Personal Information."

For More Information. Should individuals have additional questions, please call our dedicated assistance line at (833) 339-1511 (toll free), Monday through Friday, from 6:00am – 8:00pm PST and Saturday and Sunday from 8:00am – 5:00pm PST (excluding U.S. holidays). Individuals may also write to Robin Wolff & Associates at 5545 Newport Highway, Greeneville, TN 37743 with any additional questions.

Steps You Can Take to Help Protect Personal Information

Monitor Your Accounts

Under U.S. law, a consumer is entitled to one free credit report annually from each of the three major credit reporting bureaus, Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion. To order your free credit report, visit www.annualcreditreport.com or call, toll-free, 1-877-322-8228. You may also directly contact the three major credit reporting bureaus listed below to request a free copy of your credit report.

Consumers have the right to place an initial or extended "fraud alert" on a credit file at no cost. An initial fraud alert is a 1-year alert that is placed on a consumer's credit file. Upon seeing a fraud alert display on a consumer's credit file, a business is required to take steps to verify the consumer's identity before extending new credit. If you are a victim of identity theft, you are entitled to an extended fraud alert, which is a fraud alert lasting seven years. Should you wish to place a fraud alert, please contact any one of the three major credit reporting bureaus listed below.

As an alternative to a fraud alert, consumers have the right to place a "credit freeze" on a credit report, which will prohibit a credit bureau from releasing information in the credit report without the consumer's express authorization. The credit freeze is designed to prevent credit, loans, and services from being approved in your name without your consent. However, you should be aware that using a credit freeze to take control over who gets access to the personal and financial information in your credit report may delay, interfere with, or prohibit the timely approval of any subsequent request or application you make regarding a new loan, credit, mortgage, or any other account involving the extension of credit. Pursuant to federal law, you cannot be charged to place or lift a credit freeze on your credit report. To request a security freeze, you will need to provide the following information:

Full name (including middle initial as well as Jr., Sr., II, III, etc.); Social Security number; Date of birth; Addresses for the prior two to five years; Proof of current address, such as a current utility bill or telephone bill; A legible photocopy of a government-issued identification card (state driver's license or ID card, etc.); and A copy of either the police report, investigative report, or complaint to a law enforcement agency concerning identity theft if you are a victim of identity theft.

Should you wish to place a credit freeze, please contact the three major credit reporting bureaus listed below:

Equifax Experian TransUnion https://www.equifax.com/personal/credit-report-services/ https://www.experian.com/help/ https://www.transunion.com/credit-help 888-298-0045 1-888-397-3742 833-395-6938 Equifax Fraud Alert, P.O. Box 105069 Atlanta, GA 30348-5069 Experian Fraud Alert, P.O. Box 9554, Allen, TX 75013 TransUnion Fraud Alert, P.O. Box 2000, Chester, PA 19016 Equifax Credit Freeze, P.O. Box 105788 Atlanta, GA 30348-5788 Experian Credit Freeze, P.O. Box 9554, Allen, TX 75013 TransUnion Credit Freeze, P.O. Box 160, Woodlyn, PA 19094

Additional Information

You may further educate yourself regarding identity theft, fraud alerts, credit freezes, and the steps you can take to protect your personal information by contacting the consumer reporting bureaus, the Federal Trade Commission, or your state Attorney General. The Federal Trade Commission may be reached at: 600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20580; www.identitytheft.gov ; 1-877-ID-THEFT (1-877-438-4338); and TTY: 1-866-653-4261. The Federal Trade Commission also encourages those who discover that their information has been misused to file a complaint with them. You can obtain further information on how to file such a complaint by way of the contact information listed above. You have the right to file a police report if you ever experience identity theft or fraud. Please note that in order to file a report with law enforcement for identity theft, you will likely need to provide some proof that you have been a victim. Instances of known or suspected identity theft should also be reported to law enforcement and your state Attorney General. This notice has not been delayed by law enforcement.

