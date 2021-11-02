Martin Bruncko joins Binance as Executive Vice President for Europe

SINGAPORE, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Binance, the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange, and blockchain technology infrastructure provider, today announced the appointment of Martin Bruncko as Executive Vice President for Europe. Martin brings to Binance a unique combination of government and technology background, with extensive expertise in building transformational tech companies, as well as experience in the top echelons of national and international policymaking in the areas of finance and innovations.

Martin Bruncko, EVP of Binance (PRNewsfoto/Binance)

"I am very excited to be joining Binance in its new phase of growth, as it is starting to put a major focus on compliance and an expansion into more traditional fintech areas. The incredible community that Binance has managed to build over the years, its cutting edge technologies, and the shift toward working ever more closely with regulators give Binance almost limitless opportunities. I look forward to realizing this potential in Europe and beyond," said Mr. Bruncko.

Martin has been a founder, executive, and board member in several European deep tech and fintech companies, including AeroMobil, Stasis, GA Drilling, and Neulogy (acquired by Civitta). He has also been a member of the investment committee of the European Innovation Council Fund, which is the largest deep tech investment fund in Europe.

Previously, Martin held several senior government positions, including as junior minister for innovations and deputy for European affairs of the minister of finance of Slovakia. He was a member of the Economic and Financial Committee of the EU, Board Member in the European Stability Mechanism (previously EFSF), Senior Director and Head of Europe at the World Economic Forum, and a senior advisor to the European Commissioner for Research and Innovations and to the Government of Dubai.

Martin holds a B.A. from Stanford University and M.P.A. from Harvard Kennedy School. In 2012, he was honored as a Young Global Leader of the World Economic Forum.

About Binance

Binance is the world's leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider with a financial product suite that includes the largest digital asset exchange by volume.

