LEANSAFE X5 Multi-Position Ladders Offer Professionals the Flexibility to Get the Job Done; The Latest Addition to the LEANSAFE Family of Ladders Provides 5 Unique Ladder Positions

Werner Introduces the LEANSAFE® X5 Multi-Position Ladder, Safely Going Where Traditional Step Ladders Can't LEANSAFE X5 Multi-Position Ladders Offer Professionals the Flexibility to Get the Job Done; The Latest Addition to the LEANSAFE Family of Ladders Provides 5 Unique Ladder Positions

ITASCA, Ill., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Werner, the world leader in ladders and the manufacturer of climbing products and fall protection equipment, is growing its family of LEANSAFE® ladders with the addition of the new LEANSAFE X5. The fully integrated 5 in 1 multi-position ladder is ideal for professionals, including residential contractors, painters, and facilities maintenance personnel who require the flexibility, stability, and durability provided by Werner's advanced engineering.

"Ladders are an essential tool on the jobsite, and professionals need their best tools to help them accomplish their tasks in the most productive way possible," said Carla Ramalho, senior product manager at Werner. "At Werner, we understand what trade professionals need when it comes to working at height and strive to ensure our ladders are safe as well as versatile. The new LEANSAFE X5 multi-position ladders offer adaptability and ease of use to help increase worksite productivity, safety, and compliance, making them the perfect solutions for working pros."

Enhanced Productivity and Performance with Five Ladders in One

Offered in both aluminum and fiberglass, the new LEANSAFE X5s feature a one-handed lock adjustment for seamless transitions through all five ladder positions: step ladder, stairway ladder, leaning ladder, twin ladder, and extension ladder. At six feet tall – with a maximum reach height of 14 feet – the ladder can be stored and transported easily, and the 5 in 1 functionality eliminates the need for multiple ladders to reach different heights.

Designed for working professionals, the LEANSAFE X5 multi-position ladders feature a fully functional leaning top with a magnetic tool bin to hold tools, parts, and paint trays for easy access and is safe to lean on flat walls, corners, and studs. For added efficiency, the twin ladder allows one user on each side at the same time. Non-marring rubber feet protect work surfaces, ensuring the ladder does not damage floors or walls. And, when flipped into the extension ladder mode, the revolutionary design allows professionals to stand comfortably on the ladder top.

Proven Strength

Werner's family of LEANSAFE multi-position ladders have an established track record for innovation and increased productivity and the new LEANSAFE X5s build on that legacy. The fiberglass Werner LEANSAFE X5 ladder can support 375 pounds (including users and materials) and features EDGE360™, which protects from every angle with an integrated rail shield, EDGE bracing, and over-sized foot pad. In addition, the fiberglass multi-position ladder includes slip-resistant Traction-Tred® steps and non-conductive side rails for working near electricity.

The lightweight aluminum LEANSAFE X5 supports 300 pounds (including users and materials) and features slip-resistant Traction-Tred® steps and non-marring rubber top protects work surfaces.

Both the fiberglass and aluminum LEANSAFE X5 ladders are ANSI and OSHA Certified.

The new Werner LEANSAFE X5 multi-position ladders are now available at major retailers nationwide. To learn more about the LEANSAFE X5s and the LEANSAFE family of ladders, please visit wernerco.com/leansafe.

ABOUT WERNER

Werner, a WernerCo brand, is the world leader in ladders and has a complete line of climbing products designed for working at heights. The portfolio includes ladders, attic ladders, scaffolding, pump jacks, stages, planks, stepstools, accessories and fall protection equipment, including harnesses, lanyards, anchors and compliance kits. From ladders to fall protection, Werner provides a full imine of climbing equipment that is engineered to give you maximum safety, durability and productivity at every height. All Werner products meet or exceed applicable international safety standards. For more information, visit www.wernerladder.com.

ABOUT WERNERCO

WernerCo is a privately owned, fully-integrated, international manufacturer and distributor of access products, fall protection equipment, secure storage systems and light duty construction equipment. WernerCo's business model and growth is defined by innovation and continuous improvement of the products, processes and services they deliver. WernerCo products are Trusted Everywhere Work Gets Done™! For a full list of industry leading global brands, visit www.wernerworldwide.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Angie Maddox, Seed Factory, 404-996-4041; angie@seedatl.com

View original content:

SOURCE Werner