USPS Licenses VeVe To Bring Day Of The Dead Stamps Into The World Of Digital Collectibles

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New Zealand-based non-fungible token (NFT) platform VeVe has announced a new partnership with the United States Postal Service (USPS) to offer the first-ever USPS® digital collectible stamp art. The collaboration will make four of the recently released Day of the Dead inspired "Forever" Stamps available as limited-edition NFTs that will be available exclusively through the VeVe app on Nov. 2 at 12 p.m. PT

"We are offering a new way to collect and a way to remain relevant and innovative with new audiences," said Chris Karpenko, USPS Executive Director of Brand Marketing. "We're excited to be able to make these designs available in an entirely new way with the licensed digital collectible drop with VeVe."

"We are very humbled to work with such a vital institution for this collaboration," said David Yu, Co-Founder of the VeVe platform. "We're thrilled to offer collectors a new, unique way to engage with digital collectibles that celebrate the legacy of both the USPS, a daily crucial service, and Day of the Dead, a holiday that has resonated among countless generations."

USPS Day of the Dead licensed digital collectibles will be available for purchase as a blind box for $6.00 each, giving purchasers a random chance at obtaining a common, uncommon, rare or ultra rare collectible from this series.

Day of the Dead celebrations can be traced back more than 3,000 years throughout pre-Columbian Latin America. Today, Día de los Muertos, as it is known in Spanish, has become a beloved tradition, particularly in U.S. cities with large Mexican and Central American immigrant communities. Hundreds of thousands of Americans from all walks of life have come to appreciate and enjoy Day of the Dead.

About VeVe:

Founded in 2018, VeVe was created by collectors, for collectors to bring premium licensed NFT digital collectibles to the mass market. With over 500,000 active users and 1.4 million NFTs sold, VeVe is the largest mobile-first digital collectibles platform and one of the top grossing Entertainment Apps in the Google Play and Apple stores.

Utilizing both blockchain and augmented reality technologies, VeVe offers premium licensed collectibles from leading brands including DC Comics and Warner Bros, Cartoon Network, tokidoki, Ghostbusters, Back to the Future and more. For the first time, these brands can provide customization to collectibles after their initial sale, creating endless revenue possibilities for products both new and previously offered. In addition, VeVe's 3D augmented reality photo mode allows collectors to interact with every digital collectible, as well as share their collectibles through VeVe's in-app social feed, or on external social platforms including Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and more.

In March 2021, VeVe committed to 100% carbon neutral NFTs and provided $7+ million in grants to environmental nonprofits to raise money for causes through NFT promotions. In addition, VeVe uses Ethereum's layer 2 scaling protocol, Immutable X, which provides instant trade confirmation, scalability (over 9,000 trades per second), zero gas fees, and a 99.9% reduction in environmental footprint.

The VeVe Digital Collectible app is available on both iOS and Android.

