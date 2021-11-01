Deepbrain AI Demonstrates Seven-Eleven use case at AI Summit: First Conversational AI Human at Convenience Store

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Deepbrain AI, a company specializing in real-time artificial intelligence (AI) and a member of Born2Global Centre, is demonstrating Seven Eleven's AI Kiosk -- the first of its kind -- at AI Summit SILICON VALLEY 2021 (Booth# 450 Main Hall). Deepbrain AI will display its conversational AI Human technology via an SDK for web and mobile applications and zero-touch AI Kiosks, which can perform tasks through live conversation.

Deepbrain AI

A subsidiary of Lotte Group, Seven Eleven's AI Kiosk includes Deepbrain AI's AI Human technology and additional innovative technologies for use in unmanned convenience stores. The Deepbrain AI Human provides promotional information including discounts and newly stocked items, as well as background on the company and technology. With AI Kiosks, the Seven Eleven staff is more productive and can focus on essential and timely tasks while customers are getting important information quickly upon entering the stores.

"We believe AI Humans embedded with video and speech synthesis technology will disrupt many industries, including convenience stores," said Eric Jang, founder, and CEO of Deepbrain AI. "We're excited to demonstrate this Seven Eleven commercial solution, which is currently in use, to highlight AI's ability to humanize digital customer service and enhance customer experiences."

Eric Jang will give a keynote presentation at AI Summit titled AI Human based Hyper-Realistic Customer Experience in Retail and Live Commerce. Jang will discuss how to enable hyper-realistic customer experiences and engagement in the age of the pandemic by using AI Human technology in retail stores and online.

Last month, Deepbrain AI was named the winner of the 2021 GITEX Global Future Stars' Supernova Challenge and was awarded the top prize. Over 700 companies applied for the challenge, which lasted three days, and included 120 companies spanning 36 countries taking part in the semi-final round. 22 companies participated in the final round with Deepbrain AI coming out on top. GITEX is an annual consumer computer and electronics tradeshow, exhibition and conference that takes place in Dubai.

For more detailed information on Deepbrain AI, visit https://www.deepbrainai.io/en/.

About Deepbrain AI

Deepbrain AI (www.deepbrainai.io) provides real-time Artificial Intelligence (AI) and video synthesis solutions that utilize AI to quickly create realistic human-like AI models for use in customer service in industries including media, finance, commerce, and education. Based on proprietary, patent-led technology, the company's solutions drastically reduce the cost and time of video production while bringing an unmatched and realistic human touch to all content. Headquartered in Korea, with offices in the U.S., the company is backed by leading investors in Korea and China and is privately held.

About Born2Global Centre

Born2Global Centre (www.born2global.com) is a full-cycle service platform for global expansion. Since its inception in 2013, Born2Global has been setting the standard for successful startup ecosystem as the main Korean government agency under the Ministry of Science and ICT. Born2Global has expanded and transformed startups to be engaged, equipped and connected with the global market.

Media Contact

DeepBrain AI: John Son, john@deepbrainai.io

Hoffman Agency: Matthew Burrows, mburrows@hoffman.com

Born2Global Centre: Jina Lee, jlee@born2global.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Born2Global Centre