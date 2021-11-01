Artisan Design Group, a Portfolio Company of The Sterling Group, Completes the Acquisition of Accents & Interiors

DALLAS, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Artisan Design Group ("ADG"), a portfolio company of The Sterling Group, today announced the acquisition of Accents & Interiors ("A&I"). Headquartered in Woodinville, Washington, A&I is one of the premier providers of flooring and solid surfaces in the Northwestern United States.

"We are thrilled to work with A&I to strengthen ADG's presence in the greater Puget Sound region," said Larry Barr, CEO of Artisan Design Group. "The addition of A&I will provide ADG with substantial growth opportunities and greater coverage of the single-family market in this region of Western Washington."

"A&I is a great addition to the ADG family. The partnership will create an exciting opportunity for ADG to add countertops and window coverings, continuing to grow our product offerings for customers," added Wayne Joseph, Vice Chairman of Artisan Design Group.

"A&I has achieved significant growth over the last decade and we believe partnering with ADG is the right next step for us in expanding our reach in the single-family home market nationally," said Derek Atkinson and Dave Jacobs, Co-Founders of Accents & Interiors.

ADG is a provider of design, procurement, and installation services for flooring, cabinets and countertops, serving homebuilders, multi-family developers and institutional property owners. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, ADG operates more than 135 distribution, design and service facilities and coordinates installation through over 3,000 personnel across 25 states. ADG was formed in 2016 through the combination of Floors Inc. and Malibu Floors. ADG has completed thirteen acquisitions over the past three years under Sterling's ownership. The company has completed twenty-one total acquisitions since its founding in 2016. ADG continues to seek local and regional market leaders to add to its family of flooring, cabinets and countertops specialists.

About The Sterling Group

Founded in 1982, The Sterling Group is a private equity and private credit investment firm that targets investments in basic manufacturing, distribution, and industrial services companies. Typical enterprise values of these companies at initial formation range from $100 million to $750 million. Sterling has sponsored the buyout of 61 platform companies and numerous add-on acquisitions for a total transaction value of over $14.0 billion. Sterling currently has over $5.0 billion of assets under management. For further information, please visit www.sterling-group.com.

