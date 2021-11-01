Philanthropists Mike and Robin Zafirovski and Corporate Champion Greg Case, CEO of Aon, Honored for Their Support of Equity in Education

The Academy for Urban School Leadership (AUSL) to hold its Twentieth Anniversary Annual Fundraiser on November 3rd, 2021 Philanthropists Mike and Robin Zafirovski and Corporate Champion Greg Case, CEO of Aon, Honored for Their Support of Equity in Education

CHICAGO, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Academy for Urban School Leadership (AUSL), an education equity-focused nonprofit, is holding its annual fundraiser to celebrate its twentieth anniversary on Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021, at 5:30 PM at the Four Seasons Hotel, 120 E Delaware Place Chicago, IL.

(PRNewsfoto/Academy for Urban School Leader)

Revenue raised from the event will fund incremental supports for AUSL's Chicago Teacher Residency which provides educator training and professional development for teachers in public schools on Chicago's south and west sides. Private donations to AUSL have averaged almost $5 million per year and more than $100 million since AUSL opened its doors.

To celebrate its twentieth anniversary, AUSL is honoring philanthropists Mike and Robin Zafirovski and Greg Case, CEO of Aon, for their commitment to bring equity to education. Robin and Mike Zafirovski have been champions of children for more than a decade and tireless supporters of AUSL's mission that all children have access to a high-quality education. Greg Case of Aon is an instrumental supporter of AUSL and its mission.

AUSL's Executive Director, Donald Feinstein Ph.D., stated, "AUSL's work has always been predicated on educational equity and excellence. We believe every child has unlimited potential, regardless of their race or zip code. Our supporters like Mike and Robin Zafirovski, and Greg Case allow us to grow our teacher training programs that have a record of recruiting, training, and retaining highly effective teachers to help level the playing field and bring educational equity to under-resourced communities. "

The evening will include the presentation of the Martin J. Koldyke Educator Leadership award. Awardees have demonstrated strong leadership in advancing the education of students, particularly students from under-resourced environments.

For more information, all are invited to register at https://one.bidpal.net/auslbenefitdinner

About AUSL

The Academy for Urban School Leadership (AUSL) is an education equity-focused nonprofit that works tirelessly with the belief that all students should have access to an excellent education right in their own neighborhoods. AUSL does this by recruiting and training promising individuals to be effective teachers. In addition, we leverage two decades of learnings through our partnerships with school communities.

Media Contact: Christopher Childers, cchilders@auslchicago.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AUSL