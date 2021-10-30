The Hand-Decorated Halloween Cookies Bringing Families, Communities Together This Weekend

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the wake of a shaky 2020, families and communities are searching for new ways to come together and create lasting memories this Halloween weekend. Thousands are finding it with DecoCookies' Hand-Decorated Halloween cookies, the sweetest way to share spooks and smiles for an unforgettable Halloween night.

Clockwise from top left: Halloween cookies being decorated by hand at DecoCookies, DecoCookies' Halloween Collection in stores, Halloween cookies in action via @jessraisingbabes on Instagram, and the four Halloween Collection designs by DecoCookies.

The cookies, baked and decorated by hand at DecoCookies, North America's premier decorated cookie company, are a refreshing take on Halloween treats. Not only are they adorable—featuring a jolly jack-o'-lantern, a ghoulish ghost, a freakish Frankenstein, and mysterious mummy—they are individually wrapped, 100% peanut and tree nut free, and made with AA Grade butter that even the pickiest eater will love. This makes them a dream to share at Halloween celebrations, whether at home, school, clubs, or the office.

"Baking you happy is the dream we are born from," said Chef Eliana Campos Berry, the self-taught baker and founder of DecoCookies. "That's why Halloween is so important to us. Entire communities come together to celebrate. We want to make sure everyone has something sweet to share smiles and memories with."

DecoCookies' Halloween cookies will make countless moments of magic this weekend. Their single, 5, and 10-count cookie packs flew off shelves at beloved family retailers like Costco Wholesale, and their online-exclusive 16-count boxes sold out in record time on their Amazon store.

"It's amazing to see so many people engaging with new Halloween treat traditions," said Eliana. "This weekend will be one for everyone to remember."

For more information visit www.DecoCookies.com.

About DecoCookies

DecoCookies grew from the home of self-taught chef and artist Eliana Campos Berry into the largest decorated cookie company in North America, hand-crafting over 70,000 cookies daily through a remarkable baking process that integrates home traditions with cutting-edge technology, creativity, and innovation. DecoCookies has innovated an expansive array of collections and new cookie products like Paint Your Own Cookies and Cookie Ornament kits, Mug Hugger cookies, Clean Label cookies, and Chocolate cookies. DecoCookies always bakes with the highest quality ingredients, and never with artificial flavors, artificial fillers, or nut allergens.

#BakingYouHappy

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DecoCookies