RefrigiWear® 1954 Drops Fall/Winter Collection

DAHLONEGA, Ga., Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite launching during a global pandemic, RefrigiWear® 1954 continues to gain momentum and will drop more than 50 new pieces in this year's Fall/Winter Collection.

People who know and love RefrigiWear will appreciate the variety of styles in this season's launch.

"RefrigiWear has a bit of a cult following in fashion and streetwear, so we're excited that this year's Fall/Winter Collection for RefrigiWear 1954 is twice as large as our 2020 debut," says Ryan Silberman, CEO at RefrigiWear.

This release is focused on accessories and outerwear for people who won't let a little cold weather keep them hunkered down at home, including:

The larger Collection also reflects continued growth in consumers' desire for the authentic style and rugged durability of industrial workwear. Brands like RefrigiWear, best known for the -50°F-rated freezer suits it invented for digging pipelines in Alaska and working long shifts in cold storage warehouses, now find themselves serving a new group of customers who love the fit and function of industrial gear but don't need protection from such extreme temperatures.

"We're listening to this new generation of customers and creating pieces for RefrigiWear 1954 that honor our long heritage in workwear while refining the designs for daily wear instead of on the job," adds Silberman.

Shop the Fall/Winter 2021 Collection online at www.Refrigiwear1954USA.com and follow @Refrigiwear1954USA on Instagram for updates on collaborations with partners in the U.S. and Europe.

About RefrigiWear® 1954

Born in New York in 1954 and now headquartered in Georgia, RefrigiWear® is the original cold-weather workwear company. RefrigiWear 1954 merges function with fashion by taking inspiration from its industrial heritage in food manufacturing and laying pipelines in the frozen Alaskan frontier. The current collection includes warm and durable outerwear, casual sweaters and t-shirts, and accessories for men and women. Shop online at www.Refrigiwear1954USA.com and follow @Refrigiwear1954USA on Instagram for mid-season updates.

