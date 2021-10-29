The Industrial Internet Is Leading the Four New Economies and Qingdao Is Embracing the City's Summit

QINGDAO, China, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- From 26 to 27, Oct., 2021 World Industrial Internet Conference hosted by Qingdao Municipal People's Government opened grandly. With the theme of Integration and Communication of Digitalization and Intelligentization, Convergence of the "Four New Economic Advantages", experts from home and abroad, and representatives of universities and well-known enterprises gathered to show the strong vitality of the Industrial Internet development. Han Xia, chief engineer of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, Ling Wen, vice governor of Shandong, Yang Jun, chairman of the Qingdao Municipal Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), and other leaders attended and delivered speeches.

Parallel forums were launched first

On 26th, parallel forums were launched around the four directions--new technologies, new models, new business formats and new industries, concerning 5G, home appliances, identifier resolution, digital infrastructure, security system and audio-visual communications. In recent years, Qingdao has seized the development opportunity of the Industrial Internet, attracted AI teams and leading enterprises to invest, and formed the "Four New" ecology with Qingdao characteristics.

Top think tanks continue to make contributions

The conference further gathered the world's top intellectual resources. At the main forum, Liu Yunjie, academician of CAE, Yang Shanlin, academician of CAE, Zhou Yunjie, president of Haier, Xu Li, CEO of SenseTime, Fan Ji'an, chief scientist of China Unicom, Fan Yuan, president of DAS-security gave keynote speeches respectively. Robert Kahn, the "Father of the Internet", Dr. O. S. Ganiyusufoglu, academician of acatech, and Ronjon Nag, professor of Stanford University gave remote video speeches. The First Plenary Session of China Industrial Internet 100 were also held to give suggestions on building the Capital of World Industrial Internet in Qingdao.

Five national research institutes including National Research Center for Industrial Information Security Development, China Academy of Industrial Internet, China Academy of Information and Communications Technology and China Electronics Standardization Institute participated in depth to build platforms, promote transformation, and continued to contribute to the wisdom of the Industrial Internet.

Leading enterprises participated actively

Many leading enterprises such as Haier, Tencent, China Mobile, Sensetime and Venustech also volunteered to present a series of "industrial banquets" around the fields of security, platform, ecology, digital economy and AI. Many national Industrial Internet competitions were also launched. A series of important achievements were released.

SOURCE Qingdao Municipal Bureau of Industry and Information Technology