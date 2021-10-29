Fannie Mae Board Members Named to Savoy Magazine's 'Most Influential Black Corporate Directors' List

WASHINGTON, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) is proud to announce that its Board of Directors members Renee L. Glover, Karin J. Kimbrough, and Christopher Brummer have been named to Savoy magazine's 2021 Most Influential Black Corporate Directors list, which recognizes executive and business leaders active on the boards of national and global-leading corporations. It is Glover's second time on the list.

"I'm honored to serve on the Fannie Mae Board of Directors with Renee, Karin, and Chris," said Sheila C. Bair, Chairwoman of the Board, Fannie Mae. "Their contributions and guidance are immeasurable as we work in support of Fannie Mae's mission to provide liquidity, stability, and affordability for the U.S. housing finance system. Their inclusion on Savoy's Most Influential Black Corporate Directors is well-deserved."

Under the guidance of its Board of Directors, Fannie Mae strives daily to fulfill its mission to advance equitable and sustainable access to homeownership and affordable, quality rental housing, as well as foster a more inclusive workforce and housing industry that better reflects the diversity of the people it serves.

"Congratulations to our Board members for being recognized on Savoy's Most Influential Black Corporate Directors list," said Hugh R. Frater, Chief Executive Officer, Fannie Mae. "As experts in their respective fields, we deeply value their leadership and strategic insight as we continue to innovate and promote a stronger and safer housing finance system to support more opportunities for homebuyers and renters in communities throughout the nation."

