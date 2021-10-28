Digimarc Sets Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Call for November 15th

BEAVERTON, Ore., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digimarc Corporation (Nasdaq: DMRC) will host a conference call on Monday, November 15, 2021, at 8:00 am Eastern (5:00 am Pacific) to discuss results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. Digimarc CEO Riley McCormack, CFO Charles Beck, and CLO Robert Chamness will host the call, and provide an update on the financial results, quarterly highlights and strategic priorities followed by a question and answer forum. The company will issue financial results in a press release before the call.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and in the investor section of the company's website. The conference call script will also be posted to the company's website shortly before the call.

For those who wish to call in via telephone to ask a question, please dial the number below at least five minutes before the scheduled start time:

Date: Monday, November 15, 2021

Time: 8:00 am Eastern (5:00 am Pacific)

Toll-Free Number: 866-562-9934

International Number: 706-679-0638

Conference ID: 7167329

Webcast Link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/pywewriw

If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Digimarc's investor relations team at +1 503 469 4826.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) is a pioneer and leader in digital watermarking solutions and the automatic identification of media, including packaging, commercial print, digital images, audio and video. Digimarc helps customers drive efficiency, accuracy and security across physical and digital supply chains. Visit www.digimarc.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter to learn more.

