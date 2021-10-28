QuikPlace Announces New App on Creator Economy Platform Koji

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QuikPlace, influencer marketplace, today announced the launch of its new Koji Link in Bio app. The app gives creators the ability to promote and market their services directly from their Link in Bio.

"We created QuikPlace to bridge the gap between content creators and artists, record labels, and brands. Creators have a tremendous power and ability to influence brand marketing for all kinds of companies and industries, but we noticed that very few influencers were actually harnessing that power to make money, and we wanted to help change that. By partnering with Koji, we're excited to make the process even easier and simpler for creators to sell their influence and for brands to purchase it," said QuikPlace co-founder Tanner Kesel.

The new QuikPlace app offers creators the ability to link their QuikPlace profile to their Link in Bio where brands and followers can browse, request, and pay for the creator's listed services (e.g. posts, TikToks, shoutouts, etc.) from anywhere on the web.

"QuikPlace is the kind of Creator Economy company that meshes extraordinarily well with the Koji platform. Like Koji, its focus is on the individual success of each creator and acknowledges the unique services and influence that each has. We aim to help creators grow their following--and business--while recognizing that each person will take a different approach. We seek to give them the tools to be successful no matter their approach, and the QuikPlace app is another very powerful tool added to the creator's arsenal," said Grant Long, Koji Head of Growth.

The new app is free to use and available today on the Koji App Store .

ABOUT QUIKPLACE

QuikPlace is the world's first and largest public influencer marketplace. Since its launch in March 2021, the marketplace has garnered over seventy-five hundred influencers' trust with an overall reach of a staggering 5 billion and counting. Offering immediate exposure to brands, record labels, and influencers, QuikPlace generates profit and serves as a platform for songs to go viral, and for monthly listeners and audiences to grow. Additionally, it allows brands to instantly deploy campaigns that spread awareness and increase revenues.

ABOUT KOJI

Koji is the world's most powerful Link in Bio platform. With hundreds of free apps created by Koji and its community of independent developers, the Koji Link in Bio gives leading Creators on TikTok, Instagram, Twitch, and other social media platforms new ways to engage audiences, connect with supporters, and monetize. Koji launched in March 2021 and has raised $16 million in venture capital through its parent company GoMeta, Inc.

