CalAmp to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP), a connected intelligence company helping businesses and people track, monitor and recover vital assets with real-time visibility and insights, today announced that management will participate at the following virtual conferences:

Craig-Hallum 12th Annual Alpha Select Conference

Participation Date: Tuesday, November 16, 2021

Format: 1x1 conference calls with management throughout the day

ROTH 10th Annual Technology Event

Participation Date: Thursday, November 18, 2021

Format: 1x1 conference calls with management throughout the day

About CalAmp

CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP) is a connected intelligence company that helps people and businesses work smarter. We partner with transportation and logistics, industrial equipment, government and automotive industries to deliver insights that enable businesses to make the right decisions. Our applications, cloud platform and smart devices allow them to track, monitor and recover their vital assets with real-time visibility that reduces costs, maximizes productivity and improves safety. Headquartered in Irvine, California, CalAmp has been publicly traded since 1983. We have nearly one million software and services subscribers and over 20 million products installed worldwide. For more information, visit calamp.com, or LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube or CalAmp Blog.

