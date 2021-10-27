Vade Achieves Record Momentum in 2021 with Global Expansion of Channel Partnerships

LILLE, France, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vade , a global leader in AI-based threat detection, user awareness and incident response with one billion protected mailboxes worldwide, today announced that the company has achieved significant momentum around its channel program. From strong growth in global channel partnerships to new product innovations to key additions to channel sales, Vade is having a breakthrough year in its support of its MSP customers.



"This was a pivotal year for us as we worked diligently to continue expanding our capabilities and partnerships to enable MSPs to simplify the often time-consuming and complex process of providing managed security services," said Maya Gershon, Chief Revenue Officer, Vade. "MSPs work tirelessly to deliver value to their end customers, and we pride ourselves on being a part of that process to deliver the best solution, free of the complexity that comes with most security solutions. We're proud of what we've been able to accomplish in a challenging year, seeing over 60% growth in global channel sales between Q2 2020 and Q2 2021. We're excited that we are continuing to see the momentum that allows us to continue to deliver the best in email defense."

In 2021, Vade experienced exponential growth and achieved the following milestones:

Forged New Strategic Global Partnerships: Developing a critical partnership with Microsoft, Vade earned co-sell ready status within the Microsoft One Commercial Partner program, and announced the addition of Vade for Microsoft 365 in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. In addition, Vade also developed new channel relationships in key markets which include the US, France , UK and Ireland , Nordics, Italy , Middle East and Japan . These partnerships include Arrow ( Europe ), GSN (UAE), DIS ( Japan ), Networld ( Japan ), Synnex ( USA and Japan ), Takachiho ( Japan ), IIM ( Japan ) and Daiko Denshi Tsushin ( Japan ). Developing a critical partnership with Microsoft, Vade earnedwithin the Microsoft One Commercial Partner program, and announced the addition of Vade for Microsoft 365 in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. In addition, Vade also developed new channel relationships in key markets which include the US,, UK and, Nordics,and. These partnerships include Arrow (), GSN (UAE), DIS (), Networld (), Synnex (and), Takachiho (), IIM () and Daiko Denshi Tsushin ().

Product Innovation for MSPs: Announced improvements to the Vade for M365 product through the rollout of new features, such as MSP Response , to help MSPs save time and increase margins. MSP Response centralizes Vade for M365 tenants in a unified dashboard in the Vade Partner Portal. Designed for busy managed service providers, MSP Response is a global managed security solution that will help MSPs operationalize their managed security services for Microsoft 365. Announced improvements to the Vade for M365 product through the rollout of new features, such as, to help MSPs save time and increase margins. MSP Response centralizes Vade for M365 tenants in a unified dashboard in the Vade Partner Portal. Designed for busy managed service providers, MSP Response is a global managed security solution that will help MSPs operationalize their managed security services for Microsoft 365.

Three New US Patents: Granted for novel text data augmentation techniques, which improves the accuracy of business email compromise (BEC) detection for MSPs. With these patents, Vade's products enable customers to detect, with unprecedented accuracy, spear phishing emails by threat typologies, including initial contact, CEO fraud, tax scam, gift card fraud and lawyer fraud.

Strengthened the Vade Team with New Hires and Location in Tel Aviv : Vade brought on several channel veterans within the marketing and sales teams and is in the process of hiring more channel industry leaders to lead key initiatives to continue to drive innovation for Vade's offering to MSPs. Vade also opened a new sales office in Tel Aviv, Israel .

"Most cybersecurity breaches start with an email, so we take email security very seriously at D&H. We carry Vade's email security in our portfolio because it provides advanced protection against threats such as phishing, ransomware and malware," said Jason Bystrak, vice president of cloud and services at D&H Distributing. "Plus, Vade for M365 is designed specifically to help MSPs save time and increase their margins. This makes it a great fit for D&H's base of partners, many of which are developing managed security practices."

To learn more about Vade, visit with a Vade representative at the following events:

CMIT Connect Live in Austin, Texas from October 25-27, 2021

Managed Services Summit Europe in Amsterdam on November 2, 2021

IT Nation Connect in Orlando, Florida from November 10-12, 2021

About Vade

Vade helps MSPs, ISPs, and OEMs protect their users from advanced cyberthreats, such as phishing, spear phishing, malware, and ransomware. The company's predictive email defense solutions leverage artificial intelligence, fed by data from 1 billion mailboxes, to block targeted threats and new attacks from the first wave. In addition, real-time threat detection capabilities enable SOCs to instantly identify new threats and orchestrate coordinated responses. Vade's technology is available as a native, API-based offering for Microsoft 365 or as lightweight, extensible APIs for enterprise SOCs.

To learn more, please visit www.VadeSecure.com and follow us on Twitter @VadeSecure or LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/vade-secure/ .

View original content:

SOURCE Vade