Natural Alternatives International And CarnoSyn® Brands To Attend SupplySide West Show

CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Alternatives International, Inc. ("NAI") (Nasdaq: NAII), an international leader in custom contract nutritional supplement manufacturing for over four decades, is inviting SupplySide West (SSW) attendees to visit booth #5472 during the Expo on October 27th and 28th, to learn more about how the team can help brand partners create and deliver the next best-selling nutritional supplement.

NAI applies a science-based approach to help clients design customized nutritional products to meet their unique needs, and is the exclusive provider of CarnoSyn® and SR CarnoSyn® beta-alanine–the only patented beta-alanine on the market–offering enhanced performance for sports nutrition, everyday wellness and healthy aging benefits for all.

"Our team is very excited to have the opportunity to meet in person with SupplySide West attendees," said Renee Michaelson, Director of Global Marketing, Natural Alternatives International, Inc. and CarnoSyn® Brands. "Now more than ever, consumers are focusing on their health and wellness, seeking new solutions to help them stay proactive when it comes to strengthening their bodies, their immune system and balancing their mood. And that's where CarnoSyn® and SR CarnoSyn® can provide support."

NAI will highlight several key solutions at SSW, including:

NAI Contract Manufacturing – over 40 years' experience providing the highest standards for quality, purity and safety.

SR CarnoSyn ® for Wellness & Healthy Aging – a patented and branded turnkey tablet solution to quickly bring new products to market.

CarnoSyn® for Sports Nutrition – scientifically-proven to achieve top performance in strength, speed, stamina and recovery.

"We are also celebrating with our team while at SupplySide West this year," said Mark LeDoux, Chairman and CEO, Natural Alternatives International, Inc. "I am extremely proud to share that NAI recently became the first company to meet new safety and benchmarking standards created by the Supplement Safety & Compliance Initiative (SSCI)."

"NAI is committed to changing the approach to manufacturing natural supplements worldwide, which we support with our global footprint with offices and manufacturing facilities in the United States and Switzerland," added LeDoux. "We recently expanded our US manufacturing capabilities and further built out our footprint with the purchase of a new manufacturing and warehouse facility in Carlsbad, CA. Once this new facility is fully built-out, it will provide NAI with state-of-the-art high speed powder production capabilities. Powder packaged delivery systems are a growing segment within our industry and this facility will provide us with the ability to better service existing customers, attract new customers, expand our sales, and provide potential for channel and customer diversification."

SupplySide West is a great opportunity to learn more by visiting booth #5472, or visit NAI's website at https://www.nai-online.com, and discover more about SR CarnoSyn® at https://www.srcarnosyn.com or CarnoSyn® at https://www.carnosyn.com.

About NAI:

NAI, headquartered in Carlsbad, California, is a leading formulator, manufacturer and marketer of nutritional supplements and provides strategic partnering services to its customers. NAI's comprehensive partnership approach offers a wide range of innovative nutritional products and services to clients including scientific research, clinical studies, proprietary ingredients, customer-specific nutritional product formulation, product testing and evaluation, marketing management and support, packaging and delivery system design, regulatory review and international product registration assistance. For more information about NAI, please visit www.nai-online.com.

About CarnoSyn® Brands:

CarnoSyn® Brands feature two clinically studied, patented ingredients available exclusively from Natural Alternatives International, Inc.: CarnoSyn® instant release beta-alanine and SR CarnoSyn® sustained release beta-alanine. In 2019, CarnoSyn® beta-alanine successfully obtained NDI status from the FDA and received Self-Affirmed GRAS (Generally Recognized as Safe) status at up to 6.4 grams per day, enabling NAI's brand partners to provide unique offerings in various food categories. In the sports nutrition segment, both ingredients are well known to deliver benefits for athletic performance: Increased strength, enhanced endurance, faster recovery and greater mental focus. SR CarnoSyn® is an advanced delivery form of CarnoSyn®, which delivers higher dosing levels of beta-alanine, and is proven to provide benefits for both wellness and healthy aging. In 2017, SR CarnoSyn® was determined to be safe through independent scientific procedures, thus satisfying the technical element of the GRAS determination. The GRAS affirmation allows NAI to broaden their product offerings beyond the sports nutrition space and focus on the dietary supplement and food and beverage industries, including medical and other fortified food products.

CONTACT: Carrie Livingston

Director of Media Relations, ColinKurtis

Email: carrie@colinkurtis.com

Phone: 815-519-8302

View original content:

SOURCE Natural Alternatives International, Inc.