Zylorion Announces Appointments to Executive Leadership Team

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - PsiloTec Health Solutions Inc. ("Zylorion" or the "Company"), a mental health care and psychedelic therapy focused innovator, today provided an update on key additions to its executive leadership team that have recently taken place over the past quarter. "These executive appointments illustrate the ongoing excitement around the overall psychedelics space and the continued growth and development of our Company, and we are delighted to add such high caliber talent to our executive team to support our mission of enabling the millions of people around the world who are experiencing mental health challenges, to heal and to thrive", commented Dr. Peter Silverstone, CEO & Director.

Mr. Adam Darbellay, MPAcc, CPA CA has joined the Company as Chief Financial Officer, taking over for Ms. Louise Duchesne. Mr. Darbellay brings over 20-years of experience working with global large cap Forbes 2000 public companies, as well as working with private start-ups. Mr. Darbellay most recently served as Chief Financial Officer of a Canadian-based life sciences company focused on the research, development, and commercial sale of cannabinoid-based compounds. Prior to that, Mr. Darbellay worked with Nutrien (NYSE:NTR), the world's largest integrated producer and provider of agricultural inputs and services, leading the global finance transformation function. Mr. Darbellay brings deep leadership experience in corporate mergers and acquisitions, strategy and finance, and will oversee all financial affairs of the Company, including regulatory filings, financial planning and reporting, accounting, tax, treasury, human resources and investor relations. Mr. Darbellay holds a Bachelor of Commerce and a Masters of Professional Accounting from the University of Saskatchewan, and is a CPA CA.

Ms. Louise Duchesne, CPA CA has transitioned from the role as interim Chief Financial Officer and has been appointed to the position of Chief Risk Officer. In her new role, Ms. Duchesne will oversee all aspects of the Company's Enterprise Risk Management program working across the entire organization to ensure appropriate policies are implemented and adhered to, that controls and procedures are in place to support the development and execution of the Company's business strategy as it relates to, among other areas, clinical partnerships and programs, intellectual property and product development, product development, document management and control for contracts and agreements. Ms. Duchesne holds a Bachelor of Commerce from McGill University and a CPA CA designation.

Dr. Rutger Engels has joined the Company as Chief Scientific Officer. Dr. Engels has a 27-year background working in behavioral and mental health and addictions, and has deep expertise in understanding, predicting, and treating a variety of mental health conditions. Dr. Engels has held numerous senior leadership appointments including serving as the Vice-Dean Research and Director of Behavioral Science, Radboud University, Chairperson of the Executive Board at Trimbos Institute, the National Institute for Mental Health and Addictions, and Rector Magnificus, Erasmus University, Rotterdam. Dr. Engels has a PhD in Medical Sciences from the University of Maastricht, Netherlands, and brings significant experience in designing and leading clinical studies on digital mental health interventions. In the past fifteen years, Dr. Engels has led a series of randomized trials on digital mental health interventions in collaboration with leading academic and institutions and companies in North America. Dr. Engels will oversee all aspects of the Company's integrated therapy program development and training, as well as support our clinical studies. Dr. Engels is based out of Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Mr. Scott Clarke, LLB has been appointed as the Company's Corporate Secretary. Mr. Clarke is a senior partner with Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP, with over 24-years experience focused on mergers and acquisitions, power projects, corporate finance, private equity, and governance matters (including ESG). Mr. Clarke's diverse public and private company client base spans life sciences, technology, power, alternative energy, oil and gas services and exploration. Mr. Clarke is recognized as a leading lawyer in the Legal 500 Canada, Chambers Canada: Canada's Leading Lawyers for Business, the Best Lawyers in Canada, the Canadian Legal expert Directory, and Acritas Stars, and is also a member of the Securities Advisory Committee of the Alberta Securities Commission. Mr. Clarke will support all aspects of governance, securities and regulatory compliance, as well as advise on corporate transactions and general legal matters.

Zylorion is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and delivery of integrated mental health therapies to address psychological and neurological mental health conditions. Zylorion is focused on the research, development and commercialization of psychedelic-based compounds coupled with therapeutic treatment programs targeting a continuum of mental health conditions, such as MDD (major depressive disorder), TRD (treatment resistant depression), PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder), general depression, anxiety disorders, and a number of addictive tendencies. Zylorion aims to leverage leading technologies to support the scalability and accessibility of its integrated therapy programs in its mission to enable those experiencing mental health challenges to thrive.

