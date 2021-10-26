The Greenfield Groves Group Agrees to Acquire Free My Paws, Bolstering Its Brand Family & Mental Health Offerings

The Free My Paws acquisition has provided a unique expansion opportunity of mental health support for the Greenfield Groves community.

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenfield Groves Inc. , a digital health & wellness e-commerce company, with a mission to connect consumers with scientifically-backed products via a network of telehealth practitioners (the "Company" or "Greenfield Groves"), announced today an agreement to acquire Free My Paws, growing the Greenfield Groves customer base and practitioner community, while providing a unique expansion opportunity for therapeutic offerings of the company.

This acquisition demonstrates the commitment Greenfield Groves is making to improve the mental health of our customers.

The early success of Free My Paws provides a unique opportunity for Greenfield Groves to continue to tackle the mental pandemic. Currently, over 46 million Americans experience a mental illness and for Greenfield Groves to accomplish head-to-toe wellness for its customers, mental health is core to the overall product mix. Through a portfolio of options, including online therapy sessions, supplementation, self-help courses, animal emotional support, and more, those struggling with mental health issues will no longer have to feel alone.

"We are elated to be acquiring Free My Paws and adding in their well-respected team, community, and practitioners to the Greenfield Groves Group. Mental Health continues to be front and center within our communities and we know it is a vital component to overall health and wellness," said Lindsay Giguiere , Founder and CEO of Greenfield Groves.

"We see the existing users of It Matters , Felicitails and Luxuries of Life within Greenfield Groves benefiting nicely with the increased offering Free My Paws brings to the table," says Jason Michaels, Co-Founder of Free My Paws. Through this combination of efforts, Greenfield Groves will now have the ability to touch an additional 60,000+ lives seeking emotional support and overall mental wellness. The urgency to help individuals such as our brave veterans who may be suffering from post-duty trauma is greater than ever and through the Brand Family of Greenfield Groves, a larger impact can be made."

About Greenfield Groves

Greenfield Groves is a socially driven Benefit Corporation providing digital wellness solutions through convenient e-commerce. The Company operates a forward-looking business model and is reshaping the way consumers personalize their pursuit of happiness.

For more information about Greenfield Groves, please visit www.greenfieldgroves.com .

About Free My Paws

Free My Paws is the resources for Service Animal Owners, with the largest registry in the United States and premier quality products 100% made in the USA.

For more information about Free My Paws, please visit www.freemypaws.com.

