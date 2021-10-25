Hard Rock International Honors Hip-Hop History This November

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In July, the U.S. Senate unanimously passed a resolution to name November Hip-Hop History Month. Hard Rock International announced today that in honor of the inaugural Hip-Hop History Month this November, all company divisions including Hard Rock Cafes, Hotels and Casinos across the globe will be honoring the impact hip-hop music has had on history and culture throughout the month.

"At Hard Rock, we believe music is a language that brings the world closer together. It's part of our DNA," says Keith Sheldon, President of Entertainment at Hard Rock International. "As Hard Rock continues to evolve, just as music does, it's unmistakable how hip-hop has impacted our brand over the years. We look forward to celebrating acclaimed artists from the genre – from past to present – this first Hip-Hop History Month."

Hip-Hop Memorabilia Across the Country

Hard Rock Cafes, Hotels and Casinos throughout the United States have a variety of iconic hip-hop memorabilia items on display. From Run-D.M.C.'s classic Adidas sneakers, to several outfits that Nicki Minaj wore during The Pinkprint Tour, a handwritten poem by Tupac Shakur, and a pair of blue jean overalls worn by Busta Rhymes on his "Fire" music video. Contemporary items include DJ Khaled's Miami jersey from Hard Rock's commercial shoot for Super Bowl LIV and Megan Thee Stallion's bathing suit from the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2021 during which she made history as the first rapper to land the cover. About 70 different items from hip-hop artists are currently displayed across the nation with pieces from Ice-T, JAY-Z, Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes, LL Cool J, MC Hammer, Snoop Dogg, Tone Loc, Eminem, and more. In addition, Hard Rock's collection features several mementos from artists who paved the way for the genre, as well as crossover artists who have been inspired by hip-hop.

REVERB City Guides by Hip-Hop Artists

Hard Rock's new hotel concept, REVERB, was launched with the purpose of being an energetic cultural hub for connection, creation, and inspiration among music fans, locals, and travelers alike. At REVERB Downtown Atlanta, guests will notice ties to the surrounding neighborhood weaved throughout the property, paying tribute to the talented musicians and music aficionados who make the city unique.

REVERB City Guides were introduced for guests to connect with the area's vibrant community and culture. Exclusive to the REVERB Downtown Atlanta, a variety of local artists, including hometown hip-hop musicians Big Boi, CeeLo Green, Sa-Roc, and Boregard., curated their own City Guides that highlight their favorite Atlanta hangouts. To hear City Guide recommendations, guests are encouraged to utilize in-room Amazon Alexa features to learn about nearby hot spots from the local musicians.

Hip-Hop Happy Hours

Daily Hip-Hop Happy Hours will take place every day in November at participating Hard Rock Cafes, Hotels and Casinos. At 6:00pm local time the music played throughout the properties' public spaces will be exclusively hip-hop.

Rock Shops Celebrate Hip-Hop Artists

During the month of November, the online Rock Shop will feature exclusive Autograph series merchandise including a limited-edition pin, t-shirt, and sweatshirt celebrating the legendary hip-hop artist, Tupac Shakur.

