BizBash to Introduce a New Hosted Buyer Experience at 2022 Events

ATLANTA, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BizBash announced today that it will use an enhanced version of the hosted buyer approach as its signature strategy for 2022 events, which include the BizBash Leadership Summit, scheduled for May 22-24 in Puerto Rico, and BizBash National, taking place Aug. 8-10 in Detroit.

High-level event organizers and marketers will travel with all expenses paid to BizBash's 2022 events to meet with the industry's leading experiential and technology vendors. A powerful AI-based matching solution will determine the optimal on-site, one-on-one networking opportunities for hosted buyers to help each event producer reach new heights.

By participating in this program, which is limited to 300 event professionals for the year, planners will have an all-access pass to myriad tools, trends and partners that can elevate their experiences—all efficiently accessible in one place. BizBash's enhanced hosted buyer program is a haven for brands looking for the right experiential agency to partner with, event planners in search of a leading event technology company to power their next experience or even event marketers looking to grow their network.

As in the past, BizBash will collocate its 2022 events with Connect in Puerto Rico and Detroit. This collaboration provides a true one-stop shop for event professionals to get the professional development they desire, explore engaging trade shows and hear from some of the world's most noteworthy personalities. These events will roll out the red carpet for event professionals with memorable, productive experiences. With more than 2,000 attendees expected in Puerto Rico and more than 3,000 in Detroit, BizBash's events will provide an experiential showcase and economic boost to both regions—and the industry as a whole.

BizBash President Matt Johnson predicts that adding this hosted buyer approach will take the organization's events to the next level. "It is our duty to be at the forefront of the new event industry," said Johnson. "We need to create better marketplaces that match planners and partners for a more effective and meaningful gathering, either using live or digital formats. For planners, it's about the right strategy and flawless execution. We aim to make that process easier with this hosted buyer approach."

Joe Schwinger, founder and CEO of MeetingPlay, a visionary event technology company that powered and participated in BizBash's pilot event in 2021, said, "We loved the combination of one-on-one matched appointments and an exhibit floor, and saw a significant increase in leads as compared to trade show-only events. Not only did our team meet and introduce ourselves to more event decision-makers, but this approach added an analytical layer that provided our on-site team with intimate conversations based upon the organizer's specific event needs."

Austin Johnston, president of the Experiential Guild of America, a collaborative group of leading experiential marketing and design agencies, shared, "BizBash Live is always my No. 1 chance to meet a national audience of planners and vendors. The attitude is great, the energy high and the ideas and insights are endless! We are at a pivotal point in the event industry, and a new generation of leaders is emerging. Brands, agencies and marketers alike need to have their finger on the pulse of the new era of events, and this new BizBash Live format is the fastest way to know what is next and where we are going."

