SS&C Partners with ActiveOps to Optimize Workforce Management SS&C Chorus delivers process intelligence to guide more intelligent workforce management in a post-pandemic work environment

WINDSOR, Conn., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced its new workforce optimization solution, developed in partnership with ActiveOps. The solution optimizes in-office, remote and hybrid workforce management to help large enterprises uncover inefficiencies, improve productivity and find answers to better support employees.

"Remote and hybrid work is here to stay, and employers need intelligent tools and accessible analytics to support productivity and employee well-being," said Gautam Moorjani, General Manager, SS&C Intelligent Automation Solutions Group. "SS&C's extensive experience in business process automation, combined with ActiveOps' industry-leading workforce monitoring and performance measurement, will deliver a best-in-class actionable solution to employers."

SS&C Chorus will leverage its intelligent work processing automation tools with ActiveOps' industry-leading workforce and performance management solutions to collect, process and analyze enterprise workforce data to deliver meaningful operational insights. Companies can then use those insights to unlock capacity, increase transparency, limit risk, improve productivity and take measures to improve employee well-being and retention.

"Remote and hybrid working models present a new opportunity to transform workplace flexibility and accountability. The key to success is finding a model that works to benefit both people and businesses," said Julian Harper, ActiveOps Chief Revenue Officer. "By combining ActiveOps' workforce insights with SS&C's expertise in operational optimization, we can deliver the tools companies need to build the workplace of the future today."

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

