Southwest Airlines Makes Business Travel More Rewarding with New Rapid Rewards Business Program Rapid Rewards Business celebrates companies who fly Southwest, offering the company and their travelers the opportunity to earn Rapid Rewards points; Companies can receive 25,000 Rapid Rewards Business points with only two round trips*

DALLAS, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) is making business travel more rewarding by launching Rapid Rewards® Business, giving businesses the ability to earn Rapid Rewards points as their travelers return to the sky. By joining Rapid Rewards Business, companies earn Rapid Rewards points that can be applied toward travel on the company's behalf, while travelers who are Rapid Rewards Members also earn Rapid Rewards points in their personal accounts.

To celebrate the launch of Rapid Rewards Business, Southwest Airlines® is offering a special promotion awarding 25,000 Rapid Rewards Business points to qualified businesses that apply before Dec. 31, 2021, and have a traveler book and fly two round trips within 90 days of enrollment*.

Business travelers who link their Rapid Rewards accounts with their company's travel program can earn their company:

Three Rapid Rewards Business points per $1 when booking and flying Business Select ® fares

Two Rapid Rewards Business points per $1 when booking and flying Anytime fares

One Rapid Rewards Business point per $1 when booking and flying Wanna Get Away® fares

Travel must be booked through a corporate travel booking tool such as SWABIZ®, Southwest Partner Services (API/Direct Connect), or a Global Distribution System (GDS), and the traveler's Rapid Rewards account must be linked to their company's corporate identification number (CID).

"We're thrilled to bring our award-winning Rapid Rewards program to businesses who fly frequently, rewarding both road warriors and their companies who rely on Southwest to connect them to the people and places that are important to their business," said Silke Koehneke, Senior Director of Sales for Southwest Business. "Just like our Rapid Rewards program, Rapid Rewards Business points don't expire and there are no blackout dates when earning or redeeming Rapid Rewards Business points. Now, businesses who fly Southwest can earn and redeem points for future flights, ultimately making their company travel more valuable."

To learn more and apply for a Rapid Rewards Business account to start earning Rapid Rewards Business points, visit Southwest.com/RapidRewardsBusiness.

*Rapid Rewards Business Offer Terms and Conditions

Offer is nontransferable. Southwest® reserves the right to cancel this promotion at any time. To be eligible to participate in this Rapid Rewards Business Enrollment 25,000 point offer, Company must (a) have an active SWABIZ® account, (b) not currently have or have had in the prior twelve months a Rapid Rewards Business account, (c) apply for Rapid Rewards Business on or before Dec. 31, 2021, and agree to the Rapid Rewards Business program terms ( business.southwest.com/Terms-and-Conditions ) at the time of application, and (d) be approved by Southwest for membership in Rapid Rewards Business. Company must have a minimum of two linked Rapid Rewards Members who will travel on behalf of the Rapid Rewards Business Member to be considered for Membership. Third party intermediaries engaged in selling and arranging air, hotel, transportation, and other travel reservations on behalf of a business, or multiple business entities may not be enrolled as Members in the Rapid Rewards Business program. When applying, Company must designate an administrator to manage their account and it is company's responsibility to transition administrator responsibility as needed. Member agrees that Southwest will communicate with such administrator regarding the Rapid Rewards Business account, including, without limitation, about transactions, redemptions, and promotional opportunities.

To earn 25,000 Rapid Rewards points for the company's Rapid Rewards Business account, a linked Rapid Rewards Member must (1) purchase two qualifying Anytime, Business Select, or Wanna Get Away round trip revenue flights (or four one-way revenue flights) through swabiz.com, Global Distribution Systems, or direct connect (Southwest Partner Services) and fly such flights within 90-days after enrollment in Rapid Rewards Business (such 90-day period, the "Flight Promotional Time Period"), and (2) include at the time of purchase of a qualifying flight their company's Southwest corporate identification number and the linked Rapid Rewards Member's Rapid Rewards account number. A linked Rapid Rewards Member is defined as an individual Rapid Rewards Member whose Rapid Rewards account number is linked to their company's Southwest corporate identification number, prior to booking flights and during completion of the flights. If traveler is not a Rapid Rewards Member, please have the traveler enroll in Rapid Rewards and link the traveler's Rapid Rewards account to their company's Southwest corporate identification number. Flights booked prior to the first day of the Flight Promotional Time Period or not completed by the last day of the Flight Promotional Time Period will not be eligible to count towards this promotion. Please allow up to 2 weeks after completion of qualifying revenue flights for the 25,000 Rapid Rewards Business enrollment points to post to their Rapid Rewards Business account.

A qualifying one-way flight is a one-way Business Select, Anytime, or Wanna Get Away revenue flight on Southwest Airlines from an origin city to a destination city, including any intermediate stops and/or connections on Southwest Airlines. A qualifying round trip flight is a round trip Business Select, Anytime, or Wanna Get Away revenue flight on Southwest Airlines from an origin city to a destination city and back to the originating airport or carrier-recognized co-terminal. Valid on new reservations booked and flown during the Flight Promotional Time Period. Changes made to an itinerary after purchase may eliminate qualification for the Rapid Rewards Business Enrollment 25,000 points offer. Valid on Southwest Airlines published scheduled service. Charter flights, group travel, Companion Pass®, Southwest Vacations® packages, flights booked on Southwest.com®, and reward travel do not qualify for this promotion. All Rapid Rewards Business program terms apply and can be found at business.southwest.com/Terms-and-Conditions . Southwest reserves the right to amend, suspend, or change the Rapid Rewards Business program terms at any time without notice. Rapid Rewards Members do not acquire property rights in accrued points. The number of points needed for a particular Southwest flight is set by Southwest and will vary depending on destination, time, day of travel, demand, fare type, point redemption rate, and other factors, and are subject to change at any time until the booking is confirmed.

Points can only be redeemed on swabiz.com via the company's corporate identification number for any available seat on any flight booked through Southwest and for any other products or services approved by Southwest. Number of points required to redeem for reward flights may vary based on destination, time, day of travel, demand, fare class, point redemption rate, and other factors. Points earned through the Rapid Rewards Business program do not count towards A-List status, A-List Preferred status, or Companion Pass®.

All transactions and accounts in the Rapid Rewards Business program are subject to review and adjustment by Southwest at any time and without notice to the Member to ensure compliance with applicable rules. Any suspected fraud, misrepresentation, misuse, abuse, or violation of applicable rules, including, but not limited to, contracts of carriage, tariffs, the program rules, our Rapid Rewards Partners' rules and regulations, and qualification requirements and benefits, may result in (a) cancellation of the account and any associated reservations, (b) forfeiture of (1) some or all of the accrued points in the account, (2) awards, and (3) rewards or promotional incentives, and/or (c) a delay or suspension of the processing of points and reporting and the redemption of points, awards, status benefits, rewards, and promotional incentives.

To link a Rapid Rewards account to the company's corporate identification number, complete the following steps: Log into SWABIZ account. Upon logging in to the "Traveler" experience within swabiz.com, navigate to the "Add my Rapid Rewards account" link within the top navigation. Log in using Rapid Rewards account, verify information and select "Yes, this is correct".

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

In its 51st year of service, Dallas-based Southwest Airlines Co. continues to differentiate itself from other air carriers with exemplary Customer Service delivered by nearly 54,000 Employees to a Customer base that topped 130 million Passengers in 2019. Southwest has a robust network of point-to-point service with a strong presence across top leisure and business markets. In peak travel seasons during 2019, Southwest operated more than 4,000 weekday departures among a network of 101 destinations in the United States and 10 additional countries. In 2020, the carrier added service to Hilo, Hawaii; Cozumel, Mexico; Miami; Palm Springs, Calif.; Steamboat Springs; and Montrose (Telluride), Colo. Thus far in 2021, Southwest has initiated service to Chicago (O'Hare) and Sarasota/Bradenton both on Feb. 14; Savannah/Hilton Head and Colorado Springs both on March 11; Houston (Bush) and Santa Barbara, Calif. both on April 12; Fresno, Calif. on April 25; Destin/Fort Walton Beach on May 6; Myrtle Beach, S.C. on May 23; Bozeman, Mont. on May 27; Jackson, Miss. on June 6; and Eugene, Ore. on Aug. 29. Southwest will begin service to Bellingham, Wash. on Nov. 7; and Syracuse on Nov. 14.

The carrier issued its Southwest® Promise in May 2020 to highlight new and round-the-clock efforts to support its Customers and Employees well-being and comfort. Among the changes are enhanced cleaning efforts at airports and onboard aircraft, along with a federal mandate requiring every person to wear a mask at all times throughout each flight. Additional details about the Southwest Promise are available at Southwest.com/Promise.

Southwest coined Transfarency® to describe its purposed philosophy of treating Customers honestly and fairly, and low fares actually staying low. Southwest is the only major U.S. airline to offer bags fly free® to everyone (first and second checked pieces of luggage, size and weight limits apply, some carriers offer free checked bags on select routes or in qualified circumstances). Southwest does not charge change fees, though fare differences might apply.

Southwest is one of the most honored airlines in the world, known for a triple bottom line approach that contributes to the carrier's performance and productivity, the importance of its People and the communities they serve, and an overall commitment to efficiency and the planet. Learn more about how the carrier gives back to communities across the world by visiting Southwest.com/citizenship.

Book Southwest Airlines' low fares online at Southwest.com or by phone at 800-I-FLY-SWA®.

