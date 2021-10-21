Penske Automotive Reports All-Time Record Quarterly Results

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG), a diversified international transportation services company and one of the world's premier automotive and commercial truck retailers, today announced record third quarter and nine months 2021 results, including the best quarterly results in company history. For the three months ended September 30, 2021, the company reported a 43.9% increase in income from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders to $354.8 million and a 45.3% increase in related earnings per share to $4.46. This compares to income from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders of $246.5 million, or $3.07 per share, in the prior year. Foreign exchange positively impacted earnings per share by $0.06.
Third Quarter 2021 Operational Highlights versus Third Quarter 2020
- Total Revenue - increased 8.8% to $6.5 billion from $6.0 billion
- Gross Margin – increased 190 basis points to 17.9%
- Selling, General & Administrative Expenses as a Percentage of Gross Profit - improved by 230 basis points
- Income From Continuing Operations Before Taxes – increased 52.8% to $476 million
- Retail Automotive Same-Store Revenue - increased 6.6%
- Retail Automotive Same-Store Gross Profit - increased 18.4%
- Retail Automotive Variable Gross Profit Per Unit - increased 38.8% to $5,747
- Retail Commercial Truck Dealership Earnings Before Taxes – increased 106.4%
- Penske Transportation Solutions Equity Earnings – increased 83.4%
Commenting on the company's results, Chair and CEO Roger Penske said, "Our business produced an all-time record third quarter driven by strength across all areas of our business, including continued strong vehicle margins, improving service and parts operations, a growing Class 8 commercial truck market, record performance at Penske Transportation Solutions, and continuing cost controls, which contributed to a 230 basis point improvement in selling, general, and administrative expenses as a percentage of gross profit. During the quarter, we reduced long-term non-vehicle debt by $245.4 million to $1.4 billion, improved our leverage ratio to 0.9 to 1 on a trailing twelve-month basis, and reduced debt to total capitalization to 27%. Since the end of 2019, we have reduced non-vehicle long-term debt by more than $900 million." Penske continued, "Despite the ongoing supply-chain challenges which continue to impact the availability of new vehicles in both the automotive and commercial truck markets, our performance in the quarter demonstrates the strength of the automotive and commercial truck retail models and the benefits from our diversification."
For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, the company reported a 155.3% increase in income from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders to $876.1 million and a 155.5% increase in related earnings per share to $10.91. This compares to income from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders of $343.1 million, or $4.27 per share, in the prior year. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, income from continuing operations and related earnings per share include charges of $21.4 million, consisting of $12.6 million of debt redemption costs ($0.16 per share) and $8.8 million of charges relating to the increase in U.K. corporate taxes in 2023 ($0.11 per share). Excluding these items, adjusted income from continuing operations increased 172.8% to $897.5 million, and related earnings per share increased 172.7% to $11.18. Foreign exchange positively impacted earnings per share by $0.23. Total revenue increased 31.6% to $19.3 billion from $14.6 billion in the same period last year.
Retail Automotive Dealerships
For the three months ended September 30, 2021, total retail automotive revenue increased 7.2% to $5.6 billion, or 6.6% on a same-store basis, including 13.8% for CarShop. Total retail automotive gross profit increased 19.0% to $1.0 billion, including 18.4% on a same-store basis. Gross margin increased 170 basis points to 17.9% as variable gross profit per unit retailed increased 39%, or $1,607, to $5,747. We are currently in the process of constructing three new franchise dealership points which are expected to open in 2022.
CarShop Used Vehicle SuperCenters
We operated twenty CarShop used vehicle locations as of September 30, 2021. In October 2021, we opened two additional CarShop locations bringing our total number of locations to twenty-two. We expect to open one additional location before the end of the year. We are targeting 150,000 in unit sales and $100 million of earnings before taxes for CarShop by the end of 2023. For the three months ended September 30, 2021, retail unit sales increased by 0.4% to 18,451 while revenue increased by 24.3% to $438.1 million. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, retail unit sales increased by 17.7% to 48,588 while revenue increased by 37.7% to $1,088.9 million.
Retail Commercial Truck Dealerships
For the three months ended September 30, 2021, earnings before taxes increased 106.4% to $48.3 million compared to $23.4 million in the same period last year, return on sales was 6.7%, and fixed cost absorption was 129.9%. The increase in earnings before taxes was principally driven by a 57.7% increase in gross profit, including a 39.9% increase in same-store gross profit. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, earnings before taxes increased 123.4% to $115.5 million compared to $51.7 million in the same period last year and return on sales was 6.5%.
Penske Transportation Solutions Investment
Penske Transportation Solutions ("PTS") is a leading provider of full-service truck leasing, truck rental, contract maintenance, and logistics services. Penske Automotive Group has a 28.9% ownership interest in PTS and accounts for its ownership interest using the equity method of accounting. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, the company recorded $118.3 million and $274.5 million in earnings compared to $64.5 million and $108.0 million for the same period last year, representing increases of 83.4% and 154.2%, respectively. The increase was principally driven by a strong North American Class 8 truck market and increased demand for the company's full-service leasing, rental, and logistics services, coupled with improved efficiency and a reduction in operating expenses which drove a 14% return on sales for PTS during the third quarter 2021.
Best To Work For
We are pleased to announce that thirty-five of our U.S.-based dealerships have been named to the Automotive News List of Top 100 Dealerships to Work For, the most of any dealership group. Audi Turnersville was once again ranked No. 1; the Company has six dealerships in the top ten and fifteen of the top 25 on the annual list. In addition, seven dealerships were ranked in the Top 10 nationally, including the top three places, for their efforts to promote Diversity, Equity & Inclusion.
Corporate Development and Liquidity
Through the nine months ended September 30, 2021, we acquired annualized revenue of approximately $600 million. Subsequent to September 30, 2021, we acquired the remaining 51% of our Japan-based joint venture of premium/luxury automotive brands which is expected to add $250 million in annualized revenue. We have an additional $300 million in annualized revenue under contract and subject to due diligence at the present time.
As of September 30, 2021, the company had available liquidity under its various credit agreements of approximately $1.1 billion, plus $119 million in cash.
Dividend and Share Repurchases
On October 20, 2021, we announced an increase in the quarterly dividend to $0.46 per share payable on December 1, 2021, to shareholders of record as of November 10, 2021.
During the nine months ended September 30, 2021, we repurchased 2,524,938 shares of our outstanding common stock for $219.8 million, or an average of $87.05 per share, including 2.0 million shares during the third quarter. At the end of the third quarter, we had $71.3 million available under our Board approved share repurchase authority.
Conference Call
Penske Automotive Group will host a conference call discussing financial results relating to the third quarter of 2021 on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. To listen to the conference call, participants must dial (866) 996-5381 [International, please dial (602) 585-9891] using access code 4572964. The call will also be simultaneously broadcast over the Internet through the Investors section of the Penske Automotive Group website. Additionally, an investor presentation relating to the third quarter 2021 financial results has been posted to the company's website. To access the presentation or to listen to the company's webcast, please refer to www.penskeautomotive.com.
About Penske Automotive
Penske Automotive Group, Inc., (NYSE:PAG) headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, is a diversified international transportation services company and one of the world's premier automotive and commercial truck retailers. PAG operates dealerships principally in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, Italy, and Japan and is one of the largest retailers of commercial trucks in North America for Freightliner. PAG also distributes and retails commercial vehicles, diesel and gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services principally in Australia and New Zealand. Additionally, PAG owns 28.9% of Penske Transportation Solutions, a business that manages a fleet of over 350,000 vehicles providing innovative transportation, supply chain, and technology solutions to North American fleets. PAG is a member of the Fortune 500, Russell 1000, and Russell 3000 indexes and is ranked among the World's Most Admired Companies by Fortune Magazine. For additional information, visit the company's website at www.penskeautomotive.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined under SEC rules, such as adjusted income from continuing operations, adjusted earnings per share, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("EBITDA"), and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. The company has reconciled these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in the release. The company believes that these widely accepted measures of operating profitability improve the transparency of the company's disclosures and provide a meaningful presentation of the company's results from its core business operations excluding the impact of items not related to the company's ongoing core business operations and improve the period-to-period comparability of the company's results from its core business operations. These non-GAAP financial measures are not substitutes for GAAP financial results and should only be considered in conjunction with the company's financial information that is presented in accordance with GAAP.
Caution Concerning Forward Looking Statements
Statements in this press release may involve forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements regarding Penske Automotive Group, Inc.'s financial performance, growth plans, and completion of the acquisitions. Actual results may vary materially because of risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, the duration, severity, and resolution of the COVID-19 pandemic, government mandated restrictions on our business in light of COVID-19 or otherwise, economic conditions generally, conditions in the credit markets, changes in interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates, changes in tariff rates, new rules in place after the recent Brexit accord between the European Union and the U.K. could slow parts originating in the U.K. or Europe for distribution to our dealerships, adverse conditions affecting a particular manufacturer, including the adverse impact to the vehicle and parts supply chain due to limited vehicle availability due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the shortage of automotive semiconductor chips or other components, natural disasters, recall or other disruptions that interrupt the supply of vehicles or parts to us, changes in consumer credit availability, the outcome of legal and administrative matters, and other factors over which management has limited control. These forward-looking statements should be evaluated together with additional information about Penske Automotive Group's business, markets, conditions, and other uncertainties, which could affect Penske Automotive Group's future performance. These risks and uncertainties are addressed in Penske Automotive Group's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). This press release speaks only as of its date, and Penske Automotive Group disclaims any duty to update the information herein.
PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2020
Change
2021
2020
Change
Revenue
$
6,497.3
$
5,971.6
8.8
%
$
19,258.6
$
14,631.8
31.6
%
Cost of Sales
5,331.6
5,015.1
6.3
%
15,997.0
12,345.7
29.6
%
Gross Profit
$
1,165.7
$
956.5
21.9
%
$
3,261.6
$
2,286.1
42.7
%
SG&A Expenses
757.7
643.3
17.8
%
2,171.8
1,738.7
24.9
%
Depreciation
30.2
29.0
4.1
%
89.7
85.4
5.0
%
Operating Income
$
377.8
$
284.2
32.9
%
$
1,000.1
$
462.0
116.5
%
Floor Plan Interest Expense
(6.0)
(8.0)
(25.0)
%
(23.4)
(37.4)
(37.4)
%
Other Interest Expense
(16.2)
(29.1)
(44.3)
%
(53.8)
(89.2)
(39.7)
%
Debt Redemption Costs
—
(1.7)
nm
%
(17.0)
(1.7)
nm
%
Equity in Earnings of Affiliates
120.5
66.2
82.0
%
281.5
110.6
154.5
%
Income from Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes
$
476.1
$
311.6
52.8
%
$
1,187.4
$
444.3
167.3
%
Income Taxes
(120.1)
(64.1)
87.4
%
(308.0)
(100.7)
205.9
%
Income from Continuing Operations
$
356.0
$
247.5
43.8
%
$
879.4
$
343.6
155.9
%
Income from Discontinued Operations, net of tax
0.3
0.1
nm
0.4
0.3
nm
Net Income
$
356.3
$
247.6
43.9
%
$
879.8
$
343.9
155.8
%
Less: Income (Loss) Attributable to Non-Controlling Interests
1.2
1.0
nm
3.3
0.5
nm
Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders
$
355.1
$
246.6
44.0
%
$
876.5
$
343.4
155.2
%
Amounts Attributable to Common Shareholders:
Reported Income from Continuing Operations
$
356.0
$
247.5
43.8
%
$
879.4
$
343.6
155.9
%
Less: Income (Loss) Attributable to Non-Controlling Interests
1.2
1.0
nm
3.3
0.5
nm
Income from Continuing Operations, net of tax
$
354.8
$
246.5
43.9
%
$
876.1
$
343.1
155.3
%
Income from Discontinued Operations, net of tax
0.3
0.1
nm
0.4
0.3
nm
Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders
$
355.1
$
246.6
44.0
%
$
876.5
$
343.4
155.2
%
Income from Continuing Operations Per Share
$
4.46
$
3.07
45.3
%
$
10.91
$
4.27
155.5
%
Income Per Share
$
4.47
$
3.07
45.6
%
$
10.92
$
4.27
155.7
%
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
79.5
80.4
(1.1)
%
80.3
80.4
(0.1)
%
nm – not meaningful
PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.
September 30,
December 31,
2021
2020
Assets:
Cash and Cash Equivalents
$
119.2
$
49.5
Accounts Receivable, Net
737.7
806.9
Inventories
2,598.4
3,425.6
Other Current Assets
121.4
126.8
Total Current Assets
3,576.7
4,408.8
Property and Equipment, Net
2,378.6
2,404.4
Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets
2,410.9
2,416.5
Intangibles
2,651.6
2,491.8
Other Long-Term Assets
1,701.5
1,525.7
Total Assets
$
12,719.3
$
13,247.2
Liabilities and Equity:
Floor Plan Notes Payable
$
962.2
$
1,780.5
Floor Plan Notes Payable – Non-Trade
1,074.9
1,363.8
Accounts Payable
808.8
675.4
Accrued Expenses and Other Current Liabilities
922.4
767.2
Current Portion Long-Term Debt
67.9
87.5
Liabilities Held for Sale
0.5
0.5
Total Current Liabilities
3,836.7
4,674.9
Long-Term Debt
1,356.7
1,602.1
Long-Term Operating Lease Liabilities
2,341.1
2,350.3
Other Long-Term Liabilities
1,318.4
1,293.8
Total Liabilities
8,852.9
9,921.1
Equity
3,866.4
3,326.1
Total Liabilities and Equity
$
12,719.3
$
13,247.2
PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Geographic Revenue Mix:
North America
61.4
%
56.5
%
60.6
%
59.9
%
U.K.
31.6
%
35.3
%
31.7
%
31.5
%
Other International
7.0
%
8.2
%
7.7
%
8.6
%
Total
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
Revenue: (Amounts in Millions)
Retail Automotive
$
5,634.9
$
5,258.0
$
17,039.4
$
12,828.1
Retail Commercial Trucks
717.3
590.9
1,777.3
1,481.5
Commercial Vehicles Australia/Power Systems
145.1
122.7
441.9
322.2
Total
$
6,497.3
$
5,971.6
$
19,258.6
$
14,631.8
Gross Profit: (Amounts in Millions)
Retail Automotive
$
1,010.9
$
849.7
$
2,851.2
$
1,994.1
Retail Commercial Trucks
115.3
73.1
298.0
202.1
Commercial Vehicles Australia/Power Systems
39.5
33.7
112.4
89.9
Total
$
1,165.7
$
956.5
$
3,261.6
$
2,286.1
Gross Margin:
Retail Automotive
17.9
%
16.2
%
16.7
%
15.5
%
Retail Commercial Trucks
16.1
%
12.4
%
16.8
%
13.6
%
Commercial Vehicles Australia/Power Systems
27.2
%
27.5
%
25.4
%
27.9
%
Total
17.9
%
16.0
%
16.9
%
15.6
%
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Operating Items as a Percentage of Revenue:
Gross Profit
17.9
%
16.0
%
16.9
%
15.6
%
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
11.7
%
10.8
%
11.3
%
11.9
%
Operating Income
5.8
%
4.8
%
5.2
%
3.2
%
Income from Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes
7.3
%
5.2
%
6.2
%
3.0
%
Operating Items as a Percentage of Total Gross Profit:
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
65.0
%
67.3
%
66.6
%
76.1
%
Operating Income
32.4
%
29.7
%
30.7
%
20.2
%
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
(Amounts in Millions)
2021
2020
2021
2020
EBITDA (1)
$
522.5
$
369.7
$
1,330.9
$
618.9
Floorplan Credits
$
10.9
$
10.3
$
38.1
$
27.3
Rent Expense
$
59.3
$
58.7
$
177.7
$
173.1
(1)
See the following Non-GAAP reconciliation table.
PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2020
Change
2021
2020
Change
Retail Automotive Units:
New Retail
44,373
52,522
(15.5)
%
152,571
126,396
20.7
%
Used Retail
70,450
70,800
(0.5)
%
205,601
176,456
16.5
%
Total
114,823
123,322
(6.9)
%
358,172
302,852
18.3
%
Retail Automotive Revenue: (Amounts in Millions)
New Vehicles
$
2,275.2
$
2,350.6
(3.2)
%
$
7,507.9
$
5,599.8
34.1
%
Used Vehicles
2,302.3
1,954.1
17.8
%
6,437.9
4,739.8
35.8
%
Finance and Insurance, Net
202.7
174.4
16.2
%
583.8
415.8
40.4
%
Service and Parts
555.3
521.8
6.4
%
1,604.7
1,380.3
16.3
%
Fleet and Wholesale
299.4
257.1
16.5
%
905.1
692.4
30.7
%
Total Revenue
$
5,634.9
$
5,258.0
7.2
%
$
17,039.4
$
12,828.1
32.8
%
Retail Automotive Gross Profit: (Amounts in Millions)
New Vehicles
$
264.0
$
192.8
36.9
%
$
745.6
$
437.6
70.4
%
Used Vehicles
193.2
143.3
34.8
%
496.7
284.9
74.3
%
Finance and Insurance, Net
202.7
174.4
16.2
%
583.8
415.8
40.4
%
Service and Parts
333.7
322.0
3.6
%
976.1
827.0
18.0
%
Fleet and Wholesale
17.3
17.2
0.6
%
49.0
28.8
70.1
%
Total Gross Profit
$
1,010.9
$
849.7
19.0
%
$
2,851.2
$
1,994.1
43.0
%
Retail Automotive Revenue Per Vehicle Retailed:
New Vehicles
$
51,273
$
44,754
14.6
%
$
49,209
$
44,303
11.1
%
Used Vehicles
32,680
27,601
18.4
%
31,312
26,861
16.6
%
Retail Automotive Gross Profit Per Vehicle Retailed:
New Vehicles
$
5,948
$
3,670
62.1
%
$
4,886
$
3,462
41.1
%
Used Vehicles
2,743
2,024
35.5
%
2,416
1,615
49.6
%
Finance and Insurance
1,765
1,414
24.8
%
1,630
1,373
18.7
%
Retail Automotive Gross Margin:
New Vehicles
11.6
%
8.2
%
+340
bps
9.9
%
7.8
%
+210
bps
Used Vehicles
8.4
%
7.3
%
+110
bps
7.7
%
6.0
%
+170
bps
Service and Parts
60.1
%
61.7
%
(160)
bps
60.8
%
59.9
%
90
bps
Fleet and Wholesale
5.8
%
6.7
%
(90)
bps
5.4
%
4.2
%
+120
bps
Total Gross Margin
17.9
%
16.2
%
+170
bps
16.7
%
15.5
%
+120
bps
Retail Automotive Revenue Mix Percentages:
New Vehicles
40.4
%
44.7
%
(430)
bps
44.1
%
43.7
%
+40
bps
Used Vehicles
40.9
%
37.2
%
+370
bps
37.8
%
36.9
%
+90
bps
Finance and Insurance, Net
3.6
%
3.3
%
30
bps
3.4
%
3.2
%
+20
bps
Service and Parts
9.9
%
9.9
%
---
bps
9.4
%
10.8
%
(140)
bps
Fleet and Wholesale
5.2
%
4.9
%
30
bps
5.3
%
5.4
%
(10)
bps
Total
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
Retail Automotive Gross Profit Mix Percentages:
New Vehicles
26.1
%
22.7
%
+340
bps
26.2
%
21.9
%
+430
bps
Used Vehicles
19.1
%
16.9
%
+220
bps
17.4
%
14.3
%
+310
bps
Finance and Insurance, Net
20.1
%
20.5
%
(40)
bps
20.5
%
20.9
%
(40)
bps
Service and Parts
33.0
%
37.9
%
(490)
bps
34.2
%
41.5
%
(730)
bps
Fleet and Wholesale
1.7
%
2.0
%
(30)
bps
1.7
%
1.4
%
+30
bps
Total
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2020
Change
2021
2020
Change
Retail Automotive Same-Store Units:
New Retail
44,107
51,736
(14.7)
%
152,051
124,199
22.4
%
Used Retail
68,380
70,069
(2.4)
%
201,465
174,073
15.7
%
Total
112,487
121,805
(7.6)
%
353,516
298,272
18.5
%
Retail Automotive Same-Store Revenue: (Amounts in Millions)
New Vehicles
$
2,252.4
$
2,323.7
(3.1)
%
$
7,464.4
$
5,526.7
35.1
%
Used Vehicles
2,249.3
1,934.1
16.3
%
6,339.9
4,682.4
35.4
%
Finance and Insurance, Net
199.2
172.7
15.3
%
576.9
410.8
40.4
%
Service and Parts
548.7
514.4
6.7
%
1,594.3
1,358.7
17.3
%
Fleet and Wholesale
294.3
254.0
15.9
%
896.7
679.2
32.0
%
Total Revenue
$
5,543.9
$
5,198.9
6.6
%
$
16,872.2
$
12,657.8
33.3
%
Retail Automotive Same-Store Gross Profit: (Amounts in Millions)
New Vehicles
$
260.9
$
191.2
36.5
%
$
740.2
$
433.5
70.7
%
Used Vehicles
188.8
141.8
33.1
%
489.6
282.0
73.6
%
Finance and Insurance, Net
199.2
172.7
15.3
%
576.9
410.8
40.4
%
Service and Parts
329.1
317.8
3.6
%
968.5
815.0
18.8
%
Fleet and Wholesale
17.3
17.0
1.8
%
48.8
28.4
71.8
%
Total Gross Profit
$
995.3
$
840.5
18.4
%
$
2,824.0
$
1,969.7
43.4
%
Retail Automotive Same-Store Revenue Per Vehicle Retailed:
New Vehicles
$
51,066
$
44,915
13.7
%
$
49,091
$
44,499
10.3
%
Used Vehicles
32,894
27,604
19.2
%
31,469
26,899
17.0
%
Retail Automotive Same-Store Gross Profit Per Vehicle Retailed:
New Vehicles
$
5,914
$
3,695
60.1
%
$
4,868
$
3,491
39.4
%
Used Vehicles
2,762
2,024
36.5
%
2,430
1,620
50.0
%
Finance and Insurance
1,771
1,418
24.9
%
1,632
1,377
18.5
%
Retail Automotive Same-Store Gross Margin:
New Vehicles
11.6
%
8.2
%
+340
bps
9.9
%
7.8
%
+210
bps
Used Vehicles
8.4
%
7.3
%
+110
bps
7.7
%
6.0
%
+170
bps
Service and Parts
60.0
%
61.8
%
(180)
bps
60.7
%
60.0
%
70
bps
Fleet and Wholesale
5.9
%
6.7
%
(80)
bps
5.4
%
4.2
%
+120
bps
Total Gross Margin
18.0
%
16.2
%
+180
bps
16.7
%
15.6
%
+110
bps
Retail Automotive Revenue Mix Percentages:
New Vehicles
40.6
%
44.7
%
(410)
bps
44.2
%
43.7
%
+50
bps
Used Vehicles
40.6
%
37.2
%
+340
bps
37.6
%
37.0
%
+60
bps
Finance and Insurance, Net
3.6
%
3.3
%
30
bps
3.4
%
3.2
%
+20
bps
Service and Parts
9.9
%
9.9
%
---
bps
9.4
%
10.7
%
(130)
bps
Fleet and Wholesale
5.3
%
4.9
%
40
bps
5.4
%
5.4
%
---
bps
Total
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
Retail Automotive Gross Profit Mix Percentages:
New Vehicles
26.2
%
22.7
%
+350
bps
26.2
%
22.0
%
+420
bps
Used Vehicles
19.0
%
16.9
%
+210
bps
17.3
%
14.3
%
+300
bps
Finance and Insurance, Net
20.0
%
20.5
%
(50)
bps
20.4
%
20.9
%
(50)
bps
Service and Parts
33.1
%
37.8
%
(470)
bps
34.3
%
41.4
%
(710)
bps
Fleet and Wholesale
1.7
%
2.1
%
(40)
bps
1.8
%
1.4
%
+40
bps
Total
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2020
Change
2021
2020
Change
Retail Commercial Truck Units:
New Retail
3,892
3,196
21.8
%
9,371
8,070
16.1
%
Used Retail
928
1,284
(27.7)
%
2,601
2,755
(5.6)
%
Total
4,820
4,480
7.6
%
11,972
10,825
10.6
%
Retail Commercial Truck Revenue: (Amounts in Millions)
New Vehicles
$
464.1
$
376.6
23.2
%
$
1,110.8
$
930.4
19.4
%
Used Vehicles
81.2
63.9
27.1
%
191.2
135.4
41.2
%
Finance and Insurance, Net
4.8
4.1
17.1
%
11.7
10.5
11.4
%
Service and Parts
160.9
122.1
31.8
%
442.8
358.1
23.7
%
Wholesale and Other
6.3
24.2
(74.0)
%
20.8
47.1
(55.8)
%
Total Revenue
$
717.3
$
590.9
21.4
%
$
1,777.3
$
1,481.5
20.0
%
Retail Commercial Truck Gross Profit: (Amounts in Millions)
New Vehicles
$
22.2
$
12.3
80.5
%
$
56.0
$
34.4
62.8
%
Used Vehicles
16.5
0.8
1,962.5
%
32.4
(4.5)
820.0
%
Finance and Insurance, Net
4.8
4.1
17.1
%
11.7
10.5
11.4
%
Service and Parts
67.8
52.9
28.2
%
186.8
155.4
20.2
%
Wholesale and Other
4.0
3.0
33.3
%
11.1
6.3
76.2
%
Total Gross Profit
$
115.3
$
73.1
57.7
%
$
298.0
$
202.1
47.5
%
Retail Commercial Truck Revenue Per Vehicle Retailed:
New Vehicles
$
119,243
$
117,825
1.2
%
$
118,532
$
115,286
2.8
%
Used Vehicles
87,552
49,735
76.0
%
73,515
49,141
49.6
%
Retail Commercial Truck Gross Profit Per Vehicle Retailed:
New Vehicles
$
5,700
$
3,856
47.8
%
$
5,978
$
4,265
40.2
%
Used Vehicles
17,762
626
2,737.4
%
12,459
(1,645)
857.4
%
Finance and Insurance
1,006
923
9.0
%
985
973
1.2
%
Retail Commercial Truck Gross Margin:
New Vehicles
4.8
%
3.3
%
+150
bps
5.0
%
3.7
%
+130
bps
Used Vehicles
20.3
%
1.3
%
1,900
bps
16.9
%
(3.3)
%
+2,020
bps
Service and Parts
42.1
%
43.3
%
(120)
bps
42.2
%
43.4
%
(120)
bps
Total Gross Margin
16.1
%
12.4
%
+370
bps
16.8
%
13.6
%
+320
bps
Retail Commercial Truck Revenue Mix Percentages:
New Vehicles
64.7
%
63.7
%
+100
bps
62.5
%
62.8
%
(30)
bps
Used Vehicles
11.3
%
10.8
%
50
bps
10.8
%
9.1
%
+170
bps
Finance and Insurance, Net
0.7
%
0.7
%
---
bps
0.7
%
0.7
%
---
bps
Service and Parts
22.4
%
20.7
%
+170
bps
24.9
%
24.2
%
+70
bps
Wholesale and Other
0.9
%
4.1
%
(320)
bps
1.1
%
3.2
%
(210)
bps
Total
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
Retail Commercial Truck Gross Profit Mix Percentages:
New Vehicles
19.3
%
16.8
%
+250
bps
18.8
%
17.0
%
+180
bps
Used Vehicles
14.3
%
1.1
%
1,320
bps
10.9
%
(2.2)
%
+1,310
bps
Finance and Insurance, Net
4.2
%
5.6
%
(140)
bps
3.9
%
5.2
%
(130)
bps
Service and Parts
58.8
%
72.4
%
(1,360)
bps
62.7
%
76.9
%
(1,420)
bps
Wholesale and Other
3.4
%
4.1
%
(70)
bps
3.7
%
3.1
%
+60
bps
Total
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2020
Change
2021
2020
Change
Retail Commercial Truck Same-Store Units:
New Retail
3,078
3,196
(3.7)
%
8,013
8,070
(0.7)
%
Used Retail
843
1,284
(34.3)
%
2,487
2,755
(9.7)
%
Total
3,921
4,480
(12.5)
%
10,500
10,825
(3.0)
%
Retail Commercial Truck Same-Store Revenue: (Amounts in Millions)
New Vehicles
$
382.3
$
376.6
1.5
%
$
969.7
$
930.4
4.2
%
Used Vehicles
74.9
63.9
17.2
%
182.7
135.4
34.9
%
Finance and Insurance, Net
4.6
4.1
12.2
%
11.5
10.5
9.5
%
Service and Parts
137.4
122.1
12.5
%
398.3
358.1
11.2
%
Wholesale and Other
6.1
24.2
(74.8)
%
20.6
47.1
(56.3)
%
Total Revenue
$
605.3
$
590.9
2.4
%
$
1,582.8
$
1,481.5
6.8
%
Retail Commercial Truck Same-Store Gross Profit: (Amounts in Millions)
New Vehicles
$
19.9
$
12.3
61.8
%
$
52.0
$
34.4
51.2
%
Used Vehicles
15.3
0.8
1,812.5
%
30.8
(4.5)
784.4
%
Finance and Insurance, Net
4.6
4.1
12.2
%
11.5
10.5
9.5
%
Service and Parts
58.4
52.9
10.4
%
169.1
155.4
8.8
%
Wholesale and Other
3.9
2.9
34.5
%
10.9
6.1
78.7
%
Total Gross Profit
$
102.1
$
73.0
39.9
%
$
274.3
$
201.9
35.9
%
Retail Commercial Truck Same-Store Revenue Per Vehicle Retailed:
New Vehicles
$
124,193
$
117,825
5.4
%
$
121,018
$
115,286
5.0
%
Used Vehicles
88,866
49,735
78.7
%
73,444
49,141
49.5
%
Retail Commercial Truck Same-Store Gross Profit Per Vehicle Retailed:
New Vehicles
$
6,456
$
3,856
67.4
%
$
6,493
$
4,265
52.2
%
Used Vehicles
18,161
626
2,801.1
%
12,392
(1,645)
853.3
%
Finance and Insurance
1,173
923
27.1
%
1,094
973
12.4
%
Retail Commercial Truck Same-Store Gross Margin:
New Vehicles
5.2
%
3.3
%
+190
bps
5.4
%
3.7
%
+170
bps
Used Vehicles
20.4
%
1.3
%
1,910
bps
16.9
%
(3.3)
%
2,020
bps
Service and Parts
42.5
%
43.3
%
(80)
bps
42.5
%
43.4
%
(90)
bps
Total Gross Margin
16.9
%
12.4
%
+450
bps
17.3
%
13.6
%
+370
bps
Retail Commercial Truck Revenue Mix Percentages:
New Vehicles
63.2
%
63.7
%
(50)
bps
61.3
%
62.8
%
(150)
bps
Used Vehicles
12.4
%
10.8
%
+160
bps
11.5
%
9.1
%
+240
bps
Finance and Insurance, Net
0.8
%
0.7
%
10
bps
0.7
%
0.7
%
---
bps
Service and Parts
22.7
%
20.7
%
+200
bps
25.2
%
24.2
%
+100
bps
Wholesale and Other
0.9
%
4.1
%
(320)
bps
1.3
%
3.2
%
(190)
bps
Total
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
Retail Commercial Truck Gross Profit Mix Percentages:
New Vehicles
19.5
%
16.8
%
+270
bps
19.0
%
17.0
%
+200
bps
Used Vehicles
15.0
%
1.1
%
1,390
bps
11.2
%
(2.2)
%
1,340
bps
Finance and Insurance, Net
4.5
%
5.6
%
(110)
bps
4.2
%
5.2
%
(100)
bps
Service and Parts
57.2
%
72.5
%
(1,530)
bps
61.6
%
77.0
%
(1,540)
bps
Wholesale and Other
3.8
%
4.0
%
(20)
bps
4.0
%
3.0
%
+100
bps
Total
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Retail Automotive Revenue Mix:
Premium:
BMW / MINI
23
%
23
%
23
%
22
%
Audi
12
%
13
%
12
%
13
%
Mercedes-Benz
10
%
10
%
10
%
10
%
Land Rover / Jaguar
7
%
9
%
9
%
9
%
Porsche
7
%
7
%
7
%
7
%
Ferrari / Maserati
3
%
2
%
2
%
3
%
Lexus
3
%
3
%
3
%
3
%
Acura
1
%
1
%
1
%
1
%
Bentley
1
%
1
%
1
%
1
%
Others
2
%
2
%
2
%
2
%
Total Premium
69
%
71
%
70
%
71
%
Volume Non-U.S.:
Toyota
12
%
10
%
12
%
10
%
Honda
6
%
6
%
6
%
6
%
Volkswagen
2
%
2
%
2
%
3
%
Nissan
1
%
1
%
1
%
1
%
Others
1
%
2
%
2
%
2
%
Total Volume Non-U.S.
22
%
21
%
23
%
22
%
U.S.:
General Motors / Chrysler / Ford
1
%
1
%
1
%
1
%
CarShop Used Vehicle SuperCenters
8
%
7
%
6
%
6
%
Total
100
%
100
%
100
%
100
%
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
Capital Expenditures / Stock Repurchases:
2021
2020
2021
2020
(Amounts in Millions)
Capital expenditures
$
66.7
$
37.5
$
157.5
$
114.3
Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired
$
—
$
—
$
278.0
$
—
Stock repurchases
Aggregate purchase price
$
178.9
$
0.2
$
219.8
$
34.4
Shares repurchased
2.0
—
2.5
1.0
Balance Sheet and Other Highlights:
September 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
(Amounts in Millions)
Cash and Cash Equivalents
$
119.2
$
49.5
Inventories
$
2,598.4
$
3,425.6
Total Floorplan Notes Payable
$
2,037.1
$
3,144.3
Total Long-Term Debt
$
1,424.6
$
1,689.6
Equity
$
3,866.4
$
3,326.1
Debt to Total Capitalization Ratio
26.9%
33.7%
Leverage Ratio (1)
0.9x
1.8x
New vehicle days' supply
19 days
50 days
Used vehicle days' supply
40 days
48 days
(1)
See the following Non-GAAP reconciliation table.
PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.
The following tables reconcile reported income from continuing operations and earnings per share to adjusted income from continuing operations and adjusted earnings per share for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, and 2020:
Income from Continuing Operations:
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
(Amounts in Millions)
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2020
% Change
2021
2020
% Change
Income from Continuing Operations
$
354.8
$
246.5
43.9
%
$
876.1
$
343.1
155.3
%
Tax legislation changes (1) (2)
—
(15.4)
nm
8.8
(15.4)
nm
Debt redemption costs (3)
—
1.3
nm
12.6
1.3
nm
Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations
$
354.8
$
232.4
52.7
%
$
897.5
$
329.0
172.8
%
Earnings Per Share:
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2020
% Change
2021
2020
% Change
Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations
$
4.46
$
3.07
45.3
%
$
10.91
$
4.27
155.5
%
Tax legislation changes (1) (2)
—
(0.19)
nm
0.11
(0.19)
nm
Debt redemption costs (3)
—
0.02
nm
0.16
0.02
nm
Adjusted Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations
$
4.46
$
2.90
53.8
%
$
11.18
$
4.10
172.7
%
(1)
For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, related to a net income tax benefit of $15.4 million, or $0.19 per share, from various U.S. and foreign tax legislation changes
(2)
For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, represents a revaluation of our U.K. deferred tax assets and liabilities due to an increase in the U.K. corporate tax rate from 19% currently to 25%, effective April 1, 2023
(3)
Related to expenses in connection with the redemption of our 5.5% senior subordinated notes due 2026 in 2021 and the redemption of our 5.75% senior subordinated notes due 2022 in 2020
The following tables reconcile reported net income to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("EBITDA") for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, and 2020:
Three Months Ended
September 30,
2021 vs. 2020
(Amounts in Millions)
2021
2020
Change
% Change
Net Income
$
356.3
$
247.6
$
108.7
43.9
%
Add: Depreciation
30.2
29.0
1.2
4.1
%
Other Interest Expense
16.2
29.1
(12.9)
(44.3)
%
Income Taxes
120.1
64.1
56.0
87.4
%
Income from Discontinued Operations, net of tax
(0.3)
(0.1)
(0.2)
nm
EBITDA
$
522.5
$
369.7
$
152.8
41.3
%
Add: Debt redemption costs
—
1.7
(1.7)
nm
Adjusted EBITDA
$
522.5
$
371.4
$
151.1
40.7
%
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2021 vs. 2020
(Amounts in Millions)
2021
2020
Change
% Change
Net Income
$
879.8
$
343.9
$
535.9
155.8
%
Add: Depreciation
89.7
85.4
4.3
5.0
%
Other Interest Expense
53.8
89.2
(35.4)
(39.7)
%
Income Taxes
308.0
100.7
207.3
205.9
%
Income from Discontinued Operations, net of tax
(0.4)
(0.3)
(0.1)
nm
EBITDA
$
1,330.9
$
618.9
$
712.0
115.0
%
Add: Debt redemption costs
17.0
1.7
15.3
nm
Adjusted EBITDA
$
1,347.9
$
620.6
$
727.3
117.2
%
nm – not meaningful
PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.
The following table reconciles the leverage ratio as of September 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020:
Three
Nine
Trailing Twelve
Trailing Twelve
Months Ended
Months Ended
Months Ended
Months Ended
(Amounts in Millions)
December 31, 2020
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
Net Income
$
201.4
$
879.8
$
1,081.2
$
545.3
Add: Depreciation
30.1
89.7
119.8
115.5
Other Interest Expense
28.7
53.8
82.5
119.6
Income Taxes
62.0
308.0
370.0
162.7
Income from Discontinued Operations, net of tax
(0.1)
(0.4)
(0.5)
(0.4)
EBITDA
$
322.1
$
1,330.9
$
1,653.0
$
942.7
Total Non-Vehicle Long-Term Debt
$
1,424.6
$
1,689.6
Leverage Ratio
0.9x
1.8x
