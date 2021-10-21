Integrity Grows Medicare Presence in South by Acquiring Community Connections

DALLAS, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), one of the leading independent distributors of life, health and wealth products, today announced it has acquired Community Connections, an insurance marketing organization ("IMO") based in Manchester, Kentucky. As part of the acquisition, Jennifer Jackson, CEO of Community Connections, will become a Managing Partner in Integrity. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Jackson brings a deep dedication to serving people across all walks of life. She founded her business after her work with a local hospital revealed the vast needs in Clay County, one of the most underserved populations in the country. In recognition for her noteworthy accomplishments and outstanding service to her community, Jackson was recently named a Kentucky Colonel, the highest title of honor bestowed by the Governor of Kentucky. More than a health insurance provider, Community Connections has become a critical resource for residents by providing support in a region where demand is often overwhelming. Her team utilizes an intricate understanding of Medicaid and Medicare products, as well as connections with broader community resources, to serve clients.

"The way Jennifer and her agents come alongside their community to serve others inspires our entire Integrity team," shared Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity Marketing Group. "Service is one of our core values and partnering with people like Jennifer and her team who lead through service is a key piece to fulfilling our mission. Integrity is always looking for ways to help more consumers connect with the best coverage and solutions for their needs. Our resources can dramatically impact the way Jennifer and her team leverage their skills to serve even more people. We're excited to help expand the services and reach of Community Connections through our partnership."

Community Connections lives up to their name through their service-focused actions and core values. Their long-standing partnerships with several local organizations have transformed their office into a one-stop hub for charitable resources. Their agents and employees find deep satisfaction connecting clients with coverage options and services that they may not know they qualify for, such as vision, hearing, dental and prescription benefits.

"I built my business by responding to the needs of underserved individuals in my local community first," said Jennifer Jackson, CEO of Community Connections. "For most people, the insurance process can be daunting. Integrity is on a mission to help simplify that process by giving our team valuable resources, technology and marketing support. Integrity can take on administrative portions of my business so I can help more individuals connect with needed services. I'm thrilled to partner with Integrity — the growth we'll see together has the potential to help transform this entire region."

By partnering with Integrity and offloading several back-office functions to Integrity's shared services team, Jackson can reclaim valuable time to grow her business and serve even more community members. As an Integrity partner, Community Connections gains access to centralized business functions such as IT, legal, accounting and a world-class advertising and marketing firm. Integrity's robust insurtech platform of proprietary technology includes resources such as CRM, MedicareCENTER, data and analytics and quoting and enrollment tools that will allow them to scale even faster.

In addition, Community Connections employees receive meaningful company ownership through Integrity's Employee Ownership Plan. They also join a network of legendary industry leaders who collaborate to provide best practices and strategies that will support their mission of serving Americans.

"At Integrity, we're focused on helping individuals during the hardest times of their lives. Jennifer Jackson delivers on that mission every day in her community," said Ryan Kimble, Managing Partner at Integrity and CEO of Agent Pipeline. "The work she does at Community Connections goes above and beyond her responsibilities in the insurance business — she is making a true and personal impact for good. Partnering with individuals like Jennifer moves Integrity closer to its goal of innovating and improving insurance for all stakeholders, and we are so honored to welcome her to the Integrity family."

About Integrity Marketing Group

Integrity Marketing Group, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its partner network, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's cutting-edge technology helps streamline the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them through its distribution network of agencies, brokerages and RIAs throughout the country. Integrity's almost 5,500 employees work with agents and advisors across the nation. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com.

About Community Connections

Community Connections is located in Manchester, Kentucky — an extremely rural and underserved area in Southeastern Kentucky. Community Connections prides itself on connecting the individuals in their community with the care, coverage and resources they need. Community Connections specializes in assisting clients with health and life insurance, helping dual-eligible Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries gain access to affordable healthcare options like the Medicare Savings Program and prescription drug coverage programs. For more information, visit www.communityconnectionsoutreach.com.

Service-focused IMO enhances mission to help underserved Americans by utilizing Integrity’s extensive marketing and administrative resources

