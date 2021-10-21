A Decade of Dirty Dogs: Annual Contest Presents Top 10 Shelter Dog Makeovers and Awards $15,000 to Rescue Organizations

STERLING, Ill., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- October is Adopt a Shelter Dog Month, so it's the perfect time to recognize all the individuals who've dedicated their lives to helping homeless animals. And while rescue organizations work tirelessly, the sad truth is that fewer than half of these dogs are getting the grooming they need due to a lack of resources. The effects of neglect, or a life on the street, can often overshadow the beauty that lives inside these dogs, and too often they are overlooked by adoptive families. That's why pet industry leaders Wahl and Greater Good Charities have partnered once again for their 10th annual Dirty Dogs Contest. They donated grooming supplies, and in turn, rescues and shelters shared remarkable Before & After makeover photos — including the Top 10 Shelter Dog Makeovers of 2021.

From now until Nov. 9, 2021, public votes will decide which three dogs rise to the top; and the organizations affiliated with these dogs will receive a total of $15,000 in monetary grants to further support their efforts — $10,000 will go to the first place winner!

Visit DirtyDogsContest.com to see amazing makeovers, and vote for your favorite.

Shelter dogs have remarkable stories to tell, so to help bring a voice to the Dirty Dogs Contest Wahl is once again working with animal advocate Lee Asher. Dog lovers are a breed all their own, and some would say Lee Asher leads the pack. After traveling the country for the last several years with his posse of eleven rescue pooches, Asher now runs his newly constructed animal sanctuary in Estacada, OR, taking in at-risk animals while continuing to educate people on the rewards of dog rescue.

"Dogs love us unconditionally; they don't care what we look like. Unfortunately, however, people don't always return the favor," said Asher. "Too many deserving dogs are being overlooked just because of their appearance, that's why I'm happy to help shed some light on the importance of grooming when it comes to adoption. Good grooming can change a dog's life; not only do they feel healthier and happier, but their true personality can also finally shine through. Sometimes, that's all it takes to capture the heart of their new human."

For the last 10 years, Wahl has been on a mission to support dog adoption by donating pet grooming supplies to rescues and shelters nationwide. In fact, this past year Wahl sent thousands of brushes, bottles of shampoo and more to shelters affected by Hurricane Ida. Because of donations like these, hundreds of thousands of dogs are being transformed and readied for adoption; and each year 10 of the most dramatic makeovers are selected to participate in the Dirty Dogs Contest (dirtydogscontest.com).

Visitors to the contest page can see what each dog looked like when they arrived at the shelter or rescue, and how they transformed once they were groomed. They can also learn more about the dogs' backgrounds and share their favorites on social media. Most importantly, their votes determine the top three winners. The shelters and rescue groups affiliated with the winning dogs will receive monetary grants to further support their efforts. In celebration of the contest's 10-year milestone, the first-place prize doubled to $10,000! The other prizes have increased too, with second place receiving $3,000 and third place earning $2,000. The Dirty Dogs Contest runs from now until Nov. 9, 2021. To vote for one of the dogs, visit DirtyDogsContest.com.

About Wahl Pet Products

Wahl offers a full line of pet grooming solutions that make grooming from home safe, easy and enjoyable. The line includes hygiene products, clippers and accessories. Every year, Wahl is also dedicated to giving shelter animals a fresh start by donating pet grooming products to support adoption efforts and shelters devastated by natural disasters. For more information, visit WahlUSA.com.

About Greater Good Charities

Greater Good Charities, is a 501(c)(3) national nonprofit organization, with a 100/100 rating on Charity Navigator, that works to amplify the good in the world to improve the health and well-being of people, pets, and the planet. Since 2007, Greater Good Charities has given over $350 million in cash and in-kind grants to over 5,000 charitable partners worldwide and funded projects in 121 countries. To date, Greater Good Charities has provided over $28 million in support for COVID-19 disaster-relief, including cash grants, in-kind supplies, and programmatic support. To learn more about how Greater Good Charities is amplifying the good across the globe, please visit greatergood.org or follow Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and TikTok.

