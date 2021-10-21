Arabesque and Glass Lewis Announce Strategic Partnership to Enhance Sustainability Insights For Investors and Corporates

Arabesque S-Ray ESG data and insights now included with Glass Lewis Proxy Paper research reports, providing clients with market-leading sustainability intelligence on over 8,000 companies worldwide

LONDON, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arabesque, a global leader in ESG data and insights, and Glass Lewis, a leading provider of global governance solutions, today announced a new strategic partnership to provide many of the world's largest investors and corporates with market-leading sustainability intelligence for proxy voting and shareholder engagement.

The partnership will see Arabesque provide company ESG profiles for Glass Lewis' Proxy Paper research reports, enabling clients to gain the latest ESG data and insights on over 8,000 companies worldwide, and access to climate and regulatory data solutions. Using big data and a quantitative, algorithmic approach, Arabesque's capabilities draw on more than four million ESG data points daily from over 30,000 sources for performance metrics on sustainability, including corporate net-zero alignment.

The announcement comes as investor interest in ESG information continues to surge, with approximately one third of all assets under management now integrating sustainability considerations, and a fifth of the world's 2,000 largest public companies pledging to meet net-zero targets ahead of the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference.

Speaking about today's announcement, Dr Daniel Klier, President of Arabesque, said:

"Over recent years, we have witnessed the unprecedented rise of ESG as a mega-trend that is re-shaping capital markets, with global ESG assets on track to exceed $50 trillion by 2025. And it is driving investor demand for accessible and transparent sustainability data that can enable better decision-making and enhance management of ESG risks and opportunities."

"By including Arabesque's technology-driven ESG data and insights alongside Glass Lewis' market-leading Proxy Paper research reports, this new strategic partnership will enable the world's largest investors to accelerate smarter analysis of corporate sustainability performance. Together, we are excited to deliver solutions that will benefit all shareholders."

Dan Concannon, Chief Commercial Officer of Glass Lewis, said:

"Investors and public companies from around the world rely on insights from Glass Lewis to make important governance decisions. ESG issues have become an increasingly critical challenge requiring deeper scrutiny into corporate sustainability performance. We believe that our strategic partnership with Arabesque to deliver profound insights and access to ESG, climate, and regulatory data will quickly become a critical tool in the stewardship process."

Over 1,300 institutional clients, including most of the world's largest pension plans, mutual funds, and asset managers who collectively manage over $40 trillion in assets, use Glass Lewis' research and technology solutions to inform and facilitate their corporate governance activities.

About the Arabesque Group

The Arabesque Group is comprised of three businesses, Arabesque Asset Management, Arabesque S-Ray and Arabesque AI, that work together to advance sustainable finance through investment solutions, AI and financial technology expertise. Established independently in 2013, Arabesque's mission is to enable clients and other stakeholders to implement sustainability in their investments and financial decision-making. Arabesque counts many of the world's leading banks, asset managers, asset owners and custodians as its clients. Visit arabesque.com for more information.

About Glass Lewis

Glass Lewis is a leading provider of global governance solutions. We enable institutional investors and publicly listed companies to make sustainable decisions based in research and data. We cover 30,000+ meetings each year, across approximately 100 global markets. Our customers include the majority of the world's largest pension plans, mutual funds, and asset managers who collectively manage over $40 trillion in assets. Our core solutions include Proxy Paper proxy research and Viewpoint proxy vote management platform. Visit www.glasslewis.com for more information.

