Walker & Dunlop Adds Presence in Charleston, South Carolina with Capital Markets Hire

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announced today that it has expanded its footprint into Charleston, South Carolina with the addition of Walker Layne, Senior Director. As part of the company's Capital Markets group, Mr. Layne is responsible for sourcing and structuring equity capital and debt financing transactions for all commercial real estate assets.

Senior Vice President and Chief Production Officer Bill Wein, commented, "We are thrilled to welcome Walker to our Capital Markets platform, which has experienced tremendous growth over the past year due to our fantastic people and an extremely healthy commercial real estate market. Geographic expansion will play an important role in the continued growth of our debt financing volumes to achieve $65 billion by 2025, and Walker's initiation of our presence in Charleston and the surrounding region is a significant win for our platform."

Mr. Layne has nearly two decades of fixed income and equity experience in the financial services industry. Prior to joining Walker & Dunlop, he was a Vice President at Medalist Capital, a commercial real estate financial services company. Previously, he was part of the Prime Financing Group at Credit Suisse.

Walker & Dunlop is a leader in the commercial real estate finance space and continues to expand its capabilities and reach across the United States. In the first half of 2021, the company originated $11 billion of debt brokerage volume, up 93% year over year. To learn more about our Capital Markets capabilities and financing options, visit our website.

