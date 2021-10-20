Serendipity3 Commemorates The Return Of Broadway Stage With New "Waitress" Inspired Sundae

The new Broadway's 'Waitress' Pie in the Sky Sundae celebrates the iconic show's return to the broadway stage, with a portion of proceeds benefiting artists who suffered financially during the pandemic

The new Broadway's 'Waitress' Pie in the Sky Sundae celebrates the iconic show's return to the broadway stage, with a portion of proceeds benefiting artists who suffered financially during the pandemic

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2021

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the return of the Broadway stage following a year and a half of closure, Serendipity3 restaurant, known as the iconic New York City landmark and home of the world famous Frrrozen Hot Chocolate, today unveiled its latest menu item commemorating one of the most iconic hit shows, "Waitress."

The “Broadway’s ‘Waitress’ Pie in the Sky Sundae” includes a slice of Jenna’s famous Blueberry Pie, with three celebratory scoops of Serendipity Vanilla Vogue ice cream and Blueberry-Ginger Sauce, a dreamy mountain of Whipped Cream, topped with a sprinkling of Fresh Blueberries and a Cherry for $26.95. To support the creatives who have suffered financial loss due to the pandemic, 10 percent of proceeds from the Broadway’s ‘Waitress’ Pie in the Sky Sundae will be donated to the Artist Relief Fund

The restaurant reopened its doors in June after more than a year of renovations and revitalization to its flagship location. Serendipity3 has been thrilled to be back for Broadway lovers to enjoy a one-of-a-kind dining experience following their show, transporting patrons into a fantasy world filled with amazing food and dream-sized desserts again.

To make the dining experience more magical, Serendipity3 and "Waitress" will be offering a pair of complimentary tickets to the Broadway Show in NYC via a social media giveaway. To enter, dine in at the restaurant by October 31st and post a photo on Instagram of your "Broadway's 'Waitress' Pie in the Sky Sundae" and tagging @serendipity3nyc , @serendipitybrands and @waitressmusical . One lucky winner will be receiving a pair of tickets to the show for any date of their choosing in November or December.

"Broadway is one of the iconic elements of the heartbeat of New York City and we are so excited to share our new sundae, inspired by the hit show, 'Waitress,' as we welcome guests back in for a bite following their show," said Chef Joe Calderone, Creative Director of Serendipity3.

The Broadway's 'Waitress' Pie in the Sky Sundae is now a regular feature item on the famed serendipitous menu that includes classics, as well as new upgrades, including the Infamous Truffle Burger with Boursin Cheese & Black Truffle Mayo, the It's My Birthday Cake Sundae, and the Selena Sundae, which was recently unveiled in collaboration with part-owner and investor in Serendipity3 and Serendipity Brands, pop-icon Selena Gomez.

Known for its popular dishes and decadent desserts, Serendipity3 has captivated millions of patrons since its inception, with a celebrity following including Cher, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Kim Kardashian, and more. Serendipity3 has served nearly 30 million of its signature menu item, Frrrozen Hot Chocolate, the iconic secret blend of 14 exotic cocoas. People have traveled from all corners of the world for just one sip of the creamy, dreamy, icy blend of chocolatey goodness.

Located at 225 E 60th Street, Serendipity3 is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. EST. For more information and to book a reservation, please visit: www.serendipity3.com .

About Serendipity3:

Serendipity3, the legendary New York City restaurant and general store, founded in 1954, as one of the city's truly unique dining experiences. The home of amazing food and decadent desserts, such as the Frrrozen Hot Chocolate, Serendipity has been captivating millions of patrons since its inception. It's an enchanting place where artists got their inspiration and actors fulfilled their cravings. Beginning with Marilyn Monroe, Andy Warhol, Grace Kelly and Cary Grant in the 1950's, continuing with a celebrity following that includes Cher, Candice Bergen, Melanie Griffith and Ron Howard, the restaurant continues to attract celebrities such as Beyoncé, Ryan Reynolds, Selena Gomez and Kim Kardashian. In addition, the restaurant has been the setting of three major Hollywood productions, One Fine Day (1996) with George Clooney and Michelle Pfeiffer, Serendipity (2001) with John Cusack and Kate Beckinsale, and Trust The Man (2005) with Julianne Moore and David Duchovny.

