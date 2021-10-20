Kuaishou Reached Deal to Become NBA China's Official Short-Video Platform

BEIJING, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuaishou and NBA China announced a strategic cooperation in Beijing, announcing that the two parties have reached a multi-year strategic partnership. Kuaishou will become an Official NBA China Short Video Platform and the first Video Content Creation Community of NBA China.

"I am excited to have reached a strategic cooperation with the world's top sports IP [Intellectual Property] such as the NBA. Kuaishou is optimistic about the sports content market and will continue to actively explore in the sports content communities." Kuaishou co-founder and chief product officer Cheng Yixiao said.

"We're thrilled to announce this ground-breaking partnership with Kuaishou, one of the most popular short video platforms in China today," said NBA China CEO Michael Ma. "Kuaishou shares our values of providing a dynamic and innovative experience to fans in China while promoting a healthy, active lifestyle. We look forward to seeing and promoting the creative content that fans in China produce through this collaboration."

The NBA and each team have opened accounts on Kuaishou. Together, Kuaishou and the NBA will carry out in-depth cooperation in content, brand commercialization, and live broadcast e-commerce, focusing on the content of NBA events and the Kuaishou sports ecology. Content creators on the Kuaishou platform will be able to use exclusive NBA-themed materials for videos such as backgrounds, stickers, and sound effects.

Kuaishou and NBA will also grant copyrighted content to outstanding creators and encourage users to make secondary creations. At the same time, this cooperation will give greater access to various rights and interests to high-quality content creators. Through the content creator backstage built by Kuaishou and the NBA, creators will be able to commercialize the creation of high-quality content. Kuaishou will provide promotion resources and commercialization opportunities for outstanding works, and jointly empower creators to monetize with platform commercial resources and NBA copyrighted content.

In addition, the two parties have plans to explore live e-commerce and other fields and create a new interactive sports content ecology through a series of offline activities and exclusive self-made programs.

In the sports community, Kuaishou has quickly become a new benchmark in the industry through continuous investment in recent years. Previously, Kuaishou has reached cooperation with many top global sports IPs such as the United States NFL Professional Football League, the World Snooker Championship, the COPA America, the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics, and the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. Up to now, Kuaishou Sports has covered 40+ sports categories, with a total number of creator fans exceeding 400 million and an average daily traffic of up to 1.4 billion. It has become a large content platform and social matrix that integrates various sports and leads the industry.

About Kuaishou

Kuaishou is a leading content community and social platform with its mission to be the most customer-obsessed company in the world. Kuaishou has relentlessly been focusing on serving its customers and creating value for them through the continual innovation and optimization of its products and services. At Kuaishou, any user can chronicle and share their life experiences through short videos and live streams and showcase their talents. Working closely with content creators and businesses together, Kuaishou provides product and service offerings that address various user needs that arise naturally, including entertainment, online marketing services, e-commerce, online games, online knowledge-sharing, and more. Kuaishou is a listed company in Hong Kong Stock Exchange with ticker 1024.HK.

About NBA China

The NBA's entity that conducts all of the league's businesses in China was formed in January 2008 after its first office opened in Hong Kong in 1992. The NBA currently has relationships with a network of television and digital media outlets in China, including a 30-plus years partnership with CMG. The league hosts hundreds of touring basketball events for fans, conducts community enrichment programs, and maintains marketing partnerships with a combination of world-class China-based and international corporations.

NBA licensed merchandise are available through retail and authorized online stores on e-commerce and social media platforms. In 2004, the NBA became the first American professional sports league to play games in China. Following the NBA China Games 2019, 17 NBA teams have played 28 games in China.

