First Community Corporation Announces Record Earnings, Third Quarter Results and Cash Dividend

Highlights for Third Quarter of 2021
- Net income of $4.748 million, an increase of 79.0% year-over-year and 34.0% linked quarter.
- Pre-tax pre-provision earnings of $6.115 million, up 41.8% year-over year and 32.0% linked quarter.
- Diluted EPS of $0.63 per common share for the quarter and $1.53 year-to-date through September 30, 2021.
- Total loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program or PPP loans, increased during the third quarter by $41.3 million, an annualized growth rate of 19.9%.
- Pure deposit growth, including customer cash management, during the third quarter of $44.7 million, an annualized growth rate of 14.6%.
- Investment advisory line of business revenue of $1.040 million, an increase of 54.8% year-over-year and 8.7% linked quarter.
- Net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis including PPP loans of 3.47%, excluding PPP loans 3.08%
- Strong credit quality metrics with non-performing assets (NPAs) ratio of 0.10%, past due ratio of 0.03% and net loan recovery excluding overdrafts of $354 thousand during the third quarter, with a year-to-date net recovery of $259 thousand.
- Cash dividend of $0.12 per common share, which is the 79th consecutive quarter of cash dividends paid to common shareholders.
Today, First Community Corporation (Nasdaq: FCCO), the holding company for First Community Bank, reported net income for the third quarter of 2021 of $4.748 million as compared to $2.652 million in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 79.0%. Diluted earnings per common share were $0.63 for the third quarter of 2021 as compared to $0.35 for the third quarter of 2020. On a linked quarter basis, net income increased 34.0% from $3.543 million in the second quarter of 2021 and diluted earnings per common share increased from $0.47. Pre-tax pre-provision earnings or PTPPE in the third quarter of 2021 were $6.115 million compared to third quarter of 2020 PTPPE of $4.312 million and second quarter 2021 PTPPE of $4.632 million, an increase of 41.8% and 32.0% respectively.
Year-to-date through September 30, 2021 net income was $11.546 million compared to $6.663 million during the first nine months of 2020. Diluted earnings per share for the first nine months of 2021 were $1.53, compared to $0.89 during the same time period in 2020. Year-to-date through September 30, 2021 PTPPE were $15.070 million compared to $11.618 million during the first nine months of 2020, an increase of 29.7%.
Cash Dividend and Capital
The Board of Directors approved a cash dividend for the third quarter of 2021. The company will pay a $0.12 per share dividend to holders of the company's common stock. This dividend is payable November 16, 2021 to shareholders of record as of November 2, 2021. Mike Crapps, First Community President and CEO, commented, "Our entire board is pleased that our performance enables the company to continue its cash dividend for the 79th consecutive quarter."
On April 12, 2021, the Company announced that its Board of Directors approved the repurchase of up to 375,000 shares of its common stock, which represents approximately 5% of the Company's 7,540,332 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2021. Under the repurchase plan, the Company may repurchase shares from time to time. No share repurchases have been made under the plan as of September 30, 2021. Mr. Crapps noted, "This approved share repurchase plan provides us with some flexibility in managing capital going forward."
Each of the regulatory capital ratios for the bank exceed the well capitalized minimum levels currently required by regulatory statute. At September 30, 2021, the bank's regulatory capital ratios (Leverage, Tier I Risk Based and Total Risk Based) were 8.56%, 13.58%, and 14.74%, respectively. This compares to the same ratios as of September 30, 2020 of 8.95%, 12.96%, and 14.08%, respectively. As of September 30, 2021, the bank's Common Equity Tier I ratio was 13.58% compared to 12.96% at September 30, 2020. Further, the company's Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets ratio was 8.00% as of September 30, 2021 compared to 8.60% as of September 30, 2020.
Asset Quality / Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses
Asset quality metrics remained extremely strong as of September 30, 2021. The non-performing assets ratio for the third quarter was 0.10% of total assets and a total past due ratio of 0.03%. Net loan recoveries excluding overdrafts for the quarter were $354 thousand and the year-to-date through September 30, 2021 net recovery was $259 thousand. The ratio of classified loans plus OREO now stands at 6.5% of total bank regulatory risk-based capital as of September 30, 2021. The one large loan relationship previously discussed as negatively impacting these metrics was resolved during the quarter.
Balance Sheet
Total loans, excluding PPP loans, increased during the third quarter by $41.3 million which is an annualized growth rate of 19.9%. Non-PPP loan growth during the third quarter was the result of increased production and manageable levels of payoffs on a linked quarter basis. Commercial loan production was $70.5 million during the third quarter of 2021 compared to $61.1 million in the second quarter of 2021 and $46.1 million in the third quarter of 2020.
As of September 30, 2021, the bank had remaining $9.1 million in PPP loans and an additional $1.8 million in a related credit facility on the balance sheet. Mr. Crapps noted, "As a community bank committed to the success of local businesses, we were pleased to be able to support our customers with access to the PPP funding. We are now working with our customers through the SBA forgiveness process with $38.1 million forgiven in the third quarter of this year. By year end, we expect the remaining PPP loan portfolio on our balance sheet to be immaterial."
Total deposits were $1.334 billion at September 30, 2021 compared to $1.290 billion at June 30, 2021. Pure deposits, which are defined as total deposits less certificates of deposits, increased $45.4 million or 3.9% to $1.208 billion at September 30, 2021 from $1.162 billion at June 30, 2021. Securities sold under agreements to repurchase, which are related to customer cash management accounts or business sweep accounts, were $59.8 million at September 30, 2021, down slightly from $60.5 million at June 30, 2021. Costs of deposits decreased on a linked quarter basis to 0.12% in the third quarter of 2021 from 0.14% in the second quarter of the year. Cost of funds also decreased on a linked quarter basis to 0.15% in the third quarter of 2021 from 0.17% in the second quarter of the year. Mr. Crapps commented, "A strength of our bank has been and continues to be our low-cost deposit base. During 2021, we have continued to grow pure deposits while at the same time working to reduce our cost of deposits."
Revenue
Net Interest Income/Net Interest Margin
Net interest income increased $1.364 million or 12.3% to $12.456 million for the third quarter of 2021 compared to second quarter net interest income of $11.092 million. Year-over-year, net interest income increased $2.280 million or 22.4% from $10.176 million in the third quarter of 2020. Third quarter net interest margin, on a tax equivalent basis, was 3.47% compared to net interest margin of 3.20% in the second quarter. Third quarter net interest margin, excluding PPP loans, on a tax equivalent basis, was 3.08% compared to 3.11% in the second quarter. During the third quarter of 2021, the bank benefitted from $1.561 million in accretion of net deferred PPP loan fees due to the previously referenced reduction in PPP loans. Additionally, primarily due to the resolution of the previously mentioned loan relationship, the bank collected interest income of approximately $140 thousand this quarter.
Non-Interest Income
Total non-interest income increased 13.7% on a linked quarter basis, to $3.564 million in the third quarter of 2021 from $3.418 million in the second quarter. In the third quarter, the bank benefitted from other non-recurring non-interest income of $47 thousand from the collection of a summary judgment related to a loan charged off at a bank, which the company subsequently acquired. Year-over-year, non-interest income, adjusted for securities gains and losses and other non-recurring income, increased 2.2% from $3.440 million in the third quarter of 2020.
Revenues in the mortgage line of business were basically flat on a linked quarter basis at $1.147 million in the third quarter compared to $1.143 million in the second quarter of the year and down 18.2% year-over-year. Mortgage loan production decreased 4.5 % on a linked quarter and 43.3% year-over-year largely due to a large decrease in the number of refinance loans. Improvements in the gain-on-sale margin helped offset the lower production volume.
Revenue in the investment advisory line of business increased 54.8% year-over-year and 8.7% on a linked quarter with $1.040 million in the third quarter of 2021 compared to $672 thousand in the third quarter of 2020 and $957 thousand in the second quarter of 2021. Assets under management (AUM), were $588.6 million at September 30, 2021 up from $577.5 million at June 30, 2021 and $501.0 million at December 31,2020. Mr. Crapps commented, "Our strategy of multiple revenue streams continues to serve us well as we focus our efforts to accelerate growth in these lines of business. We are pleased with the activity and momentum in each of our business units."
Non-Interest Expense
Non-interest expense was $9.905 million in the third quarter of 2021, up just $27 thousand over the second quarter of 2021. As expected, Other expense, which was higher in the second quarter of the year due to some non-recurring expenses including legal fees associated with a loan relationship, was down $299 thousand on a linked quarter basis. During the third quarter, the bank received reimbursement of $153 thousand of these legal fees paid in the second quarter due to the resolution of the loan relationship. Salaries and benefits expense increased $446 thousand on a linked quarter basis, with nearly all of the increase attributable to two items, increased incentive plan accruals related to higher performance and results year-to-date and a lower credit for deferred loan costs in the third quarter. Marketing and public relations expense decreased $173 thousand due to a lighter media schedule during the summer months. FDIC insurance expense increased $43 thousand due to a higher assessment base and a higher assessment rate related to a decrease in the bank's leverage ratio due to an increase in assets.
About First Community Corporation
First Community Corporation stock trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "FCCO" and is the holding company for First Community Bank, a local community bank based in the Midlands of South Carolina. First Community Bank is a full-service commercial bank offering deposit and loan products and series, residential mortgage lending and financial planning/investment advisory services for businesses and consumers. First Community serves customers in the Midlands, Aiken, and Greenville, South Carolina markets as well as Augusta, Georgia. For more information, visit www.firstcommunitysc.com.
FIRST COMMUNITY CORPORATION
BALANCE SHEET DATA
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
As of
September 30,
June 30,
December 31,
September 30,
2021
2021
2020
2020
Total Assets
$ 1,560,326
$ 1,514,973
$ 1,395,382
$ 1,381,804
Other Short-term Investments and CD's1
55,259
52,316
46,062
106,231
Investment Securities
515,260
470,669
361,919
295,525
Loans Held for Sale
6,213
11,416
45,020
37,587
Loans
Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Loans
9,109
47,229
42,242
49,799
Non-PPP Loans
872,411
831,089
801,915
794,661
Total Loans
881,520
878,318
844,157
844,460
Allowance for Loan Losses
11,025
10,638
10,389
10,113
Goodwill
14,637
14,637
14,637
14,637
Other Intangibles
959
1,011
1,120
1,188
Total Deposits
1,333,568
1,289,883
1,189,413
1,173,551
Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase
59,821
60,487
40,914
47,142
Federal Home Loan Bank Advances
-
-
-
-
Junior Subordinated Debt
14,964
14,964
14,964
14,964
Shareholders' Equity
139,113
137,927
136,337
133,244
Book Value Per Common Share
$ 18.44
$ 18.29
$ 18.18
$ 17.78
Tangible Book Value Per Common Share
$ 16.37
$ 16.22
$ 16.08
$ 15.67
Equity to Assets
8.92%
9.10%
9.77%
9.64%
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets
8.00%
8.16%
8.74%
8.60%
Loan to Deposit Ratio (Includes Loans Held for Sale)
66.57%
68.98%
74.76%
75.16%
Loan to Deposit Ratio (Excludes Loans Held for Sale)
66.10%
68.09%
70.97%
71.96%
Allowance for Loan Losses/Loans
1.25%
1.21%
1.23%
1.20%
Regulatory Capital Ratios (Bank):
Leverage Ratio
8.56%
8.48%
8.84%
8.95%
Tier 1 Capital Ratio
13.58%
13.52%
12.83%
12.96%
Total Capital Ratio
14.74%
14.66%
13.94%
14.08%
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio
13.58%
13.52%
12.83%
12.96%
Tier 1 Regulatory Capital
$ 129,741
$ 125,732
$ 120,385
$ 117,700
Total Regulatory Capital
$ 140,766
$ 136,370
$ 130,774
$ 127,813
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital
$ 129,741
$ 125,732
$ 120,385
$ 117,700
1 Includes federal funds sold, securities sold under agreement to resell and interest-bearing deposits
Average Balances:
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Average Total Assets
$ 1,542,820
$ 1,345,109
$ 1,495,657
$ 1,263,865
Average Loans (Includes Loans Held for Sale)
893,888
868,096
891,987
815,724
Average Earning Assets
1,440,961
1,248,607
1,395,123
1,165,980
Average Deposits
1,312,565
1,136,977
1,268,965
1,055,778
Average Other Borrowings
77,840
63,312
77,179
67,504
Average Shareholders' Equity
140,404
131,737
137,087
127,388
Asset Quality:
As of
September 30,
June 30,
March 30,
December 31,
September 30,
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
Loan Risk Rating by Category (End of Period)
Special Mention
$ 2,851
$ 3,085
$ 3,507
$ 7,757
$ 4,977
Substandard
7,992
11,707
12,136
7,810
5,082
Doubtful
-
-
-
-
-
Pass
870,677
863,526
853,423
828,590
834,401
$ 881,520
$ 878,318
$ 869,066
$ 844,157
$ 844,460
Nonperforming Assets
Non-accrual Loans
$ 359
$ 3,986
$ 4,521
$ 4,562
$ 1,656
Other Real Estate Owned and Repossessed Assets
1,165
1,182
1,076
1,201
1,313
Accruing Loans Past Due 90 Days or More
-
4,165
-
1,260
34
Total Nonperforming Assets
$ 1,524
$ 9,333
$ 5,597
$ 7,023
$ 3,003
Accruing Trouble Debt Restructurings
$ 1,474
$ 1,510
$ 1,515
$ 1,552
$ 1,568
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Loans Charged-off
$ -
$ 8
$ 127
$ 24
Overdrafts Charged-off
20
17
39
49
Loan Recoveries
(354)
(126)
(386)
(146)
Overdraft Recoveries
(4)
(14)
(23)
(26)
Net Charge-offs (Recoveries)
$ (338)
$ (115)
$ (243)
$ (99)
Net Charge-offs to Average Loans2
-0.15%
-0.05%
-0.04%
-0.02%
2 Annualized
FIRST COMMUNITY CORPORATION
INCOME STATEMENT DATA
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Three months ended
Three months ended
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
2021
2020
2021
2020
Interest income
$ 12,982
$ 10,976
$ 11,664
$ 10,666
$ 11,218
$ 10,710
$ 35,864
$ 32,352
Interest expense
526
800
572
923
651
1,293
1,749
3,016
Net interest income
12,456
10,176
11,092
9,743
10,567
9,417
34,115
29,336
Provision for loan losses
49
1,062
168
1,250
177
1,075
394
3,387
Net interest income after provision
12,407
9,114
10,924
8,493
10,390
8,342
33,721
25,949
Non-interest income
Deposit service charges
257
242
212
210
246
399
715
851
Mortgage banking income
1,147
1,403
1,143
1,572
990
982
3,280
3,957
Investment advisory fees and non-deposit commissions
1,040
672
957
671
877
634
2,874
1,977
Gain (loss) on sale of securities
-
99
-
-
-
-
-
99
Gain (loss) on sale of other assets
13
141
-
-
77
6
90
147
Non-recurring BOLI income
-
311
-
-
-
-
-
311
Other non-recurring income
47
-
-
-
100
147
Other
1,060
982
1,106
934
1,006
907
3,172
2,823
Total non-interest income
3,564
3,850
3,418
3,387
3,296
2,928
10,278
10,165
Non-interest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
6,394
6,087
5,948
5,840
5,964
5,653
18,306
17,580
Occupancy
743
736
734
679
730
643
2,207
2,058
Equipment
336
318
338
298
275
318
949
934
Marketing and public relations
140
342
313
247
396
354
849
943
FDIC assessment
189
137
146
88
169
42
504
267
Other real estate expenses
58
79
55
40
29
35
142
154
Amortization of intangibles
52
95
52
95
57
105
161
295
Other
1,993
1,920
2,292
1,844
1,920
1,888
6,205
5,652
Total non-interest expense
9,905
9,714
9,878
9,131
9,540
9,038
29,323
27,883
Income before taxes
6,066
3,250
4,464
2,749
4,146
2,232
14,676
8,231
Income tax expense
1,318
598
921
532
891
438
3,130
1,568
Net income
$ 4,748
$ 2,652
$ 3,543
$ 2,217
$ 3,255
$ 1,794
$ 11,546
$ 6,663
Per share data
Net income, basic
$ 0.63
$ 0.36
$ 0.47
$ 0.30
$ 0.44
$ 0.24
$ 1.54
$ 0.90
Net income, diluted
$ 0.63
$ 0.35
$ 0.47
$ 0.30
$ 0.43
$ 0.24
$ 1.53
$ 0.89
Average number of shares outstanding - basic
7,498,832
7,457,750
7,485,625
7,435,933
7,475,522
7,427,257
7,486,746
7,440,376
Average number of shares outstanding - diluted
7,555,998
7,481,568
7,537,179
7,465,212
7,522,568
7,472,956
7,540,332
7,474,906
Shares outstanding period end
7,544,374
7,492,908
7,539,587
7,486,151
7,524,944
7,462,247
7,544,374
7,492,908
Return on average assets
1.22%
0.78%
0.94%
0.70%
0.92%
0.61%
1.03%
0.70%
Return on average common equity
13.42%
8.01%
10.51%
7.03%
9.74%
5.84%
11.26%
6.99%
Return on average common tangible equity
15.10%
9.11%
11.89%
8.04%
11.01%
6.72%
12.71%
7.99%
Net interest margin (non taxable equivalent)
3.43%
3.24%
3.17%
3.35%
3.20%
3.52%
3.27%
3.36%
Net interest margin (taxable equivalent)
3.47%
3.28%
3.20%
3.38%
3.23%
3.55%
3.30%
3.39%
Efficiency ratio1
61.56%
71.53%
67.50%
69.00%
69.16%
72.79%
65.87%
71.07%
1 Calculated by dividing non-interest expense by net interest income on tax equivalent basis and non interest income, excluding gain on sale of other assets and other non-recurring noninterest income.
FIRST COMMUNITY CORPORATION
Yields on Average Earning Assets and
Rates on Average Interest-Bearing Liabilities
Three months ended September 30, 2021
Three months ended September 30, 2020
Average
Interest
Yield/
Average
Interest
Yield/
Balance
Earned/Paid
Rate
Balance
Earned/Paid
Rate
Assets
Earning assets
Loans
PPP loans
$ 31,936
$ 1,646
20.45%
$ 49,203
$ 360
2.91%
Non-PPP loans
861,952
9,310
4.29%
818,893
9,048
4.40%
Total loans
893,888
10,956
4.86%
868,096
9,408
4.31%
Securities
488,526
1,995
1.62%
299,858
1,525
2.02%
Other short-term investments and CD's
58,547
31
0.21%
80,653
43
0.21%
Total earning assets
1,440,961
12,982
3.57%
1,248,607
10,976
3.50%
Cash and due from banks
24,903
15,568
Premises and equipment
33,747
34,721
Goodwill and other intangibles
15,621
15,872
Other assets
38,376
39,751
Allowance for loan losses
(10,788)
(9,410)
Total assets
$ 1,542,820
$ 1,345,109
Liabilities
Interest-bearing liabilities
Interest-bearing transaction accounts
$ 306,108
$ 43
0.06%
$ 256,990
$ 57
0.09%
Money market accounts
278,958
109
0.16%
228,502
146
0.25%
Savings deposits
139,540
20
0.06%
117,818
18
0.06%
Time deposits
157,485
231
0.58%
166,070
438
1.05%
Other borrowings
77,840
123
0.63%
63,312
141
0.89%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
959,931
526
0.22%
832,692
800
0.38%
Demand deposits
430,474
367,597
Other liabilities
12,011
13,083
Shareholders' equity
140,404
131,737
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 1,542,820
$ 1,345,109
Cost of deposits, including demand deposits
0.12%
0.23%
Cost of funds, including demand deposits
0.15%
0.27%
Net interest spread
3.35%
3.12%
Net interest income/margin - excluding PPP loans
$ 10,810
3.04%
$ 9,816
3.26%
Net interest income/margin - including PPP loans
$ 12,456
3.43%
$ 10,176
3.24%
Net interest income/margin (tax equivalent) - excl. PPP loans
$ 10,939
3.08%
$ 9,922
3.29%
Net interest income/margin (tax equivalent) - incl. PPP loans
$ 12,585
3.47%
$ 10,282
3.28%
FIRST COMMUNITY CORPORATION
Yields on Average Earning Assets and
Rates on Average Interest-Bearing Liabilities
Nine months ended September 30, 2021
Nine months ended September 30, 2020
Average
Interest
Yield/
Average
Interest
Yield/
Balance
Earned/Paid
Rate
Balance
Earned/Paid
Rate
Assets
Earning assets
Loans
PPP loans
$ 47,605
$ 3,086
8.67%
$ 27,088
$ 577
2.85%
Non-PPP loans
844,382
27,061
4.28%
788,636
26,677
4.52%
Total loans
891,987
30,147
4.52%
815,724
27,254
4.46%
Securities
431,332
5,623
1.74%
293,724
4,862
2.21%
Other short-term investments and CD's
71,804
94
0.18%
56,532
236
0.56%
Total earning assets
1,395,123
35,864
3.44%
1,165,980
32,352
3.71%
Cash and due from banks
22,844
15,142
Premises and equipment
34,065
34,853
Goodwill and other intangibles
15,673
15,967
Other assets
38,581
39,975
Allowance for loan losses
(10,629)
(8,052)
Total assets
$ 1,495,657
$ 1,263,865
Liabilities
Interest-bearing liabilities
Interest-bearing transaction accounts
$ 296,430
152
0.07%
$ 235,346
220
0.12%
Money market accounts
267,143
359
0.18%
210,212
674
0.43%
Savings deposits
132,700
58
0.06%
110,095
65
0.08%
Time deposits
158,969
801
0.67%
167,150
1,456
1.16%
Other borrowings
77,179
379
0.66%
67,504
601
1.19%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
932,421
1,749
0.25%
790,307
3,016
0.51%
Demand deposits
413,723
332,975
Other liabilities
12,426
13,195
Shareholders' equity
137,087
127,388
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 1,495,657
$ 1,263,865
Cost of deposits, including demand deposits
0.14%
0.31%
Cost of funds, including demand deposits
0.17%
0.36%
Net interest spread
3.19%
3.20%
Net interest income/margin - excluding PPP loans
$ 31,029
3.08%
$ 28,759
3.37%
Net interest income/margin - including PPP loans
34,115
3.27%
29,336
3.36%
Net interest income/margin (tax equivalent) - excl. PPP loans
$ 31,389
3.11%
$ 29,046
3.41%
Net interest income/margin (tax equivalent) - incl. PPP loans
$ 34,475
3.30%
$ 29,623
3.39%
The tables below provide a reconciliation of non–GAAP measures to GAAP for the periods indicated:
September 30,
June 30,
December 31,
September 30,
Tangible book value per common share
2021
2021
2020
2020
Tangible common equity per common share (non–GAAP)
$
16.37
$
16.22
$
16.08
$
15.67
Effect to adjust for intangible assets
2.07
2.07
2.10
2.11
Book value per common share (GAAP)
$
18.44
$
18.29
$
18.18
$
17.78
Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non–GAAP)
8.00
%
8.16
%
8.74
%
8.60
%
Effect to adjust for intangible assets
0.92
%
0.94
%
1.03
%
1.04
%
Common equity to assets (GAAP)
8.92
%
9.10
%
9.77
%
9.64
%
Return on average tangible common equity
Three months ended
Three months ended
Three months ended
Nine months ended
2021
2020
2021
2020
2021
2020
2021
2020
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
15.10
%
9.11
%
11.89
%
8.04
%
11.01
%
6.72
%
12.71
%
7.99
%
Effect to adjust for intangible assets
(1.68)
%
(1.10)
%
(1.38)
%
(1.01)
%
(1.27)
%
(0.88)
%
(1.45)
%
(1.00)
%
Return on average common equity (GAAP)
13.42
%
8.01
%
10.51
%
7.03
%
9.74
%
5.84
%
11.26
%
6.99
%
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September
30,
June
30,
September
30,
September 30,
Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (non–GAAP)
$
6,115
$
4,632
$
4,312
$
15,070
$
11,618
Effect to adjust for pre-tax, pre-provision earnings
(1,367)
(1,089)
(1,660)
(3,524)
(4,955)
Net Income (GAAP)
$
4,748
$
3,543
$
2,652
$
11,546
$
6,663
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30,
September 30,
Net interest margin excluding PPP Loans
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net interest margin excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)
3.04%
3.26%
3.08%
3.37%
Effect to adjust for PPP loans
0.39
(0.02)
0.19
(0.01)
Net interest margin (GAAP)
3.43%
3.24%
3.27%
3.36%
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30,
September 30,
Net interest margin on a tax-equivalent basis excluding PPP Loans
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net interest margin on a tax-equivalent basis excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)
3.08%
3.29%
3.11%
3.41%
Effect to adjust for PPP loans
0.39
(0.01)
0.19
(0.02)
Net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis (GAAP)
3.47%
3.28%
3.30%
3.39%
September 30,
June 30,
Growth
Annualized
Loans and loan growth
2021
2021
Dollars
Rate
Non-PPP Loans and Related Credit Facilities (non-GAAP)
$
870,608
829,086
41,522
19.9
%
PPP Related Credit Facilities
1,803
2,003
(200)
(39.6)
%
Non-PPP Loans (non–GAAP)
$
872,411
$
831,089
$
41,322
19.7
%
PPP Loans
9,109
47,229
(38,120)
(320.2)
%
Total Loans (GAAP)
$
881,520
$
878,318
$
3,202
1.4
%
September 30,
December 31,
Growth
Annualized
Loans and loan growth
2021
2020
Dollars
Rate
Non-PPP Loans and Related Credit Facilities (non-GAAP)
$
870,608
796,727
73,881
12.4
%
PPP Related Credit Facilities
1,803
5,188
(3,385)
(87.2)
%
Non-PPP Loans (non–GAAP)
$
872,411
$
801,915
$
70,496
11.8
%
PPP Loans
9,109
42,242
(33,133)
(104.9)
%
Total Loans (GAAP)
$
881,520
$
844,157
$
37,363
5.9
%
Certain financial information presented above is determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures include "Tangible book value per common share," "Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets," "Return on average tangible common equity," "Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings," "Net interest margin excluding PPP Loans," "Net interest margin on a tax-equivalent basis excluding PPP Loans," "Non-PPP Loans and Related Credit Facilities," and "Non-PPP Loans."
- "Tangible book value per common share" is defined as total equity reduced by recorded intangible assets divided by total common shares outstanding.
- "Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets" is defined as total common equity reduced by recorded intangible assets divided by total assets reduced by recorded intangible assets.
- "Return on average tangible common equity" is defined as net income on an annualized basis divided by average total equity reduced by average recorded intangible assets.
- "Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings" is defined as net interest income plus non-interest income, reduced by non-interest expense.
- "Net interest margin excluding PPP Loans" is defined as annualized net interest income less annualized interest income on PPP Loans divided by average earning assets less the average balance of PPP Loans.
- "Net interest margin on a tax-equivalent basis excluding PPP Loans" is defined as annualized net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis less annualized interest income on PPP Loans divided by average earning assets less the average balance of PPP Loans.
- "Non-PPP Loans and Related Credit Facilities" is defined as Total Loans less PPP Related Credit Facilities and PPP Loans.
- "Non-PPP Loans" is defined as Total Loans less PPP Loans.
- "Non-PPP Loans and Related Credit Facilities Growth - Dollars" is calculated by taking the difference between two time periods compared for Total Loans less PPP Loans and PPP Related Credit Facilities. "Non-PPP Loans and Related Credit Facilities – Annualized Growth Rate" is calculated by (i) dividing "Non-PPP Loans and Related Credit Facilities Loan Growth - Dollars" by the number of days between the two time periods compared (ii) times the number of days in the year (iii) divided by the prior time period Non-PPP Loans and Related Credit Facilities balance.
- "Non-PPP Loans Growth - Dollars" is calculated by taking the difference between two time periods compared for Total Loans less PPP Loans. "Non-PPP Loans – Annualized Growth Rate" is calculated by (i) dividing "Non-PPP Loans Loan Growth - Dollars" by the number of days between the two time periods compared (ii) times the number of days in the year (iii) divided by the prior time period Non-PPP Loans balance.
Our management believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful because they enhance the ability of investors and management to evaluate and compare our operating results from period-to-period in a meaningful manner. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the company's results as reported under GAAP.
