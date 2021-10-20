Darling Ingredients Joins the National FFA Foundation Sponsors Board

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR), today announced its Director of Technical Services Quality Assurance, Product Safety Team, Kerry Courchaine, has joined the National FFA Foundation Sponsors Board. As a member of the Board, Courchaine will help direct fundraising initiatives and sponsorship engagement for the FFA, an organization with more than 730,000 members age 12 to 21 across the U.S., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Darling International Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Darling International Inc.)

Having received his master's degree in Animal Science from the University of Georgia, Courchaine has long been influential in the FFA and the agriculture industry. He was the State Vice President for the Georgia FFA Association and later was a research and development manager for a protein conversion company where he also served in a regulatory capacity during the first days of the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA).

Courchaine joined Darling in 2018, working with its corporate labs. He supports compliance training and auditing programs to ensure FSMA compliance. Courchaine also serves on various research committees committed to funding research benefiting the rendering industry.

"The FFA has provided community and focus to thousands of young agriculturists," said Courchaine. "I am excited that my seat on the FFA Sponsors Board will provide Darling and myself the opportunity to give back to this organization that is shaping the future of our country's food cycle."

This announcement falls on the week before the 94th National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis, Indiana. Darling's presence at the convention will include hosting a booth, #1109, and meeting with young agriculturalists about their future prospects.

About Darling

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) is a world leading producer of organic ingredients, generating a wide array of sustainable protein and fat products while being one of the largest producers of renewable clean energy. With operations on five continents, Darling collects waste streams from the agri-food industry, repurposing into specialty ingredients, such as hydrolyzed collagen, edible and feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, fuel feedstocks, and green bioenergy. Darling Ingredients named one of the 50 Sustainability and Climate Leaders in 2021, to learn more Darling Ingredients: The greenest Company on the planet - 50 Sustainability & Climate Leaders (50climateleaders.com) . The Company sells its ingredients around the globe and works to strengthen our promise for a better tomorrow, creating product applications for health, nutrients and bioenergy while optimizing our services to the food chain. Darling is a 50% joint venture partner in Diamond Green Diesel (DGD), North America's largest renewable diesel manufacturer, currently producing approximately 290 million gallons of renewable diesel annually which products reduce Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions by up to 85% compared to fossil fuels. For additional information, visit the Company's website at http://www.darlingii.com.

For more information contact:



Investors Media Jim Stark Melissa Gaither VP, Investor Relations VP, Global Communications & Sustainability +1 (972) 281-4823 +1 (972) 281-4478 James.stark@darlingii.com mgaither@darlingii.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Darling Ingredients Inc.