Zaxby's introduces 'Great 8' Boneless Wings Meal

ATHENS, Ga., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zaxby's , the premium quick-service restaurant known for its chicken fingers, wings and signature sauces, introduces the Great 8 Boneless Wings Meal. The limited time offer is available systemwide and features eight boneless wings tossed in one of Zaxby's nine sauces, including Original, BBQ, Wimpy, Tongue Torch, Teriyaki, Sweet & Spicy, Nuclear, Insane and Hot Honey Mustard.

Zaxby’s new 'Great 8' Boneless Wings Meal includes its famous Texas Toast, crinkle cut fries, Zaxby’s ranch sauce and a small drink.

"Our boneless wings are a perennial favorite, so we wanted to offer our guests more bang for their buck," said Zaxby's CMO Joel Bulger. "Priced at $7.99, the Great 8 gives guests more wings and more value."

Zaxby's Great 8 Boneless Wings Meal includes its famous Texas Toast with garlic margarine, five ounces of crinkle cut fries, Zaxby's ranch sauce and a small drink. Customers also have the option to upgrade and "Go Big." For 80 cents more, guests will receive eight ounces of crinkle cut fries and a large drink.

Along with its already impressive selection of wings, Zaxby's serves fresh, prepared-at-order, hand-breaded Chicken Fingerz™ and a variety of four Zalads. The menu also features the award-winning Signature Sandwich and fresh baked double chocolate chunk, chocolate chip and white chocolate macadamia nut cookies.

Complementing the Great 8 Boneless Wings Meal is Zaxby's newly introduced Cherry-Grape Blaster, an exclusive Coca-Cola Freestyle® Minute Maid® lemonade drink available in a regular and lite version.

Priced at $7.99, the Great 8 Boneless Wings Meal is available for a limited time at participating locations while supplies last. Prices may vary by location.

About Zaxby's

Founded in 1990, Zaxby's is still led by founder Zach McLeroy. The brand is committed to serving delicious chicken fingers, wings, sandwiches and salads in a fun, offbeat atmosphere where customers are considered friends. Zaxby's iconic Signature Sandwich won Thrillist's 2021 Fasties Award for Best Fried Chicken Sandwich. Zaxby's has grown to more than 900 locations in 17 states and is headquartered in Athens, Georgia. For more information, visit zaxbys.com or zaxbysfranchising.com .

