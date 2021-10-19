SMART Payment Plan CEO's Book "Live Smart, Be Happy" Becomes Amazon Best Seller

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- David Engelman, founder and CEO of SMART Payment Plan has written a new version of his book, "Live Smart, Be Happy: 23 Simple Concepts for an Easier, Happier Life" with tips for helping people take control of their finances – and their lives. His book has quickly become an Amazon bestseller and is available at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09HSHLT65.

"SMART Payment Plan's goal is to make people's lives easier and less stressful," David says. "Live Smart. Be Happy." is an extension of that, showing people not just how to improve their financial wellbeing, but their overall wellbeing."

The 23 concepts in "Live Smart. Be Happy" span spending, saving and debt, but also motivation, life goal attainment, vision and belief, and more – concepts that David has learned are essential to creating a happier, more successful life.

David founded SMART Payment Plan in 2003 to be the most reliable, hassle-free and flexible bill payment service in the country. Since then, SMART has helped hundreds of thousands of customers across the U.S. to achieve easier bill payments, pay off loans faster, improve cash flow, and even automate savings with their SMART Saving Plan. With its combination of the most advanced processing systems, the best people and a relentless focus on customer service, SMART Payment Plan is the leading bill payment service in America.

"They should call this the EASY plan because it makes my life a lot easier," a SMART Payment Plan client said. "Paying my bills and making it between paydays is so much easier with lower bill payments that happen automatically when I get paid."

SMART Payment Plan simplifies budgeting and arranges bill pay schedules that meet the financial needs of its clients. It's "Set-It- and-Forget-It" process helps clients stay on track while also improving their cash flow. As 95% of Americans are getting paid weekly, biweekly, twice-per-month and up to 80% of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck, the need for SMART Payment Plan continues to grow.

David's book "Live Smart. Be Happy," is about much more than personal finance, he said. "It's about how to create an easier, happier life."

About SMART Payment Plan

Since 2003, SMART Payment Plan has helped hundreds of thousands of clients achieve lower and easier payments for loans and bills, pay off loans faster, and made their financial lives easier by matching lower automated loan and bill payments to their paydays.

