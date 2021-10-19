Optiv Recognized in Gartner® Market Guide for Managed Detection and Response Services

DENVER, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Optiv, the cyber advisory and solutions leader, has been named as a Representative Vendor in the Gartner "Market Guide for Managed Detection and Response Services" report.1 The recognition follows on the heels of Optiv's Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR) offering launch from Black Hat USA 2021.

(PRNewsfoto/Optiv Security)

Representative Vendors for this Market Guide were selected by Gartner based on several criteria, including whether providers "have differentiators representative of the dynamic nature of the Managed Detection and Response (MDR) market, represent future capabilities and offerings that may drive the direction of the market, and are visible to Gartner clients."

A complimentary copy of the Gartner "Market Guide for Managed Detection and Response Services" 2021 report is available for download on the Optiv website.

"Optiv MXDR is the leading, advanced threat detection platform — based on our specific model of co-innovation. We work with our clients, together, to create an adaptive protection environment. Our technology-independent offering brings simplicity, transparency and automation," says David Martin, chief services officer for Optiv. "We believe our inclusion in this Market Guide validates our approach and commitment to partnering with clients to buy-down risk and defend against today's sophisticated attacks."

According to Gartner, "By 2025, 33% of organizations that currently have internal security functions will attempt and fail to build an effective internal SOC due to resource constraints, such as lack of budget, expertise and staffing."2 Optiv's MXDR offering takes on the burden of threat detection, response and remediation, freeing security and IT teams from alert fatigue and the frustration of trying to find threats among myriad discreet tools.

"Security and risk management leaders are increasingly aware that reducing the time to detect a threat is meaningless without a corresponding reduction in the time to respond to a threat and enable a return to a known good state," according to the Gartner Market Guide. By automating incident investigation, Optiv's MXDR offering enables organizations to not only detect threats faster, but also to take rapid action to neutralize them and mitigate damage.

Optiv's MXDR offering is technology-independent, supporting clients' existing technology stacks. This allows clients to maintain their security investments without adopting someone else's proprietary solution.

Learn more about Optiv MXDR with these resources:

Follow Optiv

Twitter: www.twitter.com/optiv

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/optiv-inc

Facebook: www.facebook.com/optivinc

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/OptivInc

Blog: https://www.optiv.com/explore-optiv-insights/blog

1 Gartner, "Market Guide for Managed Detection and Response Services," By Pete Shoard, Craig Lawson, Mitchell Schneider, John Collins, Mark Wah, Andrew Davies, Published October 25, 2021.

2 Gartner, "Gartner SOC Model Guide," By John Collins, Mitchell Schneider, Pete Shoard, Published October 19, 2021.

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Optiv Security: Secure greatness™

Optiv is the cyber advisory and solutions leader, delivering strategic and technical expertise to more than 7,000 companies across every major industry. We partner with organizations to advise, deploy and operate complete cybersecurity programs from strategy and managed security services to risk, integration and technology solutions. With clients at the center of our unmatched ecosystem of people, products, partners and programs, we accelerate business progress like no other company can. At Optiv, we manage cyber risk so you can secure your full potential. For more information, visit www.optiv.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Optiv Security Inc.