Nintex Receives 2021 Tech Cares Award from TrustRadius

BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nintex, the global standard for process management and automation, today announced that TrustRadius has honored Nintex with a 2021 Tech Cares Award for the second consecutive year. The Tech Cares Award program celebrates organizations that have contributed directly to combat COVID-19, either with their products, knowledge or financial support, and those that have gone above and beyond to provide strong Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programs and workplace culture.

"We remain steadfast in our commitment to the success of every Nintex customer, partner and team member and to the communities where we do business," said Nintex CEO Eric Johnson. "We are humbled to help many organizations around the world navigate the last 18 months by offering free training and coaching programs, downloadable workflow templates and process maps, and powerful and easy-to-use process automation management software solutions that support remote working and the digital transformation of enterprises and government agencies."

Nintex was first recognized with a Tech Cares award in 2020 for its efforts to support customers and partners during COVID-19. To be accepted for the Tech Cares Award, each nominated organization had to be a B2B technology company that demonstrated strong CSR in 2020 and 2021. All nominations were thoroughly vetted by the TrustRadius research team on their CSR initiatives.

This year Nintex was honored for both its social responsibility policies and dedication to its global customer and partner community through efforts which include:

Nintex Giving Program

Nintex provides all eligible full-time employees two paid days off, per calendar year, to volunteer. Within each region, Nintex employees also organize company-sponsored volunteer events. In addition, Nintex offers a company match donation for registered 503©(3), or equivalent organizations.

Virtual Events

Nintex introduced new customer-oriented webinar programs, Workflow Wonders and Pizza and Process, to share inspiring success stories and best practices, and connect with members of its global community. In May 2021 , Nintex hosted its biggest-ever virtual event, Nintex introduced new customer-oriented webinar programs, Workflow Wonders and Pizza and Process, to share inspiring success stories and best practices, and connect with members of its global community. In, Nintex hosted its biggest-ever virtual event, Nintex ProcessFest® 2021 , with more than 5,000 registered attendees which included a 90-minute keynote and access to hours of new on-demand presentations.

Software Solution Accelerators

The The Nintex Process Accelerator Gallery is a crucial resource for customers looking to quickly implement digital and automation solutions with the Nintex Process Platform. In the last year, more than 120 templates have been added to the gallery that have been downloaded nearly 20,000 times.

"We're excited to announce our second annual Tech Cares Award winners," said TrustRadius CEO Vinay Bhagat. "The past two years have tested the tech community. We've been inspired by watching leaders in the B2B technology industry pursue meaningful progress in social, environmental, and cultural spaces. Not only do we feel that these companies are deserving of recognition—we also consider them a great example as we build a stronger future together."

Today more than 300 reviews and ratings of the Nintex Process Platform are published on TrustRadius, the customer insights platform. Earlier this year the Nintex platform was recognized with a 2021 Top Rated Award for the breadth and depth of its process mapping and end-to-end automation capabilities.

About Nintex

Nintex is the global standard for process management and automation. Today more than 10,000 public and private sector organizations across 90 countries turn to the Nintex Platform to accelerate progress on their digital transformation journeys by quickly and easily managing, automating and optimizing business processes. Learn more by visiting www.nintex.com and experience how Nintex and its global partner network are shaping the future of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA).

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

