Great Lengths USA Appoints Justine Marjan as Brand Ambassador

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Lengths USA, the leading company for professional use only, premium hair extensions, is proud to announce the appointment of award-winning hairstylist Justine Marjan as their U.S. Brand Ambassador. In her role as Great Lengths USA Brand Ambassador, Justine will help to educate both the salon community as well as consumers about Great Lengths by serving as a voice and content creator through editorial, social media and industry events. As the leader in ethically-sourced human hair, Great Lengths is the only extension brand that can guarantee ethicality based on tracking mechanisms the brand has in place and Justine will serve as a voice in educating the importance of quality and ethically-sourced hair.

"We couldn't be more excited to have Justine on board," says Michael Napolitano, Chief Executive Officer at HairUWear, Great Lengths USA's parent company. "Her authority within the beauty industry will lend credibility and awareness to promote Great Length's growth in the U.S., and we look forward to this partnership."

With over 15 years of experience styling hair, Justine's career began in the salon world prior to transitioning to celebrity and editorial styling. Her celebrity and editorial work has been featured in Teen Vogue, Glamour, Allure, Elle, InStyle, People Style, Refinery29, US Weekly and more. She was the lead hair stylist for 2019 and 2020's Bravo's Project Runway and she regularly serves as a judge for beauty awards held by various outlets, including Glamour and InStyle and recently was a judge for the prestigious The North American Hairstyling Awards (NAHA) in 2020. A beauty influencer in her own right, Justine has over 400,000 Instagram followers where she shares her tips, tricks and client work with her fans and followers.

"I'm thrilled to be working with Great Lengths to highlight their brand story with others and speak to the incredibly high quality of the products, since I so often use hair extensions on my own clients," she says. "It's a simple way to instantly transform their look. I also love that the brand uses double-drawn Remy hair that is ethically-sourced, which makes every hairstyle look like it was created with healthy, natural hair."

ABOUT GREAT LENGTHS: Founded in

, in 1993, Great Lengths is now available in over 50 countries and is the number one professional hair extensions brand in the world. Great Lengths is an indisputable champion of quality, as it can boast the major scientific inventions in this field

such as the first ultrasonic machine and many more groundbreaking innovations. Great Lengths looks at the future in a spirit of creativity and enthusiasm, and desires to continue to empower people while striving to be the best in the world. For more information, please visit

