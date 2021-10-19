Georgia's Private Flood Insurance Marketplace Grows with Wright's Launch of Exclusive, Admitted Product Residential coverage is underwritten by Zurich American Insurance Company and available October 19, 2021

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wright National Flood Insurance Services has announced its expansion into Georgia with the introduction of an exclusive, admitted, stand-alone flood product: Wright Residential Private Flood Insurance.

It is available to residential property owners beginning October 19, 2021, and is underwritten by Zurich American Insurance Company.

The first-of-a-kind, stand-alone product has previously been launched in Florida, New Jersey, South Carolina, Virginia, California, Massachusetts and Maryland, with anticipated plans to expand to additional states.

Thanks to its use of advanced technology, risk selection and model-based rating methods, the Wright Residential Private Flood Insurance program can pinpoint risk locations house by house and thereby deliver a uniquely flexible coverage offering down to each individual address. Other key features of this stand-alone flood insurance product include:

Admitted and approved by Georgia's Department of Insurance

Quoted in less than 2 minutes, bound in less than 5

No waiting period

No elevation certificate required

Higher dwelling limits (up to $1 million )

Single deductible

Automatic replacement cost on both dwelling and personal property

Loss of Use, Other Structures, and Building Ordinance coverage

Optional Resiliency coverage (rebuilding with flood-resistant materials to decrease the impact of future floods)

Wright Residential Private Flood Insurance can be purchased to protect homes against the risk of Georgia flooding since most property policies do not cover the peril of flood. It will be sold exclusively by Wright's partner agents, and it is filed and approved by the Georgia Department of Insurance. It also has the financial security of Zurich's AM Besti A+ (Superior) XV rating.

"Properties in Georgia are unique and individualized," said James R. Watje, senior vice president of private flood at Wright National Flood Insurance Services. "From the beaches to the mountains, each Georgia structure has specific complex exposures and characteristics that make the peril of flood varied and technically difficult to measure and mitigate. We are offering flood coverage that is not one-size-fits-all. Each home we cover is as unique as the people living in it. That's why the Wright Residential Private Flood Insurance product was designed with the flexibility to customize flood protection to the individual needs of each Georgia property owner."

"Many homeowners policies don't cover flooding," Watje said. "Considering that 98 percent of counties in the United States have been impacted by flooding events, it's vitally important to be prepared."

Greg Massey, Zurich North America's head of programs, stresses that this flood insurance program provides multiple choices for homeowners, and it's easy to understand.

"With changing weather patterns and growing storm intensity across the country, the vast majority of homes are potentially at risk and most property owners need to consider the protection provided by flood insurance," Massey said. "This innovative product offering expands coverage choices and helps bring simplicity to this area of the flood insurance marketplace."

