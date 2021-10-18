NeuExcell Therapeutics names Lori Gavrin as Chief Business and Strategy Officer

STATE COLLEGE, Penn., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NeuExcell Therapeutics Inc. (www.neuexcell.com) today announced the appointment of Lori Gavrin, Ph.D. to the new position of Chief Business and Strategy Officer, effective immediately.

Dr. Gavrin will report directly to Dr. Ronald HW Lorijn, Chief Executive Officer, and will lead and manage the strategic business development efforts focused on the Company's innovative neuroregenerative gene therapy technology.

Dr. Gavrin joins NeuExcell with over 20 years of industry experience, holding a variety of leadership roles at several major pharma and biotech companies, including Wyeth, Pfizer, and GSK. Most recently, Lori served as VP of Corporate Development at Tmunity Therapeutics where she helped develop and execute the business development strategy, successfully managed complex strategic partnerships, and became an integral part of the Philadelphia cell and gene therapy community.

Dr. Gavrin did her undergraduate studies at Colgate University and obtained her PhD in organic chemistry from the University of Pennsylvania. In addition to her business development acumen, Lori is a recognized leader in the medicinal chemistry community, chairing international conferences, serving on boards, and having 18 patents to her name.

"We are very excited to have Lori joining our team," said Dr. Lorijn. "This addition reflects NeuExcell's increasing focus on taking advantage of strategic opportunities to further strengthen the long-term growth for the company."

"I am thrilled to join the NeuExcell team," said Dr. Gavrin. "It is an incredible opportunity to help the Company advance through the next stage of growth with the ultimate goal of delivering transformational neuroregenerative medicines to patients and address this huge area of unmet medical need."

About NeuExcell Therapeutics

NeuExcell is a privately held early-stage gene technology company headquartered in Pennsylvania, USA. Its mission is to improve the lives of patients suffering from neuro-degenerative diseases and CNS injuries. Based upon the scientific work of Prof. Gong Chen, the Company has developed a potentially disruptive neural repair technology through astrocyte-to-neuron conversion in-vivo by introducing neural transcription factors through adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy. NeuExcell's pipeline covers major neurodegenerative diseases as Stroke, Huntington's, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, Alzheimer's Disease, Parkinson's Disease, Traumatic Brain Injury, Spinal Cord Injuries, and Cancer.

