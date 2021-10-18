CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Caesarstone, a leading developer and manufacturer of high-quality engineered quartz surfaces, announced today the release of its first Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) Report which was created in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Caesarstone Publishes Inaugural ESG Report

"At Caesarstone, we are privileged to be part of everyday life in millions of homes worldwide, which is why we are committed to sustainability through continued innovation of our products and greener production processes while remaining focused on a value chain built on environmental, health, and safety practices," said Yuval Dagim, Chief Executive Officer of Caesarstone Ltd. "Our aim is to inspire a journey of partnership and creativity while celebrating 'Life in Stone.' We are happy with our ESG accomplishments to-date and are pleased to have built the framework to accomplish our new ESG goals and help create a more sustainable future for our company. We believe our success is directly related to how well we take care of our clients, our employees, our communities and our environment, and look forward to positioning Caesarstone for enhanced long-term value creation."

The report is part of the company's ongoing efforts to act on environmental and social topics, showcasing its commitment to creating a greener and safer future for its employees, customers, partners and communities where it operates. Caesarstone's ESG strategy is based on four pillars: sustainable products, environmentally responsible production, health and safety and social responsibility.

Specifically in the United States, Caesarstone has achieved the following ESG successes tied to the strategic pillars:

"This inaugural, voluntary global ESG report is an important milestone exhibiting our efforts to serve our stakeholders in the United States and beyond," said Ken Williams, president of Caesarstone North America. "We will remain committed to publishing our future progress through successive ESG reports."

Visit www.caesarstoneus.com/ESGreport to read the complete report.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone, founded in 1987, is the inventor of quartz surfaces. The company is the first to utilize advanced technologies and expertise to produce high-quality surfaces consisting of up to 90% quartz, binders and pigments. Caesarstone designs retain the cool tactile qualities of nature's strong minerals with enormous application possibilities for both indoors and out, including kitchen countertops, bathroom vanities, and furniture for the home, as well as for public spaces including bars restaurants, offices, and health care facilities. The company continues to lead the industry with new designs and colors, offering a premium product, manufactured in the United States and Israel using the Breton technology, that is highly functional, design forward and beautiful. From start to finish, Caesarstone production processes are rigorously scrutinized from a health, safety, and environmental perspective, with constant monitoring and reviews of processes, standards and results. The company is the first in the industry to introduce a widely available safety-first program: Masters of Stone. Caesarstone's extensive designs are constantly evolving and developing to exceed the latest global trends and the highest level of international quality standards. More information on Caesarstone: www.caesarstoneus.com, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Pinterest, and Instagram.

