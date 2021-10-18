APRU releases proposed design for new HARD RUSH™ Seltzer

TITUSVILLE, Fla., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- APRU LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Apple Rush Company, Inc. (OTC PINK: APRU), releases the Hard Rush™ proposed design that is being presented to the BATF for regulatory approval. This design has been created in collaboration with Ahmad Toom, chief designer at AHT Creative and Southern Eagle Distributing, Inc., APRU LLC, and Corr Brands, Inc. The Hard Rush™ brand and trademark is jointly owned by the Apple Rush Company, Inc. and Corr Brands, Inc.

The Hard Rush™ Brand is set to be released in the first quarter of 2022 in the states of Wisconsin, Illinois, and Indiana, and we are looking to file a couple of other applications as well. Tony Torgerud, CEO of APRU stated, "Element Brands is gaining some traction and it is time to add another product that pushes us forward as a specialty new age beverage manufacturer. We will be looking at the possibility of creating a hemp infused version of seltzer or cider as well." Bob Corr, CEO of Corr Brands, Inc., said, "We spent a lot of money, time, and effort fighting for our trademark, and are finally able to move forward with our plans. Tony has worked hard to secure blending, packaging, and distribution to initially launch the product." Mr. Torgerud added, "We continue to look for opportunities to expand our footprint, and product mix. Our desire is to bring products to the market that consumers love. As we continue down this path, we will seek to acquire some additional vertically integrated partners so we can be in complete control of all of our product lines."

The Apple Rush® Company, Inc.(APRU) through its subsidiaries APRU, LLC. Apple Rush Manufacturing, LLC. is a distributor of CPG products under the trademarked Apple Rush® brand, Element Brands, Hard Rush and other labels, all natural Apple Rush® Sparkling Juices, and research and development, of premium hemp extracts that contain a broad range of cannabinoids and natural hemp derivatives and other active ingredients such as our exclusive agathos active, kratom, kava, blue lotus, and ginseng. The Apple Rush® brand has more than 40 years of existence in the natural beverage industry. As a historical leader in the organic and natural beverage sector our goal is to also become the leader in the distribution of anhydrous hemp oil products nationwide.

