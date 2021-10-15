Vintage Investment Partners Announces the Appointment of Keren Terner, Former Director General of the Israeli Ministry of Finance, as its Chief Operating Partner

Vintage Investment Partners Announces the Appointment of Keren Terner, Former Director General of the Israeli Ministry of Finance, as its Chief Operating Partner

HERZLIYA, Israel, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vintage Investment Partners, a global technology investment firm, managing $3 billion, announced today that Keren Terner has joined the firm as its Chief Operating Partner.

Ms. Terner recently served as Director General of the Israeli Ministry of Finance, leading the Ministry during the height of the Covid-19 crisis. She arrived at the Ministry of Finance after serving as the Director-General of the Ministry of Transportation. Prior to that, she served as Vice President for Infrastructure and Transportation Planning. Ms. Terner advanced mega-transportation infrastructure development plans and other mega projects, such as intra and intercity roads, rail and light rail transit and safety initiatives. Previously, Keren served in various positions at the Ministry of Finance. Keren was the Minister of Finance's representative on the Boards of Directors at Israel Railways and Israel Post.

Ms. Terner has an MBA Degree, majoring in Finance and Accounting and a Bachelor's Degree with Honors in Economics and Business Administration, both from The Hebrew University of Jerusalem. She was a training officer in the IDF's Moran special unit and was discharged as a First Lieutenant.

"We are thrilled to welcome Keren to the Vintage team," said Alan Feld, Founder and Managing Partner of Vintage. "Keren's intelligence combined with her strong leadership skills propelled Keren to leading positions in the Israeli economy at a relatively young age. She brings a wealth of management experience to Vintage that I believe will allow us to grow our firm and platform to a new level."

Ms. Terner said: "I am very excited about joining the Vintage family and taking a leadership role at the firm. Throughout my career, I have seen how technology has dramatically affected economies everywhere. The Vintage opportunity allows me to help guide a leading technology investment firm to increase its impact on fostering innovation globally."

ABOUT VINTAGE:

Vintage Investment Partners is a global integrated venture platform combining Secondary Funds, Direct Co-Investment Funds, and Fund-of-Funds. With approximately $3 billion assets under management across 13 active funds, the firm is invested in many leading venture funds and mid/late-stage startups. Vintage also leverages its position in the ecosystem, broad network, and database of over 2,600 venture funds and over 14,000 startups to provide Value-Added Services to funds and startups, connecting thousands of venture-backed technology startups to hundreds of corporations seeking support in their digital journeys. Vintage's Value-Added Services also offer funds and startups access to data and market insights.

