Novavax to Host Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter Financial Results and Operational Highlights on November 4, 2021

Novavax to Host Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter Financial Results and Operational Highlights on November 4, 2021

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced it will report its third quarter 2021 financial results and operational highlights on Thursday, November 4, 2021, following the close of U.S. financial markets. Details of the event and replay are as follows:

Conference call details:

Date: November 4, 2021 Time: 4:30 p.m. U.S. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) Dial-in number: (877) 870-426 (Domestic) or (412) 317-0790 (International) Webcast: www.novavax.com/events

Participants will be prompted to request to join the Novavax, Inc. call.

To ensure a timely connection, it is recommended that participants join at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled webcast.

Replay details:

Date: Available starting at 7:30 p.m. EDT, November 4, 2021 until 11:59 p.m. U.S. Standard Time, November 11, 2021 Dial-in number: (877) 344-7529 (Domestic) or (412) 317-0088 (International) Passcode: 10161242 Webcast: www.novavax.com/events, until February 4, 2022

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) is a biotechnology company that promotes improved health globally through the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's proprietary recombinant technology platform combines the power and speed of genetic engineering to efficiently produce highly immunogenic nanoparticles designed to address urgent global health needs. Novavax is conducting late-stage clinical trials for NVX-CoV2373, its vaccine candidate against SARSCoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. NanoFlu™, its quadrivalent influenza nanoparticle vaccine, met all primary objectives in its pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in older adults. Both vaccine candidates incorporate Novavax' proprietary saponin-based Matrix-M™ adjuvant to enhance the immune response and stimulate high levels of neutralizing antibodies.

For more information, visit www.novavax.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contacts:

Investors

Novavax, Inc.

Erika Schultz | 240-268-2022

ir@novavax.com

Solebury Trout

Alexandra Roy | 617-221-9197

aroy@soleburytrout.com

Media

Alison Chartan | 240-720-7804

Laura Keenan | 202-709-7521

media@novavax.com

Novavax Logo (PRNewsfoto/Novavax)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Novavax, Inc.