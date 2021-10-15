Mastercam Retains Top Ranking Worldwide

Mastercam is the most widely used CAM for the 27th year in a row

TOLLAND, Conn., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- More shops and schools invest in Mastercam than any other CAD/CAM software package in the world. According to CIMdata, Inc., an independent research firm specializing in the NC industry, Mastercam is the number one CAM software used worldwide for 27 years in a row. In the latest report, Mastercam retained the top spot for CAM software in three categories: industry, education, and support network.

Mastercam topped the list in both educational and industrial categories, with nearly twice as many installed seats.

Mastercam topped the list in both the educational and industrial categories, with nearly twice as many installed seats as the nearest competitor*.

"Mastercam having such widespread global use offers a lot of benefits for shops," says Meghan West, President and CEO of CNC Software, LLC. "The community of users is exceptionally strong, the support network has unmatched experience and expertise, and industrial shops are reducing the skills gap because more students are graduating with Mastercam experience."

If you run a shop, using the most widely used CAD/CAM software is important. You want reliable code to run your machines at maximum performance for precision and efficiency, and you want access to training and support to keep your shop optimized and business growing.

If you work in education, you want to prepare students with skills they can transfer to further education and gainful employment. You appreciate access to extensive training, curriculum, and projects from Mastercam and authorized partner providers.

If you are an individual, using the top CAD/CAM software is important because there is a high demand for skilled workers in manufacturing companies. You can find training and education opportunities to learn Mastercam since it is also the most widely taught, and you can find a job easier with Mastercam skills.

West continues, "Mastercam provides incomparable access and support for shops and programmers. With the largest local Reseller support network of any CAM developer, there is always an expert available to help you get the most benefit from our software."

Mastercam is developed based on evolving technology, industry trends, and feedback from customers. For more information about Mastercam, please visit https://www.mastercam.com.

* According to CIMdata, Inc. CIMdata is an independent research firm specializing in the NC industry. For more information about CIMdata, visit https://www.cimdata.com.

About CNC Software

Founded in 1983, CNC Software, LLC. is headquartered in Tolland, Connecticut, with corporate offices in China. The company develops Mastercam, a suite of CAD/CAM software created to reduce production time and expense with efficient machining strategies and advanced toolpath technologies like Accelerated Finishing™ and Dynamic Motion™. Mastercam is the world's #1 CAM software, with more than 284,000 installations in industries such as moldmaking, automotive, medical, aerospace, consumer products, education, and prototyping. For more information, visit www.mastercam.com.



