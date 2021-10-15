Kimberly-Clark Receives Climate Leadership Award for Progress in Reducing Greenhouse Gas Emissions

DALLAS, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimberly-Clark today announced that it received a 2021 Climate Leadership Award for 'Goal Achievement in Greenhouse Gas Management' from the Center for Climate and Energy Solutions and The Climate Registry. The national award recognizes companies that set and achieve aggressive greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction goals.

"We are honored to receive this prestigious award for reducing greenhouse gas emissions across our operations, especially since we were recognized for 'Excellence in Greenhouse Gas Management & Goal Setting' as part of the Climate Leadership Awards in 2018," said Juan Marin, Global Energy and Climate Leader at Kimberly-Clark. "Our work to minimize the carbon footprint of our brands and businesses and do our part in the fight against climate change is part of how we deliver our purpose to provide better care for a better world."

Kimberly-Clark's ambitious sustainability strategy includes a 2030 target of a 50% reduction in its Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG emissions and a 20% reduction in GHG emissions in two Scope 3 categories (purchased goods and services and end of life treatment of sold products) – both from a 2015 base year.

The company is advancing a comprehensive approach to achieve its climate goals, which includes energy conservation, switching to lower-carbon fuels, and increased use of renewable energy.

Among recent achievements recognized by the Climate Leadership Award, Kimberly-Clark has:

Entered long-term agreements to annually purchase 1.67 million megawatt hours of renewable electricity from three Texas wind power projects, which is equivalent to 75% of all of the electricity needs of its North America manufacturing operations.

Installed solar panels at three manufacturing facilities, generating nearly 6,100 megawatt hours of on-site electricity for the production of products such as diapers, wipes and toilet paper.

Switched to low-carbon alternatives for steam and power generation at two manufacturing facilities, eliminating 167,000 metric tons of CO2 per year, which is equivalent to a 4% reduction of the company's total GHG emissions.

Implemented over 120 energy conservation projects across its global manufacturing operations in 2020, leveraging energy best practices to realize emissions reductions of 42,000 metric tons of CO2 annually.

"Being a climate leader and advocate for ambitious action means taking the steps today that set up opportunity for the future," said Nathaniel Keohane, President of the Center for Climate and Energy Solutions (C2ES). "The Climate Leadership Awards recognizes only those that aim high and have plans in place to achieve their goals. Kimberly-Clark has shown exactly that kind of foresight and sets an example among its peers."

The 2021 Climate Leadership awardees represent a wide array of sectors, including transportation, technology, state and local government, financial services, pharmaceuticals, utilities, and consumer goods. More information about the Climate Leadership Award recipients is available at https://www.climateleadershipconference.org/awards/.

To learn more about Kimberly-Clark's 2030 sustainability strategy, visit kimberly-clark.com/sustainability.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll, hold the No. 1 or No. 2 share position in 80 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build stronger communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's nearly 150-year history of innovation, visit kimberly-clark.com.

About The Center for Climate and Energy Solutions (C2ES)

The Center for Climate and Energy Solutions (C2ES) is an independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit organization working to forge practical solutions to climate change. Our mission is to advance strong policy and action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, promote clean energy, and strengthen resilience to climate impacts. Learn more at www.c2es.org.

About The Climate Registry (TCR)

The Climate Registry is a non-profit organization that empowers North American organizations to act on climate change by providing services and tools that help them reduce their emissions. TCR also drives climate action and ambition on the road to net zero by recognizing and showcasing sub-national leadership, and building strategic partnerships with and between national and international entities. Learn more at http://www.theclimateregistry.org.

