Katten Adds Seasoned Litigator as Partner in Dallas

DALLAS, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Katten announced today that Eli Burriss has joined the Dallas office as a partner in the Commercial Litigation practice, deepening the bench of attorneys with a particular focus on health care-related litigation.

Katten Commercial Litigation partner Eli Burriss

"Eli's business-minded, entrepreneurial spirit matches the energy in our Dallas office and we are delighted to welcome him," said Mark S. Solomon, managing partner of the Dallas office.

Throughout his legal career, Burriss has concentrated his practice on high-stakes litigation in a variety of matters with a scope that includes derivative actions, mergers and acquisitions disputes, software license and data breach litigation, antitrust litigation, and trade secret litigation. He has represented some of the world's largest health plan administrators and insurers, advising on a variety of litigation matters, including anti-fraud litigation, provider disputes and regulatory issues.

Burriss also has extensive experience litigating matters that arise under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA), including 401(k) and employee stock ownership plans, and has helped numerous parties navigate qui tam litigation.

"As a highly regarded, skilled litigator, Eli brings a rare mix of substantive experience from health care and ERISA litigation to commercial and antitrust litigation in state and federal courts," said David A. Crichlow, national chair of the Commercial Litigation group. "Eli joining adds to Katten's reputation as a preeminent firm for pursuing litigation strategies, defending against high-value claims and finding resolutions that best align with client business objectives."

Burriss has served as lead counsel before numerous trial courts as well as state and federal courts of appeals and represented clients in state regulatory and licensing inquiries, arbitrations, Federal Trade Commission and US Department of Justice antitrust investigations, and Department of Labor investigations and enforcement proceedings.

"Eli's extensive experience and success in representing several of the country's largest health plan administrators and insurers in litigation involving the treatment and billing practices of health care providers will be an excellent complement to Katten's nationwide anti-fraud insurance litigation team," said Ross O. Silverman, chair of the Insurance and Health Care Fraud Litigation practice.

Burriss, who has counseled Fortune 100 companies, will work closely with Katten's insurance and health care fraud litigators, who work with major health, workers' compensation, and property and casualty insurers nationwide in developing investigations, claims handling and litigation strategies to detect, prevent and deter systemic claims fraud, as well as to recover money from the perpetrators of the fraud.

He has a strong commitment to pro bono service, frequently assisting members of the military, veterans and their families in his community.

Katten is a full-service law firm with nearly 650 attorneys in locations across the United States and in London and Shanghai. Clients seeking sophisticated, high-value legal services turn to Katten for counsel locally, nationally and internationally. The firm's core areas of practice include corporate, financial markets and funds, insolvency and restructuring, intellectual property, litigation, real estate, structured finance and securitization, transactional tax planning, private credit and private wealth. Katten represents public and private companies in numerous industries, as well as a number of government and nonprofit organizations and individuals. For more information, visit katten.com .

