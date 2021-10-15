Hometown Cruise Ship Ruby Princess Debuts at Port of San Francisco for Series of Cruises to California Coast, Mexico, Hawaii, Panama Canal & Alaska

Guests Enjoy an Array of Entertainment and Dining Options, Plus the Ultimate in Effortless, Personalized Cruising with MedallionClass

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- San Francisco's hometown cruise ship, Ruby Princess, became Princess Cruises' sixth MedallionClass ship back in service yesterday, setting sail from the Port of San Francisco. The ship welcomed the first guests back onboard with a special ceremony before sailing underneath the iconic Golden Gate Bridge on a seven-day California Coast cruise, returning on Nov. 7.

San Francisco’s hometown cruise ship, Ruby Princess, sails underneath the Golden Gate Bridge on a seven-day cruise along the California Coast, marking Princess Cruises’ first roundtrip cruise to depart the City by the Bay since the industry’s global pause.

The cruise ship will be sailing out of the Port of San Francisco to various sought-after destinations including Mexico, Hawaii, the California Coast, Alaska and the Panama Canal on five- to 15-day cruises available for booking through 2023.

"Princess is proud to have our sixth MedallionClass ship back to provide sought-after cruise vacations," said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president. "It's inspiring to see guests enjoying real vacations again, and to watch our teammates deliver such meaningful and memorable Princess vacations."

Ruby Princess offers nearly 900 balconies from which to view the world, an array of entertainment options including Movies Under the Stars and original musical productions, sumptuous dining options from Crown Grill to Sabatini's Italian Trattoria and exciting new top-deck dining venues including Slice Pizzeria and Coffee & Cones. Guests can also relax and renew with rejuvenating spa treatments, the tranquility of The Sanctuary, a top-deck retreat reserved just for adults and a state-of-the-art fitness center.

Earlier this month another Princess cruise ship, Majestic Princess, arrived in San Francisco for an overnight port call, marking the first cruise to bring guests to San Francisco since the industry pause. Long-time partners from the Port of San Francisco welcomed the cruise line back, recognizing the financial impact to local businesses. Now, with Ruby Princess' arrival as the city's hometown cruise ship, small and family-owned waterfront establishments will continue to benefit.

"The Port of San Francisco is proud to be the home port of Ruby Princess," said Elaine Forbes, Executive Director of the Port of San Francisco. "For over fifty years Princess Cruises has sailed from the Port of San Francisco connecting our local merchants, Fisherman's Wharf, PIER 39 and our iconic City to communities all-around the world."

Princess MedallionClass vacations deliver the ultimate in effortless, personalized cruising. It begins with the Medallion™, a quarter-sized, wearable device that enables everything from touch-free boarding to locating loved ones anywhere on the ship, as well as enhanced service like having whatever guests need, delivered directly to them, wherever they are on the ship.

In addition, guests can share their favorite cruise moments using MedallionNet, the best WiFi at sea, and also stay connected with friends and family back home, work remotely anywhere on the ship, quickly post content and stream favorite movies and shows.

Princess Cruises sailings onboard Ruby Princess are available for guests who have received their final dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days prior to the beginning of the cruise and have proof of vaccination. All fully vaccinated guests must also produce a negative, medically observed COVID-19 test (PCR or antigen) taken within two days of their embarkation on all Princess sailings.

For the latest Princess COVID-19 health protocols, please visit https://www.princess.com/plan/cruise-with-confidence/cruise-health/covid-19-guest-protocols/.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237), or by visiting the company's website at http://www.princess.com/.

One of the best-known names in cruising, Princess Cruises is the world's leading international premium cruise line and tour company operating a fleet of 14 modern cruise ships, carrying two million guests each year to 380 destinations around the globe, including the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. A team of professional destination experts have curated 170 itineraries, ranging in length from three to 111 days and Princess Cruises is continuously recognized as "Best Cruise Line for Itineraries." In 2017 Princess Cruises, with parent company Carnival Corporation, introduced MedallionClass Vacations enabled by the Medallion device, the vacation industry's most advanced wearable device, provided free to each guest sailing on a MedallionClass ship. The award-winning innovation offers the fastest way to an effortless personalized vacation giving guests more time to do the things they love most. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE:CUK).

In line with the latest advice from health officials about COVID-19, Princess Cruises is currently enhancing health and safety protocols with input from medical experts and government bodies and assessing how they may impact future itineraries. Actual offerings may vary from what is displayed in marketing materials. Click on the following links to stay updated on current Cruise Updates and Health & Safety protocols.

