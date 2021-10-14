UnityPoint Health Selects b.well Connected Health to Support its Digital Transformation Strategy

BALTIMORE and DES MOINES, Iowa, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- b.well Connected Health , the digital transformation platform providing consumers a new entry point to health care, announced that UnityPoint Health®, one of the nation's most integrated health systems, has selected b.well as the foundation of its patient-centered digital transformation strategy.

b.well is a health care technology company providing platform services comprised of five core products that work together to enable health systems, payers, and employers with a configurable and personalized digital health experience for their populations. The b.well technology platform is transforming how people interact with the healthcare system by integrating data, insights, and partners into a single customized solution that helps people take control of their healthcare experience. (PRNewsfoto/b.well Connected Health)

UnityPoint Health provides care to communities across Iowa, western Illinois and southern Wisconsin through more than 400 physician clinics, 20 regional and 19 community network hospitals, as well as mental health and home care services. UnityPoint Accountable Care (UAC), a subsidiary of UnityPoint Health and one of the largest Accountable Care Organizations (ACO) in the nation, has a network of over 7,750 physicians and providers in Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, and Missouri.

b.well provides a mobile and centralized location where consumers can manage every aspect of their health. By identifying personalized health insights that help patients close gaps in their care, the platform will support population health and value-based initiatives at UnityPoint Health.

UnityPoint Health also expects b.well's convenience and consumer focus will encourage Medicare beneficiaries across the region to align with UAC as the ACO transitions to the new Medicare Direct Contracting model of care. Direct Contracting is designed to coordinate care in a way that improves quality and reduces the duplication of services for patients. It maximizes payment incentives for health systems that adopt value-based care, in part by empowering Medicare beneficiaries to personally engage in their own care.

"We want to focus on the patient and make their overall healthcare experience easier and more personal, similar to the digital experience they're accustomed to with shopping, travel and other aspects of their life," said Brian Jones, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of UAC. "b.well is the perfect partner to help us deliver that comprehensive health care experience and to create value by enhancing patient loyalty and driving positive clinical outcomes."

The b.well platform leverages FHIR-based application programing interfaces (APIs) to aggregate data from any place consumers touch – clinical, financial, connected wearables, fitness trackers, biomedical devices, preferential data, social determinants of health data, and consumers' own input. b.well then analyzes the data to identify personalized insights that help consumers close gaps in their own health care.

UnityPoint Health has further committed to providing a consumer-centric healthcare experience by enabling patients who use b.well to connect and integrate their medical records from UnityPoint providers as well as providers outside of the health system. b.well securely integrates with electronic health records (EHRs) from Epic and Cerner, as well as other enterprise applications, giving patients single-screen mobile access to appointment scheduling, billing and insurance information, active medication lists and refill requests, service cost estimates, and telehealth visits, as well as their entire medical record and health history.

The health system also will use b.well to introduce and promote health programs such as coaching for patients with chronic conditions, pre-diabetes care, or behavioral health awareness precisely when and where they are needed.

"We are honored that UnityPoint Health has selected us to power their digital transformation strategy and simplify the healthcare journey for consumers across their communities," said Kristen Valdes, CEO and Founder of b.well Connected Health. "Consumers are faced with portals, passwords, verifications and log-ins for dozens of healthcare entities, forcing them to manage their health experience through fragmented point solutions. b.well solves that problem and drives real value for health systems by coordinating care across systems and improving patient outcomes."

About UnityPoint Health

UnityPoint Health is one of the nation's most integrated health systems, providing care to both metropolitan and rural communities across Iowa, western Illinois and southern Wisconsin. Headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa, UnityPoint Health has relationships with more than 400 physician clinics, 20 regional and 19 community network hospitals, 7 community mental health centers, 4 accredited colleges and home care services throughout its 9 regions. UnityPoint Health entities employ more than 32,000 employees who are dedicated to making it easier for people to live well. More at unitypoint.org.

About b.well Connected Health

b.well Connected Health is a healthcare technology company providing platform services comprised of five core capabilities that work together to enable health systems, payers, and employers with a configurable and personalized digital health experience for their populations. The b.well technology platform is transforming how consumers interact with the healthcare system by integrating data, insights, and partners into a single customized solution that helps people take control of their healthcare experience. Visit www.icanbwell.com for more information.

