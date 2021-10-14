loanDepot Steps Up to the Plate for Boys & Girls Clubs of America during American and National League Championship Series

Official Mortgage Provider of MLB to Donate $1,000 for Every RBI in the ALCS and NLCS as part of its "Home Means Everything" campaign, which raised more than $550,000 during Regular Season Play

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2021 Major League Baseball season has thrilled and excited fans everywhere, and, as the Official Mortgage Provider of MLB, loanDepot has stepped up to the plate all season long to deliver life-changing support for more than 4 million youth at Boys & Girls Clubs of America with its "Home Means Everything" campaign.

Fans and players know the meaning of home and home-field advantage takes on even more importance during the month of October, which is why loanDepot, the nation's second largest nonbank retail lender, is excited to highlight a philanthropic partner that, alongside MLB, has made a difference in the lives of young people nationwide for well over a century.

As the MLB Postseason nears a dramatic conclusion, and teams chase a pennant as well as a spot in the World Series, loanDepot is taking its commitment a step further. As the Presenting Sponsor of both the American League Championship Series and National League Championship Series, the company will be increasing its donation to Boys & Girls Clubs of America from $25 to $1,000 for every RBI during each series.

"For Team loanDepot, supporting the communities in which we live and work is an essential part of our company's DNA," said loanDepot Founder and CEO Anthony Hsieh. "Increasing our RBI donation during the League Championship Series both celebrates the amazing talent of MLB players as well as ensures maximum impact for BGCA clubs in cities and towns nationwide."

Since Opening Day, as players across MLB drove in runs to help their clubs win games, loanDepot has donated funds to Boys & Girls Clubs of America in support of critical national and local youth and teen initiatives. Altogether, the 20,993 RBIs registered during the regular season have generated more than $550,000 in total donations.

"This has been a terrific first year of our partnership with loanDepot, and the season isn't even over yet," said Noah Garden, MLB Chief Revenue Officer. "The commitment they've shown to baseball and our partners at Boys & Girls Clubs of America reinforces our reasoning for working together. We will be cheering for every RBI over the next two weeks, particularly during each LCS presented by loanDepot, as the donations continue to grow for Boys & Girls Clubs across the U.S."

In support of the campaign, loanDepot has partnered with three-time World Series champion David Ortiz, who is the No. 3 all-time League Championship Series RBI leader.

"I've seen first-hand the important work of Boys & Girls Clubs – in helping kids stay active and on track in their studies," said Ortiz. "I can tell you the money loanDepot has contributed through the 'Home Means Everything' campaign is going to make a real impact for kids across the country and I'm thankful for their efforts. I just wish I was out on the field so I could rack up the donations myself, but I'll rely on my Red Sox to make that happen."

Half of the total donation will be allocated to the Atlanta-based national Boys & Girls Clubs of America organization, while the other half will support local clubs in areas where many members of Team loanDepot live and work, including Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Orange County, Calif., Miami, Nashville and Phoenix.

About loanDepot

loanDepot is a digital commerce company committed to serving its customers throughout the home ownership journey. Since its launch in 2010, loanDepot has revolutionized the mortgage industry with a digital-first approach that makes it easier, faster and less stressful to purchase or refinance a home. Today, as the nation's second largest retail mortgage lender, loanDepot enables customers to achieve the American dream of homeownership through a broad suite of lending and real estate services that simplify one of life's most complex transactions. With headquarters in Southern California and offices nationwide, loanDepot is committed to serving the communities in which its team lives and works through a variety of local, regional and national philanthropic efforts.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Clubs programming promotes academic success, good character and leadership, and healthy lifestyles. More than 4,700 Clubs serve over 4.3 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and Twitter .

