Active Adult Community Album Benbrook Now Accepting Move-Ins

BENBROOK, Texas, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Greystar, a global leader in the investment, development, and management of high-quality rental housing properties, today announced Album Benbrook, from its Active Adult portfolio designed for the 55+ demographic, is now accepting move-ins.

"We're happy to open the first true active adult community in the Benbrook area," Tiffany Goodman, Regional Property Manager said. "We've created a resort-inspired lifestyle in a rustic setting. We really want our residents to take the lead in making the community their own, and we've started with a resident-driven events calendar. Album Benbrook is the perfect place to meet new friends and enjoy maintenance-free living."

Album Benbrook is situated in a quiet, residential neighborhood. The community embodies the low-key rural feel of Benbrook with a color scheme that fits in well with the area. The community is close to Benbrook Lake, which features many outdoor activities, as well as downtown Fort Worth.

Floorplans come in one- and two-bedroom layouts that give residents the perfect amount of space to suit their needs. Each apartment home also features designer finishes as well as access to complete home maintenance and an experienced onsite team.

The amenity spaces are an extension of each home allowing residents to meet other like-minded adults in a similar state in life. Complimentary services include social hours, culinary experiences, educational events, yoga and fitness classes and cultural outings.

For more information, or to schedule a tour, visit www.AlbumBenbrook.com or call 817-918-4264.

Greystar is a leading, fully integrated real estate company offering expertise in investment management, development, and management of rental housing properties globally. Headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, Greystar manages and operates over an estimated $220 billion of real estate in more than 200 markets globally including offices throughout the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, South America, and the Asia-Pacific region. Greystar is the largest operator of apartments in the United States, managing more than 748,000 units/beds, and has a robust institutional investment management platform with approximately $45.1 billion of assets under management, including over $21.3 billion of assets under development. Greystar was founded by Bob Faith in 1993 with the intent to become a provider of world-class service in the rental residential real estate business. To learn more, visit www.greystar.com.

